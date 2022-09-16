Read full article on original website
Inside The Huddle Saturday 9/17/22
It was a tough weekend for Clinton County Football. Jamie and Don give a wrap up and preview and grab the area coaches thoughts on Saturdays edition of “Inside The Huddle”. Brought to you by Susan Kaspar State Farm Insurance in Frankfort.
Crossing Student Life Lined To Indianapolis In Train Accident
Clinton County Daily News and WILO have learned that Christian Lindenmayer, 18, a senior at the Crossing School in Frankfort was seriously injured late Monday afternoon while trying to cross railroad tracks on the west side of Frankfort. Lindenmayer was reportedly life lined to Indianapolis with serious arm and leg...
Hispanic Heritage Festival Held Saturday At Prairie Creek Park Saturday
It was a beautiful day for the Annual Hispanic Heritage Festival down town Frankfort at Prairie Creek Park and a large crowd in attendance. Mayor Judy Sheets opened and welcomed all to the festival, Many vendors were on hand for food, drinks, and much more. There was recognition of Art...
