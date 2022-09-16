ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vivian, LA

bossierpress.com

SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY AT SHEVEPORT AN GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY TO IMPLEMENT A 100% ONLINE RN-BSN OR RE-MSN BRIDGE PROGRAM

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 12:00 pm officials from Grand Canyon University (GCU) and Southern. University at Shreveport (SUSLA) will sign a concurrent enrollment pathway agreement between the respective. nursing programs of both institutions. The agreement will allow students currently enrolled in SUSLA’s. Associate of Science in Nursing...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

FORESTRY WILDLIFE FIELD DAY OCTOBER 7 NEAR HAUGHTON

Is scheduled for October 7, 2022, at Red Oak Lake near Haughton, Louisiana, to give. forest landowners an opportunity to meet foresters, and learn about forest health,. managing forestland for wildlife, harvesting, and more. This workshop will offer. something for everyone, whether they own a few acres or a few...
HAUGHTON, LA
bossierpress.com

High school volleyball: Haughton, Airline fall in Monday matches

Haughton and Airline dropped matches Monday night. In a District 1-I match, the Lady Bucs fell to Byrd 25-14, 25-14, 25-22 at Haughton. The Lady Jackets moved into a three-way tie for first in the district with Airline and Benton at 2-0. Haughton’s Sara White had seven kills and a...
HAUGHTON, LA
bossierpress.com

College football: How former Bossier Parish standouts fared in Week 3

How some former Bossier Parish high school standouts fared in Week 3. Decamerion Richardson, Bossier, Mississippi State — The sophomore cornerback tied for most total tackles on the team with 11, including seven solo, in a 41-16 loss to LSU. Jackson Tinkis, Airline, US Merchant Marine Academy — The...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

Sub-varsity football: Parkway, Airline win games

Parkway and Airline won sub-varsity games Monday. Parkway swept Haughton in freshman and junior varsity games at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. The Panthers won the freshman game 38-0 and JV game 20-6. Airline defeated Benton 36-12 in a freshman game at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.
BOSSIER CITY, LA

