ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt Basketball Fills Open Roster Spot with Former WPIAL G

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZQ0bc_0hySukMo00

The Pitt Panthers have filled their last open roster spot.

PITTSBURGH -- A spot on the Pitt Panthers men's basketball roster became open this summer as junior college transfer Cashius McNielly declined to enroll this semester. With the start of official practices less than two weeks away, the Panthers have filled that open roster spot by adding a former local high school star.

According to a report from George Michalowski of Pittsburgh Sports Now, former Montour High School guard Vason Stevenson has joined the team this week. Listed on the updated roster at 6'3 and 185 pounds, Stevenson will wear No. 21.

Stevenson is familiar with the Petersen Events Center. He scored 23 points during a WPIAL 4A championship loss to Quaker Valley and blue-chip Kentucky recruit Adou Thiero this past winter.

The Panthers have one scholarship and roster spot still open.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Former Pitt G Ashton Gibbs Joining Atlanta Hawks

Pitt Coaches Stick by Kicker after Rough Outing

Pitt Defense Focused on Run Against Western Michigan

Pitt's Starting QB vs. WMU Comes Down to Gametime Decision

Pitt Taking WMU Game Personally After Last Year's Loss

ACC Reveals Full Conference Schedule For Pitt Basketball

Pitt 'Unsettled' on Third QB to Replace Kedon Slovis, Nick Patti if Needed

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Basketball
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
College Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
voiceofmotown.com

Pitt’s Head Coach Takes Subtle Jab at West Virginia Fans

Morgantown, West Virginia – Following Pitt’s 34-13 win at Western Michigan, Panthers’ head coach Pat Narduzzi said in his postgame press conference that he was pleased with everything about his team’s performance but was unhappy with how his team was escorted into the stadium prior to the game.
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

The Terrible Truck is still chugging along all these years later

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It took the Fan N'ATion crew two years to find the owner of the Terrible Truck, a modified 1920s Mack truck that was present at Three Rivers Stadium during the formative Steel Curtain years and beyond.Glenshaw's John Kaiser, the owner of the black-and-gold vehicle, opened up his garage to take Daisy Jade back in time."Mr. Rooney used to kid me about having a better parking place than him because I parked on the field," Kaiser said with a chuckle.It was Kaiser's dream to attend a Monday Night Football game, but he could never afford it. So, ever...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wpial#Hawks#Recruiting#Montour High School#Kicker#Wmu Comes Down#Insidepitt
cstoredecisions.com

GetGo Adds Former Steelers Star’s Burger to Menu

Giant Eagle’s GetGo Café + Market launched a new burger created by former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel. Keisel invented the Sweet Heat Burger to join GetGo’s other signature burger offerings, available at all participating GetGo Café + Market locations for a limited time. “The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh Pop podcast: Talking KDKA-TV’s new weekend anchor, DirecTV’s Sunday Ticket fumble

In this episode of the “Pittsburgh Pop” podcast, host Tim Benz and TV Talk columnist Rob Owen discuss Pittsburgh pop culture news of the moment, including KDKA-TV’s newly-appointed weekend evening and late news anchor, Erika Stanish. Paul Martino had anchored those newscasts for years before he was pulled from the desk in early 2021, which led, in part, to his retirement. After Martino, KDKA reporters Bryant Reed and Royce Jones frequently anchored in the time period before John Shumway was tapped for the role in summer 2021. KDKA news director Shawn Hoder said the position was open when he arrived at KDKA this summer with Stanish “doing it and doing it well. So — just made it official!” In addition to anchoring weekends, Stanish will report Wednesday through Friday for the station’s 4, 5, 6 and 7:30 p.m. newscasts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
scenicstates.com

Top 9 Resorts for Skiing Near Pittsburgh

Growing up in Pittsburgh, I’ve spent a lot of my winters hitting some of the slopes in the surrounding area. Whether you’re fearless on the slopes, or you prefer to relax in an indoor sauna, glancing at the ice-capped peaks outside, you’ll find what you’re looking for in one of the many skiing spots near Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
earnthenecklace.com

Is Pittsburgh Anchor Heather Abraham Leaving KDKA-TV?

Heather Abraham has been brightening the day of Pittsburgh’s residents with joy and her smile for 12 years. They consider her a good representative of Pittsburgh. But now Heather Abraham is leaving the morning show, Your Day Pittsburgh, on KDKA-TV, and viewers want to know why. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Allrecipes.com

What Is Chipped Chopped Ham?

If you've ever come across a recipe for the Pittsburgh famous ham barbecue, then you've probably heard of the main ingredient "chipped chopped ham." However, if you live outside of the western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, and eastern Ohio regions, you might not have a clue what it is. Or...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Week

6 magnificent Victorian homes

The HC Berry house was built circa 1890. This restored four-bedroom painted lady features high ceilings, built-ins, pocket doors, stained-glass transoms, five fireplaces, carved stair spindles, curved bedroom walls, and two balconies; rooms include a parlor, sitting room, 15-foot dining room, primary suite with jetted tub and private porch, and full-floor attic.
PITTSBURGH, PA
paydayreport.com

After Defeating Uber, Local Mom Barb Warwick Wins City Council Nod

THE RUN, PITTSBURGH – Yesterday, Barb Warwick, a 45-year-old working mother of four and progressive activist, won the Democratic nomination for City Council, most likely assuring her win in the special election come November. Warwick’s victory is part of a growing progressive insurgency in Pittsburgh that, in recent years,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

With PNC preparing to sell, a McKeesport housing complex’s residents hope hard-won improvements continue

Explore the series. “I didn’t expect it to go this far,” Tanya Brown said as she stood outside of the Eat’n Park in McKeesport, wearing a black T-shirt with the words, “Treat yourself like a queen and you’ll attract a king.” The restaurant is down the hill from Hi View Gardens, where residents last year […] The post With PNC preparing to sell, a McKeesport housing complex’s residents hope hard-won improvements continue appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
MCKEESPORT, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Donut Spots in Pennsylvania

- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
826
Followers
458
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy