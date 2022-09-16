ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Beach, FL

UPDATE: Missing South Florida Firefighter Found Safe

By Joel Malkin
 3 days ago
Photo: CBS 12

Update: The Broward County Sheriff's Office says Fire Lieutenant Hart has been located and is safe. No further details were given.

Original Story:

Authorities in South Florida are looking for a missing firefighter.

27-year old Giovanni Hart works for Delray Beach Fire Rescue, but lives in Deerfield Beach.

He was last seen at his home on Northwest 9th Avenue on Tuesday night.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office says he drives a white 2020 Toyota Tundra with the Florida License Plate number HLV-A09.

Hart is 5', 10" and weighs around 190 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo sleeve on his left arm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Sheriff's Office at 954-764-HELP (4357).

