Birmingham, AL

No more Fox in Birmingham hen house

I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham. Fox deFuniak answered a question for me that I’ve...
Fall Festivals and Special Events In Birmingham

Fall-llelujah!! Who is ready for some serious fall fun!?! And this list? It’s just the beginning! Here’s your rundown on all the festivals and special events happening around Birmingham this fall!. Fall Festivals and Special Events In Birmingham. St George Middle Eastern Food Festival. Experience a wide variety...
30 must-try cheap eats for under $10 in Birmingham

Sometimes life gets so busy you need a week of just dining out, which can be expensive. Don’t worry because we’ve gathered some of the cheapest eats in Birmingham where the tastes are just as phenomenal as the price. 1. Karam’s Restaurant. The latest African cuisine here...
Bret Michaels Live in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Sunday the 25th Bret Michaels will perform at the Oxford Performing Arts Center at 7:00 pm. In the early 1980s, Michaels started playing in a band with longtime friend and drummer Rikki Rockett. The two later joined forces with bassist Bobby Dall and guitarist Matt Smith to form the band Paris. After playing mostly local gigs in the Pittsburgh area, the band moved to Los Angeles. Not long after their arrival, Smith was replaced by C. C. DeVille, and the band changed its name to Poison. Like some of the other L.A. metal bands of the time, Michaels and the rest of the group teased their hair, went heavy on the make-up, and wore outlandish outfits, which led critics to label such groups as hair metal bands.
All white ‘chic picnic’, Dîner en Blanc returns to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The most elegant picnic was once again a showstopper in Birmingham!. Dîner en Blanc, an all-white picnic in a secret location each year, was at Railroad Park Saturday night. It was the third year the event was hosted in Birmingham to a sold-out crowd. Organizers...
Incognito Mobile Cigar Lounge now rolling around Birmingham

What do you get when you combine a bus, cigars and a local comedienne with a keen business sense? A good time on wheels, that’s what! Say hello to the Incognito Mobile Cigar Lounge—Experience Birmingham Tours’ newest travel bus. A new way to ride. Have you heard...
8 delicious apple dishes to try + where to find them in Birmingham

The air is starting to feel cooler, which means apples are finally back in season. In honor of the changing seasons, we’ve put together a guide of some of the tastiest apple dishes in Birmingham. 1. The Farmer Biscuit—Maple Street Biscuit Company. If you haven’t tried apple butter...
Alabama at Arkansas kickoff time, TV set

Alabama will get its first CBS game of the year when it makes its first road trip of the SEC season. The Crimson Tide’s Oct. 1 trip to Arkansas will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on CBS. Each of the three home games were broadcast on the SEC Network including this week’s 6:30 p.m. CT visit from Vanderbilt.
Alabama football lands 8th top-100 recruit in class of 2023

In the 2023 recruiting class, most of the elite quarterbacks and running backs have already found a home. One of the only positions still sorting itself out is the defensive line, with multiple blue chips on the board. Alabama landed one of them on Monday morning. Jordan Renaud, a four-star...
Barefield makes transformative $10 million gift to UAB to bridge criminal justice, entrepreneurship for a better Birmingham

J. Frank Barefield Jr., president of Abbey Residential and chairman of Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, has given a $10 million gift to the University of Alabama at Birmingham, committing $5 million to name the UAB J. Frank Barefield, Jr. Department of Criminal Justice in the College of Arts and Sciences and $5 million to name the UAB J. Frank Barefield, Jr. Entrepreneurship Program in the Collat School of Business. It is the single largest gift given to UAB from an alumnus in the university’s history, a legacy intended to reduce crime and drive economic growth in Birmingham.
