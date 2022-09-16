Read full article on original website
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY AT SHEVEPORT AN GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY TO IMPLEMENT A 100% ONLINE RN-BSN OR RE-MSN BRIDGE PROGRAM
On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 12:00 pm officials from Grand Canyon University (GCU) and Southern. University at Shreveport (SUSLA) will sign a concurrent enrollment pathway agreement between the respective. nursing programs of both institutions. The agreement will allow students currently enrolled in SUSLA’s. Associate of Science in Nursing...
FORESTRY WILDLIFE FIELD DAY OCTOBER 7 NEAR HAUGHTON
Is scheduled for October 7, 2022, at Red Oak Lake near Haughton, Louisiana, to give. forest landowners an opportunity to meet foresters, and learn about forest health,. managing forestland for wildlife, harvesting, and more. This workshop will offer. something for everyone, whether they own a few acres or a few...
Sellout crowd expected when Chimp Haven Discovery Day returns for first time since 2019
After three years’ hiatus, Chimp Haven, the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary, is bringing back Chimpanzee Discovery Day, a rare opportunity to get an inside look at the 200-acre forested campus that more than 300 chimpanzees know as home – and tickets are going fast. On Saturday, Oct....
Middle school cross country: Benton boys win PCA meet; Elm Grove’s Robin, PCA’s Davis take individual titles
Benton won the boys division in the Providence Classical Academy Invitational on Saturday. Elm Grove and PCA posted runner-up finishes. Benton, which placed four runners in the top 10, scored 33 points in the boys division. Elm Grove was second with 50 and Providence Classical third with 81. PCA scored...
High school volleyball: Haughton, Airline fall in Monday matches
Haughton and Airline dropped matches Monday night. In a District 1-I match, the Lady Bucs fell to Byrd 25-14, 25-14, 25-22 at Haughton. The Lady Jackets moved into a three-way tie for first in the district with Airline and Benton at 2-0. Haughton’s Sara White had seven kills and a...
College football: How former Bossier Parish standouts fared in Week 3
How some former Bossier Parish high school standouts fared in Week 3. Decamerion Richardson, Bossier, Mississippi State — The sophomore cornerback tied for most total tackles on the team with 11, including seven solo, in a 41-16 loss to LSU. Jackson Tinkis, Airline, US Merchant Marine Academy — The...
High school football: Benton takes Newman to the wire before falling 54-52
After he and his Tigers got back to Benton following a long bus ride from New Orleans early Saturday morning, Benton Head Coach Reynolds Moore finally fell asleep around 6 o’clock. It’s really a wonder he could sleep at all after the Tigers’ 54-52 loss to Isidore Newman at...
High school football: Airline comes up just short against Northwood; Haughton, Plain Dealing fall
For the second week in a row, the Airline Vikings put themselves in position to win in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for the Vikings, for the second week in a row it didn’t happen. Northwood broke a 28-28 tie with a touchdown with just over five minutes left to...
Sub-varsity football: Parkway, Airline win games
Parkway and Airline won sub-varsity games Monday. Parkway swept Haughton in freshman and junior varsity games at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. The Panthers won the freshman game 38-0 and JV game 20-6. Airline defeated Benton 36-12 in a freshman game at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.
