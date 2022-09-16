King Charles found out Queen Elizabeth was dying in phone call: report

King Charles III only learned that his mother was close to death in an urgent phone call moments before the rest of the world heard the news , a royal expert said.

The then-Prince of Wales and wife Camilla were at Dumfries House in Scotland when aides scrambled to inform him that the elderly Queen Elizabeth’s health had taken a turn, said Jack Royston, Newsweek’s chief royal correspondent.

“Camilla was actually about to record a TV interview with Jenna Bush Hager, who said she heard footsteps running in the hallway,” Royston said on True Royalty TV’s “The Royal Beat.”

Bush Hager — daughter of former US President George W. Bush — later said on “Today” that she had dined with Charles the night before his mother’s passing. Camilla missed a flight and couldn’t make the dinner, Fox News reported .

The next morning, Sept. 8, the interview was canceled when Charles learned that 96-year-old Elizabeth was on her deathbed in Balmoral Castle, also in Scotland.

“Charles took a call, everything was silent,” Royston said, according to a clip of his appearance posted by the Mirror . “They were asked to be silent, then the next thing she knew, Charles and Camilla were in a helicopter.”

King Charles canceled an interview and hopped in a helicopter to be with his ailing mother. Sang Tan/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Charles immediately ascended to the throne at the time of Queen Elizabeth’s death. Paul Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty Images

“And that was at 12:30 so that was roundabout exactly the same time that we were told,” Royston went on. “So they didn’t wait, you know, they didn’t give Charles an hour or two hours.”

Buckingham Palace released a statement at 12:34 p.m. saying, “The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.”

Elizabeth died shortly after, ending her record 70-year reign. Charles immediately ascended to the throne and Camilla became queen consort .

The state funeral for Elizabeth will be held Monday .