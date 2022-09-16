ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia University

Circularity: A Powerful Tool for Fighting Climate Change

Sandra Goldmark is used to setting stages for action. A theater designer by training, Goldmark has been doing a lot of bridge-building lately. As the Columbia Climate School’s senior assistant dean of interdisciplinary engagement, she works across disciplines and sectors to promote the idea of creating circular systems as a way to reduce waste and greenhouse gas emissions.
