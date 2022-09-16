Texas A&M Faculty Senate Gets Update A Month After Passing A Resolution Directed At The University’s Administration

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Texas A&M Under Lawsuit For Diversity Hiring Practices
Texas A&M is facing a class-action lawsuit against their affirmative action based hiring practices for faculty positions. America First Legal (AFL), the non-profit legal firm suing the University, claims that A&M’s hiring practices to expand diversity among faculty violates federal law against discrimination. “Federal law prohibits universities that accept...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ATTORNEY MAKES THE SUPER LAWYER LIST
For the sixth year in a row, a Brenham attorney has been selected as a Super Lawyer. Chad Gerke of the Gerke Law Firm, PLLC has been selected to Thompson-Reuters’ Super Lawyers for 2022 in the area of Personal Injury Law. Less than 5% of Texas attorneys are named...
KBTX.com
Brazos County Sheriff’s office discusses P3 app
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a Bryan middle school student was arrested last Friday for bringing a gun to school the Brazos County Sheriff’s office want’s the public to know they remain “vigilant” against threats to local schools. Brazos County Sheriff’s deputy Jayson Lyday, a member...
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council & Bryan Business Council Takes Action Regarding Midtown Park’s New Legends Events Center
There are more signs that construction is nearing completion of the city of Bryan’s new Legends multipurpose events center. City manager Kean Register told the city council this week that completion is scheduled for December 1. Register reported that the epoxy flooring subcontractor is working in the large restrooms on the concourse level. The light duty concrete sidewalks are still being poured with a slight delay because of rain. Waterproofing along the back wall has been completed, and the wood court floor contractor is finishing laying the maple floor. The exterior metal panels should be completed by the end of this week. The landscaper has started work on the sprinkler system at the satellite parking lot, and the patio between the event center and the lake should be poured next week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Battalion Texas AM
Aggies losing spirit for buses
The fall semester is well underway, and students are still struggling to get to class on time due to the unreliability of Aggie Spirit buses. From inconsistent arrival times to having only one bus en route, Aggie Spirit buses continue to be a volatile method of transportation this semester. These inconsistencies cause large amounts of riders to wait at stops, meaning buses quickly reach maximum capacity when they do arrive.
kwhi.com
RECORD-BREAKING WASHINGTON CO. FAIR COMES TO A CLOSE
The 154th Washington County Fair has concluded, and it is one that is sure to be remembered for years to come. Numerous records were broken over the span of the 2022 fair, from queen candidate tickets to the Junior Livestock Auction. Fair President Keith Mikolajchak says this year is a...
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions
A pair of SEC West rivals meet in Arlington as Texas A&M and Arkansas square off in a head-to-head meeting of top 25 ranked teams in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday. A&M is coming off a statement home win over Miami, a week after losing to App State, while Arkansas withstood a ...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Bryan man sent to prison for receiving PPP funds while under indictment
HOUSTON, TX -- A 46-year-old Texan has been ordered to prison following his conviction of wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Keith Anton Johnson pleaded guilty March 10. Today, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes ordered Tran to serve 14 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
aggienetwork.com
Silver Taps Notification
Shavez O’Neal Hart, age 29 years of Treasure Cay, Abaco died on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022. He received his Bachelor's degree in University Studies at Texas A&M University in 2015. He competed for Texas A&M from 2013-2015. He ended his career as an Aggie as a ten-time All-American, including...
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (3) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M football: Overshadowed defense carried the day in victory over Miami
Lost in all the ballyhoo over finding a serviceable quarterback for the foreseeable future is the fact that Texas A&M has a pretty darn good defense, at least when it counts most. The Aggies held then-No. 13 Miami out of the end zone and limited the Hurricanes to just 3...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jesse Palmer reacts to Texas A&M's bounce-back victory, points to what Max Johnson offers
Jesse Palmer admitted that Max Johnson didn’t light up the box score against Miami, but the new starting quarterback at Texas A&M did the kinds of things the Aggies needed. He got the ball to playmakers, made plays with his legs at times and, most importantly, did not turn the ball over.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Miami fan praises 'incredible' environment at Kyle Field against Texas A&M
The pageantry of college football is almost as important as the game being played on the field come Saturdays. In the SEC, it’s a different feel compared to other programs. Miami might hail from SEC country since Florida calls the conference home, but the atmosphere on gamedays is vastly different in the 305 area code compared to anywhere else. And while Hurricane fans might love the glitz and glamour of Hard Rock Stadium, few places hold a candle to Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, on Saturday nights.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hayes: If Texas A&M gets on an epic run, remember this night against Miami
Forget about the quarterback or the overpaid coach or the underachieving history. This was foundational. At its core, this was the season 3 weeks into the ride. They’ve been teased long enough in College Station. For decades, actually. So yeah, you better believe Texas A&M 17, Miami 9 meant...
kwhi.com
BURLESON CO. FAIR NAMES FAIR QUEEN, LITTLE MISS
Burleson County has named its 2022 Fair Queen and Little Miss. Alexis Macik was crowned as fair queen during festivities Sunday night. First Runner-up was Hope Savage, Second Runner-up was Kylan Canon and Third Runner-up was Jalynn Urbanosky. In the Little Miss Contest, Hadley Doonan was named the winner. The...
Texas A&M vs. Miami: What Jimbo Fisher said after 17-9 win
Texas A&M's effort pleased Jimbo Fisher during Saturday night's 17-9 win over nationally-ranked Miami. It was a must-win the Aggies' coach said following last week's shocking loss to Appalachian State. Texas A&M did enough defensively to thwart the Hurricanes, sending Mario Cristobal's team to their first loss of the season.
realtynewsreport.com
Huge Project Underway in Conroe
CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
KBTX.com
Davila Middle School student arrested for bringing gun to school
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In a letter sent to Davila Middle School parents, principal Sara Rueda said a female student was arrested Friday for bringing a gun to school. Rueda says the school was notified by the student’s family that she may have the gun and “immediately declared that there was no intent to use it at school.”
College Station police respond to officer involved shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station police responded to an officer involved shooting Monday morning. According to the department's Twitter page the shooting happened in the 5100 block of Bellerive Bend Dr. Police said there was not threat to the public. They asked the public to avoid the area.
wtaw.com
No. 24 Aggie Football Takes Down No. 13 Miami, 17-9
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The 24th-ranked Texas A&M football team upset No. 13 Miami, 17-9, Saturday night in front of 107,245 fans, the third-largest crowd in Kyle Field history. The win marked the seventh victory over an Associated Press top-15 team under fifth-year head coach Jimbo Fisher. With the...
Comments / 0