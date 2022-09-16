Texas A&M Faculty Senate Gets Update A Month After Passing A Resolution Directed At The University’s Administration

There are more signs that construction is nearing completion of the city of Bryan’s new Legends multipurpose events center. City manager Kean Register told the city council this week that completion is scheduled for December 1. Register reported that the epoxy flooring subcontractor is working in the large restrooms on the concourse level. The light duty concrete sidewalks are still being poured with a slight delay because of rain. Waterproofing along the back wall has been completed, and the wood court floor contractor is finishing laying the maple floor. The exterior metal panels should be completed by the end of this week. The landscaper has started work on the sprinkler system at the satellite parking lot, and the patio between the event center and the lake should be poured next week.

BRYAN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO