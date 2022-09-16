ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mikel Arteta reveals 'I doubted himself' after Arsenal hit rock bottom following defeats in their opening three Premier League games last season

By David Wood for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Mikel Arteta has admitted he doubted himself after Arsenal lost their opening three games last season.

The Spaniard returns to Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday with his side riding high in the Premier League.

It is far cry from 13 months ago when Arteta's side were humbled 2-0 by the Bees on the opening day of last season - the start of three straight defeats to begin the last campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22oJzs_0hySv04y00
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have won five of their opening six Premier League fixtures this season

'I doubted myself, I questioned myself,' he told Sky Sports. 'This is part of a journey where - if you want to get better - you have to be self-critical.

'You have to have other people around you to tell you the truth and also have the humbleness to always be willing to get better, improve and explore other opinions and ways to do your job.'

Those critics were tough to handle. A wave of optimism last season turned into a 'tsunami' of criticism, a metaphor coined by the Arsenal manager himself 12 months ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dlmSs_0hySv04y00
Arteta has admitted he doubted himself after Arsenal lost their first three games last season

'It was all building up a lot,' remembers Arteta about the tidal wave of negativity. 'The way everyone reacted after the first game of the season, it was big.

'But that tells you the expectations of the football club you are in, how much passion and love here is for this club and how quickly you can turn things around. You have to be prepared for that and you have to be analytical about why things happen.'

So what did he learn? 'One of the big lessons was: stay calm in the difficult moments, understand why things happen and move on.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Anthony Gordon's mentality held him back, insists ex-Everton boss Rafa Benitez, who claims the sought-after winger 'couldn't run' for more than 50 minutes in pre-season because of 'issues with his stamina'

Former Everton manager Rafa Benitez has claimed that Anthony Gordon's mentality held him back while the Spaniard was in charge at Goodison Park. The 21-year-old winger emerged an integral part of Frank Lampard's Premier League survival bid last campaign, helping the Toffees stay afloat with several impressive performances. Gordon has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham miss England's open training session to manage their workloads... as the Three Lions begin their final camp before Gareth Southgate names his squad for the World Cup

England midfielders Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham all skipped the team's open training session on Tuesday as Gareth Southgate's squad began their final training camp ahead of the World Cup. The Three Lions are due to complete their Nations League campaign in the coming days as they face...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Ryan Papenhuyzen reveals how NFL legend Tom Brady inspired him to prove the doubters wrong after his rugby league dreams were dismissed by critics who said: 'You're not good enough'

Ryan Papenhuyzen has had to fight his way to the top of the NRL, and says he could not have reached the pinnacle without the inspiration of an all-time sporting great. Melbourne Storm gun Papenhuyzen was told as a teenager that he was too small to pursue his dream of playing rugby league professionally.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Daily Mail

Touch of class! Eddie Howe comes out in a formal suit to honour Queen Elizabeth II... before the Newcastle boss quickly changes into a tracksuit for touchline duties against his old side Bournemouth

Eddie Howe came out in a suit to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II before Newcastle's meeting with Bournemouth - and then changed into a tracksuit to shout instructions from the touchline. The Magpies hosted Howe's former side in their first match since the death of Her Majesty, The Queen,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It fills my heart with so much joy': Zander Murray receives 'amazing' messages of support after lower league striker becomes the first senior Scottish footballer to come out as gay

Footballer Zander Murray says he has been overwhelmed by messages of support since he became the first senior Scottish footballer to reveal that he is gay. The Gala Fairydean Rovers striker made the announcement last week, saying he made the decision to help others who are struggling about opening up.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Harry Kane leads England's players to hold a minute's silence for the Queen before training at St George's Park, after Gareth Southgate delayed call-ups to allow them to watch the funeral with their families

England players held a minute's silence ahead of their first training session together since the Queen's death. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, and England manager Gareth Southgate delayed the team's arrival at their St George's Park training base, so that players could watch Monday's funeral with their families.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Manchester United are 'preparing a £25m bid for Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos' as Erik ten Hag looks for a new forward... and the club have 'already made contact with the Portugal U21 international's representatives'

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a bid for Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos. The 21-year-old has scored eight goals in 12 games for the Portuguese side so far this season, alerting United officials who are hunting for a forward. According to The Sun, United will not pay more than the £25million...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#The Premier League#Rock Bottom#Spaniard#Brentford#Gtech Community Stadium#Sky Sports
Daily Mail

Luis Suarez to leave Nacional after just a few months ahead of the World Cup as the club chief reveals the deal to bring the Uruguayan home in the summer was structured short-term

Luis Suarez is to once again become a free agent just months after leaving Atletico Madrid as it was announced he would be leaving boyhood Nacional for a second time in his career. The Uruguayan, 35, left Atletico Madrid during the summer and while it was reported his preference was...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Buddy Franklin and his wife Jesinta touch down in Melbourne ahead of the Grand Final just hours after the Sydney Swans star signs an eleventh-hour contract extension with the club

AFL WAG Jesinta Franklin has broken her silence after her husband Lance 'Buddy' Franklin's signed an eleventh-hour contract extension with the Sydney Swans. Buddy, 35, shocked fans on Monday night when the Swans appeared to confirm he will stay at the club next year, sharing a a succinct statement that read: 'One more #Bloods.'
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

607K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy