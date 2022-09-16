Read full article on original website
The Weather Channel
The New Indian Resident: First Glimpses of the Cheetah As It Sets Foot on Indian Territories
Decades after the Maharaja of Koriya (modern-day Chattisgarh) sealed the fate of the Asiatic Cheetah, its cousin from Africa is ready to make a comeback to India, this time hoping to stay for good. On September 16, eight cheetahs began their trip from the Namibian capital Windhoek and boarded the...
natureworldnews.com
1000-Pound Crocodile, "Man-Eating Dinosaur" Shot Dead in Africa by US Hunter
During a hunting trip in Africa, a US hunter shot a 15-foot, 1,000-pound crocodile dead known as a "Man-Eating Dinosaur." When Garrett Wales of Texas and his team of trackers learned that some villagers had noticed a crocodile in an irrigation pond located nearby, they were already several days into their expedition in Zimbabwe's Savé Valley.
'Beast' Hippo Attacks Man, Bites Large Chunk of Flesh From His Shoulder
"I stepped out of my house when I heard the neighbours screaming, and that's when I came face to face with the beast," the victim said.
Study sheds light on evolution of ‘cutest’ Australian crocodile species weighing just 2kg
Scientists have uncovered previously unknown details about a tiny prehistoric crocodile that lived in modern-day Australia about 13.5 million years ago, an advance that sheds light on the evolution of these ancient reptiles.In the research, published earlier this month in the journal The Anatomical Record, scientists used state-of-the-art CT-scanning technology and found that the tiny crocodile Trilophosuchus rackhami likely grew up to 90cm (35 inches) long and weighed up to 2kg (4.5 lb).The crocodile’s name means Rackham’s three-crested croc – named in 1993 in honor of Alan Rackham, who now manages the Riversleigh Fossil Discovery Center at Mt Isa,...
Scientists unearth fossils of giant sea lizard that ‘ruled the oceans’ along with remains of its prey
Scientists have unearthed a new species of the giant sea lizard mosasaur in Morocco that hunted other marine reptiles about 66 million years ago using its massive jaws and teeth like those of modern-day killer whales.The giant marine lizard named Thalassotitan atrox, described on Wednesday in the journal Cretaceous Research, grew up to 9m (30 ft) in length and are distant relatives of modern iguanas and monitor lizards.While some mosasaurs evolved to eat small prey like fish and squid, and others crushed ammonites and clams, scientists, including those from the University of Bath in the UK, say the newly...
Scientists find new bird species at South America's edge
SANTIAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - In a sparse, windswept pasture at the frigid tip of South America lives a tiny bird whose quiet life is shedding light on the importance of studying the world's most remote places.
Glamping with giants: Pack your trunk to bed down with elephants in amazing bubble tents deep in the jungles of Thailand
Forget the old Mafia threat about ‘sleeping with the fishes’. My wife and I were two steps ahead, sleeping with the elephants. Stretched out in a glass bubble tent in the Thai jungle, we were joined by two giant beasts just ten yards away. Their ears flapped as I sat up, feeling a little absurd exposed to the elements in my striped pyjamas by the banks of the River Ruak, with Myanmar (formerly Burma) a few yards across the water.
allthatsinteresting.com
The History Of The Ancient Elephant Bird — And How Humans May Have Driven It To Extinction
Elephant birds stood a towering 10 feet tall and weighed up to 1,700 pounds, but they were gentle giants who disappeared completely about 1,000 years ago. At the peak of its time, the elephant bird was certainly a sight to behold. Thriving on the African island of Madagascar, Aepyornis maximus is believed to be the heaviest bird to walk the planet.
Nepal has nearly tripled its wild tiger population since 2009
Wild tigers in Nepal have clawed their way back from the brink of extinction. There are now almost three times as many wild tigers in the country as there were in 2009, according to the Nepalese government.
