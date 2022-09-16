Read full article on original website
WIVB
Allentown gunman sentenced for injuring two in July 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man learned his fate for injuring two people in a shooting in July 2021 in the City of Buffalo. 30-year-old Jose A. Castillo was sentenced to a determinate eight years in prison following by five years of supervised release. At approximately 2 a.m. on July 8, 2021, Castillo fired multiple shots from an illegal gun at two people walking on Allen Street near Irving Place before riding away on a bicycle. One victim suffered serious injuries. He was arrested a week later.
Buffalo man indicted on one count of second-degree murder
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Monday that a Buffalo man was indicted on one count of murder in the second degree.
Buffalo teen arraigned, accused of killing 2 and injuring another in Town of Tonawanda apartment
An 18-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Friday afternoon, accused of shooting and killing two people and injuring another in the Town of Tonawanda.
Buffalo teen arraigned for killing two and injuring one
A Buffalo teenager was arraigned Friday afternoon on multiple charges including two counts of murder in the second degree.
Man accused of firing at BPD officer indicted
Shariff Shadwick is scheduled to be back in court for a pre-trial conference on October 7.
13 WHAM
Teen arrested for stabbing classmate with steak knife expected in court
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WUTV) — A teen girl accused of stabbing her classmate with a steak knife in a bathroom at culinary arts school is expected to appear in family court Monday. The 16-year-old student at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management was charged in family court with one count of assault in the first degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.
Buffalo ride-share driver chased, tased and facing DWAI charges
A sheriff's deputy pulled over Jamie M. Wild in the 6700 block of Ward Road around 2:57 p.m. for a traffic stop.
Call about fight in Buffalo leads to murder, assault charges
Police responded to an incident on Berkshire Avenue on Saturday night.
Ride Share Driver Tased, Arrested After Leading Police On Chase In WNY
According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, a ride share driver was tased and arrested after leading police on a chase in Niagara County. According to the department's Facebook page, the incident happened today, Monday, September 19, 2022. Deputy Ross attempted to conduct a traffic stop around the 6700 block of Ward Road in Niagara Falls. The driver of the vehicle was representing a ride share company and had a passenger in his vehicle.
Buffalo man accused of beating ex-girlfriend's boyfriend to death
A 30-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on Monday morning, accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and fatally beating her boyfriend.
Overnight chase encompasses three towns, police cars damaged
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An overnight chase that encompassed three towns ended with multiple police cars damaged and a suspect behind bars, police said. The chase began in the Cheektowaga after 2:15 a.m. Sunday, when Erie County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over a suspect from a stolen vehicle case reported in the Old First […]
Deputy At Erie County Holding Center Attacked And Injured By Inmate
An inmate at the Erie County Holding Center allegedly attacked a deputy at the Erie County Holding Center. The attack took place on Thursday, September 15, 2022. An incarcerated individual reportedly became combative with the deputy. Stephen Watkin is accused of attacking deputy Christopher Myers, who was trying to collect cleaning gear from Watkin's cell, according to WIVB.
Arrests in deadly Lakeview stabbing
3 people have been indicted in connection with a deadly July stabbing in Lakeview. Prosecutors say 25-year-old Brenden Benoit was lured into a wooded area near Heltz Road on July 10th.
wnynewsnow.com
Wanted Man Arrested After Allegedly Fleeing Police Through The Chadakoin
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted Jamestown man was taken into custody after allegedly fleeing police through the Chadakoin River. Jamestown Police officers responded to a residence on Hopkins Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday for a reported domestic dispute. Following an investigation, police determined 41-year-old Michael...
Hamburg man indicted on attempted murder charge in Lake View stabbing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was indicted for murder Friday morning. He stands accused of stabbing and killing a 25-year-old in Lake View in the early hours of July 10. Jared M. Adamski, 26, of the Village of Hamburg, is facing one count of second-degree murder and one count of tampering with physical […]
Tonawanda mom, Sweet Buffalo join News 4 at 7
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 was joined a Tonawanda mom who is fighting cancer. Brianna Russell of Tonawanda, her mother Catherine and Kim LaRussa joined News 4 at 7 to tell her story. You can watch the full segment above.
wesb.com
Bradford Man Arrested on Bench Warrant
A Bradford man was arrested this morning on a warrant. City Police on routine patrol on Bushnell Street around 2:30 this morning observed 22-year-old Austin Krouse. Krouse had pled guilty in July to Criminal Mischief charges but failed to appear for sentencing on Thursday. Krouse was taken into custody without...
Buffalo Police investigate a fatal accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Sunday afternoon. According to police accident investigators, a vehicle was traveling southbound on Grider Street and making a left onto Northland Avenue. That's when it was hit by a motorcycle. The 31-year-old man driving the motorcycle was...
wnypapers.com
'Text to 9-1-1' in Niagara County
Submitted by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti recently announced the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Emergency Communications Center now has the ability to receive “Text to 9-1-1” calls from cell phones in Niagara County. The technology was part of a complete upgrade to the NCSO Motorola Vesta 9-1-1 phone system and provides 9-1-1 Dispatchers the capability of receiving “Text to 9-1-1” calls. It also prepares Niagara County for Next Generation 9-1-1, once it is implemented in New York.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to armed kidnapping
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 33-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to kidnapping a woman at gunpoint Friday morning. Christopher L. Taylor was charged with one count of kidnapping in the second degree. On Aug. 11, 2021, Taylor abducted a woman from a parking lot on Pearl Street and forced the victim into his vehicle at […]
