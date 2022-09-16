Pitt Basketball Fills Open Roster Spot with Former WPIAL G

The Pitt Panthers have filled their last open roster spot.

PITTSBURGH -- A spot on the Pitt Panthers men's basketball roster became open this summer as junior college transfer Cashius McNielly declined to enroll this semester. With the start of official practices less than two weeks away, the Panthers have filled that open roster spot by adding a former local high school star.

According to a report from George Michalowski of Pittsburgh Sports Now, former Montour High School guard Vason Stevenson has joined the team this week. Listed on the updated roster at 6'3 and 185 pounds, Stevenson will wear No. 21.

Stevenson is familiar with the Petersen Events Center. He scored 23 points during a WPIAL 4A championship loss to Quaker Valley and blue-chip Kentucky recruit Adou Thiero this past winter.

The Panthers have one scholarship and roster spot still open.

