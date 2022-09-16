ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Game Clarifies Why He Went After Eminem On 'The Black Slim Shady'

By Tony M. Centeno
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The Game is finally providing more context behind his lengthy diss track aimed at Eminem .

On Thursday, September 15, the 42-year-old rapper appeared on the Rap Radar Podcast with Elliott Wilson and Brian "B. Dot" Miller. During their discussion, The Game spoke about the 10-minute record "The Black Slim Shady" and explained why he targeted Em. The Game said he only went at Eminem because there aren't many artists who will step up to that kind of challenge. Despite the tense history he's had with former Shady Records artist 50 Cent , the Compton rapper claims "it's nothing personal."

“Just because nobody really does, number one,” he explained at the 42:11 mark. “Number two, I pissed off a lot of people with that song, you know Em got a lot of stans. But as far as it being personal, it’s not personal.”

He went on to reveal his respect for Eminem's music and what he's done throughout his career. On the other hand, he also factored in his beef with 50 and understood that Em picked a side in the matter.

“I think me and 50’s fallout made him choose a side and he wasn’t doing the s**t that I did," Game continued. "He was like, ‘I’m going with 50. F**k you n***as.’ But I just felt like I had some emotions, a little bit, about Super Bowl s**t and all of that. And that’s Dre’s boy, and Dre don’t rap. So it’s like, if I wanna have a conversation with Dre or I’m mad at Dre, let me poke shots at Eminem. And 50 can’t out-rap me, he’s doing his TV thing and more power to him, the shows are great. But as far as rap s**t, I got that locked. So the only person I could rap with, or try to poke the bear and see if he really want to go there, is Em.”

Eminem has yet to address The Game's record since it dropped last month. See footage from The Game's recent interview below and listen to the entire conversation above.

Comments / 0

