Get last minute tickets to see the Zac Brown Band in Pelham this weekend
The Zac Brown Band will be headed to the Oak Mountain Amphitheater in Pelham for its “Out in the Middle Tour” Sunday, Sept. 25. Along with the band, special guest Robert Randolph Band will also make an appearance on the Pelham stage. There are still plenty of tickets...
comebacktown.com
No more Fox in Birmingham hen house
I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham. Fox deFuniak answered a question for me that I’ve...
birminghammommy.com
Fall Festivals and Special Events In Birmingham
Fall-llelujah!! Who is ready for some serious fall fun!?! And this list? It’s just the beginning! Here’s your rundown on all the festivals and special events happening around Birmingham this fall!. Fall Festivals and Special Events In Birmingham. St George Middle Eastern Food Festival. Experience a wide variety...
Bham Now
5 new Magic City businesses opening now + coming soon, including Iron City PAWfection
This one specifically goes out to our dog lovers and foodies (and we know there’s a lot of you who are both). There are so many new Birmingham businesses that are either on their way, or even better, businesses opening now. Here are just five of our favorites. 1....
Bham Now
Now the News: Crestwood Festival Centre sold for $9M, new Rougaroux location in Mountain Brook + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! Ready to kick off a new week in The Magic City? We’ve got you covered with some of the latest happenings around town, including the purchase of Crestwood Festival Centre, a new shopping center for Pell City and several new openings. Read on for more. 6...
Bham Now
30 must-try cheap eats for under $10 in Birmingham
Sometimes life gets so busy you need a week of just dining out, which can be expensive. Don’t worry because we’ve gathered some of the cheapest eats in Birmingham where the tastes are just as phenomenal as the price. 1. Karam’s Restaurant. The latest African cuisine here...
Can’t wait for Christmas? Here are 10 holiday events scheduled in Birmingham
Halloween is still several weeks away, but folks who adore tinsel and carols can start making Christmas plans in Birmingham. Several holiday events are scheduled at entertainment venues here, and many of them have tickets on sale. Pushing the season? Well, maybe. But we’re already looking forward to heartwarming concerts,...
Bret Michaels Live in Oxford
Oxford, AL – On Sunday the 25th Bret Michaels will perform at the Oxford Performing Arts Center at 7:00 pm. In the early 1980s, Michaels started playing in a band with longtime friend and drummer Rikki Rockett. The two later joined forces with bassist Bobby Dall and guitarist Matt Smith to form the band Paris. After playing mostly local gigs in the Pittsburgh area, the band moved to Los Angeles. Not long after their arrival, Smith was replaced by C. C. DeVille, and the band changed its name to Poison. Like some of the other L.A. metal bands of the time, Michaels and the rest of the group teased their hair, went heavy on the make-up, and wore outlandish outfits, which led critics to label such groups as hair metal bands.
wbrc.com
All white ‘chic picnic’, Dîner en Blanc returns to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The most elegant picnic was once again a showstopper in Birmingham!. Dîner en Blanc, an all-white picnic in a secret location each year, was at Railroad Park Saturday night. It was the third year the event was hosted in Birmingham to a sold-out crowd. Organizers...
wvtm13.com
Jimmie Hale Mission burns 40-year lease with Birmingham, focus on renovating dorms for clients
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jimmie Hale Mission burned its 40-year lease with Birmingham and started a capital campaign to renovate living space for clients. Learn more in the video above.
Bham Now
Incognito Mobile Cigar Lounge now rolling around Birmingham
What do you get when you combine a bus, cigars and a local comedienne with a keen business sense? A good time on wheels, that’s what! Say hello to the Incognito Mobile Cigar Lounge—Experience Birmingham Tours’ newest travel bus. A new way to ride. Have you heard...
wvtm13.com
Black Girls Dream Tour offers mentorship, inspiration
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An event aimed at building a brighter future for members of our community took place at Birmingham's Kelly Ingram Park. Watch the video above to learn more about the special tour that concluded in Birmingham.
Bham Now
8 delicious apple dishes to try + where to find them in Birmingham
The air is starting to feel cooler, which means apples are finally back in season. In honor of the changing seasons, we’ve put together a guide of some of the tastiest apple dishes in Birmingham. 1. The Farmer Biscuit—Maple Street Biscuit Company. If you haven’t tried apple butter...
CBS 42 House Calls: Potentially severe flu season
This week, Dr. Celeste discusses the symptoms of shingles as well as a potentially severe flu season.
Bham Now
53 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Sept. 16-18
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 53 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Brian Boehm at 205-238-8154 or...
Huffman High School students construct tiny home for family in need
A group of Huffman High School students are learning how to become future architects and construction workers and are giving back to the community.
Alabama at Arkansas kickoff time, TV set
Alabama will get its first CBS game of the year when it makes its first road trip of the SEC season. The Crimson Tide’s Oct. 1 trip to Arkansas will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on CBS. Each of the three home games were broadcast on the SEC Network including this week’s 6:30 p.m. CT visit from Vanderbilt.
Alabama football lands 8th top-100 recruit in class of 2023
In the 2023 recruiting class, most of the elite quarterbacks and running backs have already found a home. One of the only positions still sorting itself out is the defensive line, with multiple blue chips on the board. Alabama landed one of them on Monday morning. Jordan Renaud, a four-star...
uab.edu
Barefield makes transformative $10 million gift to UAB to bridge criminal justice, entrepreneurship for a better Birmingham
J. Frank Barefield Jr., president of Abbey Residential and chairman of Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, has given a $10 million gift to the University of Alabama at Birmingham, committing $5 million to name the UAB J. Frank Barefield, Jr. Department of Criminal Justice in the College of Arts and Sciences and $5 million to name the UAB J. Frank Barefield, Jr. Entrepreneurship Program in the Collat School of Business. It is the single largest gift given to UAB from an alumnus in the university’s history, a legacy intended to reduce crime and drive economic growth in Birmingham.
wbrc.com
Birmingham family says state fair not ADA compliant
Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane.
AL.com