Phys.org
Improved air quality found to have accelerated global warming in recent decades
An international research team led by Leipzig University has used satellite data to demonstrate that concentrations of pollutant particles have decreased significantly since the year 2000. This is necessary due to their impact on health. But it is also of great significance because it has reduced the particles' cooling effect on the climate. The study findings have been published in the journal Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics.
Phys.org
3,000 years ago, human activity destroyed vegetation and irreparably damaged the Timna Valley environment
Researchers from Tel Aviv University collected samples of charcoal used as fuel for metallurgical furnaces in the Timna Valley, located in Israel's southern desert region, during the 11th to 9th centuries BCE and examined them under a microscope. They found that the charcoal fuels used changed over time. The earlier samples contained mainly local white broom and acacia thorn trees, excellent fuel available nearby, but the quality of the firewood had deteriorated over time, with later samples consisting of low-quality wood fuel and timber imported from afar.
Phys.org
New research shows US Republican politicians increasingly spread news on social media from untrustworthy sources
A study analyzing millions of tweets has revealed that Republican members of the U.S. Congress are increasingly circulating news from dubious sources, compared to their European counterparts. The research, published in PNAS Nexus and led by the Graz University of Technology (TU Graz) in Austria and the University of Bristol...
natureworldnews.com
First Fox to Hunt Fish for Food Observed by Scientists in Spain
The first fox to hunt fish for food was spotted by scientists in Spain. The very rare incident was caught on video that shows a male red fox (Vulpes vulpes) reportedly grabbing a carp during spring spawning season in the European country. This makes red foxes, along with wolves, to...
Phys.org
How global warming affects astronomical observations
The quality of ground-based astronomical observations delicately depends on the clarity of the atmosphere above the location from which they are made. Sites for telescopes are therefore very carefully selected. They are often high above sea level, so that less atmosphere stands between them and their targets. Many telescopes are also built in deserts, as clouds and even water vapor hinder a clear view of the night sky.
Phys.org
Trees can't outrun climate change. Should humans give them a lift?
One tree at a time, David Saville has made it his life's work to bring back West Virginia's red spruce forests—and maybe help preserve the species hundreds of miles farther north while he's at it. Last year, Saville spent weeks hiking up peaks like Panther Knob, Dolly Sods and...
Footage captures terrifying moment elephants chased passersby in China
Elephants broke off from a herd and started chasing a passer-by on a road in Kunming, China.Footage shows a herd of Asian elephants emerging from a forest to cross the road when an adult and a young elephant leave the group and start to charge.An elephant-monitoring staff member can be heard shouting at passers-by and warning them of the incoming danger as the older elephant roars, before the animals decide to re-join the group.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Phys.org
Warming oceans are changing Australian reef fish populations
Shallow reefs and the creatures that inhabit them are changing due to rising ocean temperatures, but these impacts have been obscured by a lack of comprehensive local data. A team of researchers in Australia has been tracking changes in the country's reefs for over a decade, and in research publishing September 22 in the journal Current Biology they describe how they used fine-scale data to illustrate how warming waters impact tropical and temperate reef fish communities differently.
Phys.org
On environmental issues, the city-country divide in Switzerland is smaller than often assumed
We like to perpetuate the idea of a divide in the attitudes of city dwellers and country people as part of debates on the environment, but it's simply not the reality, explains Thomas Bernauer. In fact, there is little evidence of a fundamental urban-rural disconnect in Swiss environmental policy. On...
Phys.org
Hurricane Fiona heads toward Bermuda, US advises citizens to defer travel
Hurricane Fiona churned toward Bermuda as a powerful Category 4 storm on Wednesday as Puerto Rico struggled to restore power and water after receving a crushing blow. The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Fiona was expected to approach Bermuda, a British territory of some 64,000 people, late on Thursday.
Phys.org
Who wants to go to the moon? Europe names astronaut candidates
The European Space Agency announced a team of seven astronauts on Wednesday to train for NASA's Artemis mission to the moon—but only one will have the chance to become the first European to walk on the lunar surface. The candidates—France's Thomas Pesquet, Britain's Tim Peake, Germany's Alexander Gerst and...
