ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Marshall University recognizes president with investiture ceremony

By Erin Noon
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PyPiv_0hySsHtR00

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University hosted an investiture for University President Brad Smith this morning, with many people coming out to show their support.

Smith, a Marshall Alumnus and Kenova Native, was named the university’s 38th president on Oct. 28, 2021 after former president Jerome Gilbert announced he would be resigning at the end of 2021. While smith has served in the role since January, his ceremony serves as an official recognition and formal installation of his presidency.

Marshall University President volunteers alongside ‘unsung heroes’

Smith gave an emotional speech during the investiture, saying he chose this date for the event to honor his late father, whose birthday is today. Smith says he never thought he would be president of a university, but timing and fate led him to this point, and his devotion to giving back to his home state runs deep.

“Our time is now. We are strong. Our students need us,” Smith said. “Our community needs us to stay. West Virginia needs us. And the greater global society needs us. And, quite frankly, we have everything it takes to lead the way.”

Smith is a former CEO of Intuit. He also co-founded the Wing 2 Wing Foundation with his wife, Alys, with the goal of providing an increase in access and support for education as well as entrepreneurship and investment.

Marshall University’s ‘Thunder Street ‘ back for 2022 football season

Smith says he and other university officials have been working on a strategic plan all summer to increase enrollment at the university as well as make their education more affordable for students.

Local, federal and state leaders as well as presidents from other universities across the Mountain State attended the event.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

3 West Virginia schools receive national recognition

EVANS, WV (WOWK) – Three West Virginia schools were nationally recognized as 2022 Blue Ribbon schools by the U.S. Department of Education. The following schools were among 297 in the country to receive the distinction: Evans Elementary in Jackson County, Culloden Elementary in Cabell County and C.W. Shipley Elementary in Jefferson County. “We are extremely […]
EVANS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Low-interest loans available following storms in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Low-interest disaster loans are available to businesses and people affected by severe storms and flooding in West Virginia last spring, the U.S. Small Business Administration said. The declaration covers Cabell County and adjacent counties of Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne in West Virginia and Gallia and Lawrence in Ohio, the agency […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Sports
Huntington, WV
Education
State
West Virginia State
Metro News

3 West Virginia schools make list of National Blue Ribbon Schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three West Virginia schools have been named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The following schools to receive the title include Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County, Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County. The three schools among the...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Jury selection in Hall case begins Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jury selection will begin Monday in the trial of a Charleston man accused of fatally shooting former University of Charleston football player Kane Roush. Jaquan Hall, 22, faces four charges — including murder — for allegedly shooting Roush near a Meigs County, Ohio apartment complex in April 2021. Investigators said Roush crawled to that building after being shot to get someone to call authorities. Roush told Meigs County officers about the shooting before being transported to a local hospital, where he died.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#Investiture#Linus College#Intuit
WOWK 13 News

Children’s hospital golf tournament raises $180K

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The 11th annual Hoops Family Children’s Hospital’s Children’s Classic Golf Tournament was a success. According to a representative from the Mountain Health Network, the 2022 tournament raised approximately $180,000 to help support the patients served by the hospital. The tournament included many ways for supporters to help HFCH, including the purchase of blankets […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Civil War artifacts unearthed in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) - Members of Kentucky Christian University and the Carter County Historical Society are conducting a small-scale archaeological excavation at a former plantation and civil war site. Excavation Director and Associate Professor Dr. Gerald Dyson said they’ve moved several tons of material to find artifacts over the...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WBOY 12 News

WWII-era ship docks in Charleston, WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — History landed in Charleston Monday afternoon, some 77 years after landing on the beaches of Normandy. U.S.S. LST-325 (LST is military nomenclature for Landing Ship, Tank) will be in town through Sunday. According to the ship’s official website, LST-325 transported men and equipment from England to Omaha Beach on June 7, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
DC News Now

6 unique trails to enjoy in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — If you enjoy, walking, running, or biking, here are six trails in Charleston with unique sights, history, nature and more. 1. Sunrise Carriage Trail In 1905, West Virginia’s Gov. William A. MacCorkle directed the construction of his estate, the Sunrise Mansion on a 16-acre woodland property in Charleston’s South Hills. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman arrested at State Capitol for allegedly disrupting legislators’ abortion debate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A South Charleston woman was arrested Tuesday by Capitol Police in the gallery of the state legislature for allegedly disrupting the legislative session as lawmakers debated the state’s near-total abortion ban, say reports. Rose Winland, 52, was charged with misdemeanor willful disruption of government process and disorderly conduct, according to authorities. […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Student catches encounter between hawk and drone on video

BELLE, W.Va. — Justin Rucker is a student at Riverside High School in Kanawha County. He’s also a student at Carver Career and Technical Center where one of his classes is learning to fly a drone. “There’s plenty of things you can do with a drone, but I’d...
BELLE, WV
Metro News

Body found in Kanawha River near Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, W.Va. — Kanawha County emergency officials have said that a body found in the Kanawha River was a 79-year old man. According to WCHS-TV, the man was riding an excavator and drowned after the heavy equipment got too close to the edge and slipped into the river in 30 feet of water.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

42K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy