Demoralized Russians wanted out before losing major Ukrainian city: report

By Evan Simko-Bednarski
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Some of the Russian troops occupying the strategic Ukrainian city of Izyum drafted letters begging for reassignment, citing poor health and “moral exhaustion.”

The 10 letters, obtained by the Washington Post, offer a rare look into the morale — or lack thereof — of the beleaguered Russian forces occupying eastern Ukraine.

“I refuse to complete my duty in the special operation on the territory of Ukraine due to lack of vacation days and moral exhaustion,” wrote one soldier who identified himself as the commander of an anti-aircraft missile platoon.

That phrase was used by another soldier, who complained of “physical and moral exhaustion.”

Yet another asked to be relieved from duty due to “the worsening of my health and not receiving the necessary medical aid.”

The authenticity of the handwritten letters has not been verified, but the Washington Post reported that the drafts were among piles of personal effects belonging to Russian units that fled Ukraine’s counter-offensive this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bz7Rh_0hySut4700
Some of the Russian soldiers occupying the strategic Ukrainian city of Izyum drafted letters begging for reassignment.

Given the similarities in the letters, they seem to have been written together, and not yet delivered to a superior officer.

Letters of support from Russian children were also found among the abandoned items.

“Hello, I don’t know who will receive this letter but I know you’re having a really hard time right now,” wrote a girl named Nastya. “That’s why I want to support you. It’s possible you’re hungry, you’re cold, you want to go to home to your family or maybe you want to go back to your friends from your childhood.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24P1EU_0hySut4700
Letters reportedly offer a rare look into the morale of the beleaguered Russian forces.

“I see how you are battling in Ukraine,” read a letter signed by a boy named Geydar.

“I wish for your family to be very proud of you. I hope you’ll end up winning and if you have kids you’ll be a hero in their eyes.”

A boy named Leonid wrote, “You’re protecting peaceful civilians, you’re fulfilling the main duty of every man.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xGAHE_0hySut4700
Occupied Izyum served as a strategic supply city for Russian forces operating in eastern Ukraine.

“I think that war is something very bad and scary,” he continued. “There is death of innocent people, destruction, when you can’t live a normal life, when you’re left without a home, without work, and you lose your close ones.”

Occupied Izyum served as a strategic supply hub for Russian forces operating in eastern Ukraine. Its liberation — along with Ukrainian forces recapturing rail junctions along the Oskil River — is expected to put Russian troops under even greater stress.

Comments / 2

4man
2d ago

Give the russian soldiers twenty four hours to drop your weapons and leave. If you don’t than no mercy

Reply
4
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
15M+
Views
