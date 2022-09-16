ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ginger Zee shares emotional message about ‘stories we tell ourselves’ as she gives fans an update on new project

By akanke.jackson@the-sun.com
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wQW2v_0hySu3gw00

GINGER ZEE has shared a calming quote for fans with a message about "the stories we tell ourselves."

Zee shared the interesting quote with her followers on social media on Friday morning alongside some updates on her current work projects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RnNRj_0hySu3gw00
Ginger Zee is currently working on a new project. Credit: Splash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BH46b_0hySu3gw00
Ginger Zee posted an interesting story on Instagram

The quote is captioned over an image of the sunset shining through one single tree outdoors.

"The light burning within you is a far more accurate reflection of who you are than the stories you've been telling yourself," it reads.

Judging from her Instagram feed, Ginger is currently working on staying busy and venturing into other business ventures.

The Meteorologist is currently working on a new project with ABC and Hulu that will premiere in just under a week, on Tuesday, September 20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BElLU_0hySu3gw00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xlS9K_0hySu3gw00

It will show how deeply she is dedicated to finding a solution to helping the US gain more critical minerals.

A trailer has been recently posted to her profile.

In her latest project Zee is shown entering a mine in Idaho, tagging along with an expert who explained that the US only has a sliver of the market and the demand is high for "phones, laptops, and renewable batteries."

"In this special (stream it next Tuesday 8:30 pm on @abcnewslive and @hulu ) I go to the first cobalt mine in the US in more than 30 years, we Visit a Chattanooga EV battery testing facility and finally we investigate the company leading the exploration in mining the deep sea," Zee revealed.

Zee isn't always quiet and doesn't leave her followers' answers unquestioned.

She quickly put rumors to rest after her fans recently speculated that she was departing from GMA.

"I am still chief and not planning to go anywhere." said Ginger.

Her silence broke after her followers assumed that Sam Champion would be promoted once he announced that he joined the DWTS cast.

"Why else would Sam Champion be chosen for Dancing with the Stars unless he's going to be named chief meteorologist for ABC News?" said one twitter user.

Ginger is quite happy that her fellow meteorologist is joining the cast.

Ginger competed in the dance series in 2016 and came in third place with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

Sam announced that he will get some tips from his work bestie too.

"We've already talked about this...she's out doing serious weather coverage so I'm not bothering her right now," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yo58S_0hySu3gw00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iga2v_0hySu3gw00

"But yeh, I'm going to get some tips."

Ginger jokingly said, "If all else fails … spin like a tornado."

Comments / 0

