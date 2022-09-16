ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, NY

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIVB

Allentown gunman sentenced for injuring two in July 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man learned his fate for injuring two people in a shooting in July 2021 in the City of Buffalo. 30-year-old Jose A. Castillo was sentenced to a determinate eight years in prison following by five years of supervised release. At approximately 2 a.m. on July 8, 2021, Castillo fired multiple shots from an illegal gun at two people walking on Allen Street near Irving Place before riding away on a bicycle. One victim suffered serious injuries. He was arrested a week later.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamburg, NY
County
Erie County, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
Hamburg, NY
Crime & Safety
13 WHAM

Teen arrested for stabbing classmate with steak knife expected in court

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WUTV) — A teen girl accused of stabbing her classmate with a steak knife in a bathroom at culinary arts school is expected to appear in family court Monday. The 16-year-old student at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management was charged in family court with one count of assault in the first degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Lakeview#Violent Crime
Power 93.7 WBLK

Ride Share Driver Tased, Arrested After Leading Police On Chase In WNY

According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, a ride share driver was tased and arrested after leading police on a chase in Niagara County. According to the department's Facebook page, the incident happened today, Monday, September 19, 2022. Deputy Ross attempted to conduct a traffic stop around the 6700 block of Ward Road in Niagara Falls. The driver of the vehicle was representing a ride share company and had a passenger in his vehicle.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Overnight chase encompasses three towns, police cars damaged

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An overnight chase that encompassed three towns ended with multiple police cars damaged and a suspect behind bars, police said. The chase began in the Cheektowaga after 2:15 a.m. Sunday, when Erie County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over a suspect from a stolen vehicle case reported in the Old First […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Deputy At Erie County Holding Center Attacked And Injured By Inmate

An inmate at the Erie County Holding Center allegedly attacked a deputy at the Erie County Holding Center. The attack took place on Thursday, September 15, 2022. An incarcerated individual reportedly became combative with the deputy. Stephen Watkin is accused of attacking deputy Christopher Myers, who was trying to collect cleaning gear from Watkin's cell, according to WIVB.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wnynewsnow.com

Wanted Man Arrested After Allegedly Fleeing Police Through The Chadakoin

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted Jamestown man was taken into custody after allegedly fleeing police through the Chadakoin River. Jamestown Police officers responded to a residence on Hopkins Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday for a reported domestic dispute. Following an investigation, police determined 41-year-old Michael...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Man Arrested on Bench Warrant

A Bradford man was arrested this morning on a warrant. City Police on routine patrol on Bushnell Street around 2:30 this morning observed 22-year-old Austin Krouse. Krouse had pled guilty in July to Criminal Mischief charges but failed to appear for sentencing on Thursday. Krouse was taken into custody without...
BRADFORD, PA
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police investigate a fatal accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Sunday afternoon. According to police accident investigators, a vehicle was traveling southbound on Grider Street and making a left onto Northland Avenue. That's when it was hit by a motorcycle. The 31-year-old man driving the motorcycle was...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

'Text to 9-1-1' in Niagara County

Submitted by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti recently announced the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Emergency Communications Center now has the ability to receive “Text to 9-1-1” calls from cell phones in Niagara County. The technology was part of a complete upgrade to the NCSO Motorola Vesta 9-1-1 phone system and provides 9-1-1 Dispatchers the capability of receiving “Text to 9-1-1” calls. It also prepares Niagara County for Next Generation 9-1-1, once it is implemented in New York.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to armed kidnapping

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 33-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to kidnapping a woman at gunpoint Friday morning. Christopher L. Taylor was charged with one count of kidnapping in the second degree. On Aug. 11, 2021, Taylor abducted a woman from a parking lot on Pearl Street and forced the victim into his vehicle at […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy