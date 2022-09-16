Read full article on original website
iowapublicradio.org
Apple of my Iowa
It’s apple season and on this Horticulture Day Suzanne Slack shares tips on cultivating successful apple trees. She discusses how Iowa weather affects apples, how to know when an apple is ready to pick and the newest variety of apples – including the ‘Luda-crisp’ strain. Later...
iowapublicradio.org
Advocates are raising concerns about the Iowa Department of Corrections' new mail system
All non-legal mail, like personal letters, pictures and cards going to inmates at Iowa state prisons now must be sent through the third-party company Pigeonly that will scan and screen the originals, and send the copies to inmates. The DOC says this new system is meant to stop drugs, particularly...
iowapublicradio.org
Former campaign aid alleges Franken grabbed, kissed her; Prosecutors declined to file charges
A former campaign staffer for Iowa Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Franken alleged in a police report that Franken kissed her on her mouth without her permission in March. The alleged incident is described in a Des Moines Police Department police report. Republican-aligned blog Iowa Field Report first reported...
iowapublicradio.org
State launches website to connect Iowans with opioid addiction resources
The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has launched a new website for those looking for help with opioid use disorder. The website — iowaopioidhelp.com — connects Iowans to resources in their area and will provide general information about opioid addition. "It's not a status of life. It's not...
iowapublicradio.org
Slain teen’s loved ones to Nebraska pardons board: Release Jackson, he didn’t do it
Earnest Jackson is innocent and should be released from prison, say two family members of the man he’s convicted of murdering. Their public support of Jackson is the latest twist in a nearly quarter-century-long saga about a North Omaha killing that gets its next chapter Monday, when the Nebraska Board of Pardons decides whether to release Jackson or keep him behind bars.
