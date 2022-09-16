ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ktep.org

Encore: Requests for info on 2020 election hinders local officials ahead of midterms

The 2022 midterm elections are just seven weeks away, but some local election boards are finding themselves swamped with paperwork regarding the presidential election two years ago. In Ohio and other battleground states, numerous people have filed identical public records requests seeking copies of ballots and absentee voter envelopes from the 2020 election. Ohio Public Radio's Karen Kasler has more.
