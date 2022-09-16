Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Mercury climbs as summer comes to a steamy end later this week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The summer sizzle will continue for the next couple of days before a big-time cold front moves in ramping up rain chances and crashing temperatures. Some patchy fog will likely greet you on your trek out the door this morning as almost all school districts are back in session. Letcher goes back on Wednesday. Temperatures will be a little warmer thanks to some overnight cloud cover. Most of us will wake up in the 60s.
wymt.com
Pattern change brings small rain chances back
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a dry but rather warm weekend around the mountains...well, we’ll keep the warm air in place but a few showers could help cool us down as our pattern begins to shift a bit. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. After a warm and muggy afternoon around...
wymt.com
Summer heat returns in the days before fall officially begins
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast pattern this week is unsettled, to say the least. The rain chances aren’t great, but the temperature swings could be. After some morning fog and temperatures in the 50s and 60s, we look to see a mix of sun and clouds today which will keep our temperatures in the low to mid-80s. That doesn’t mean it won’t be humid at times. A stray chance for a passing shower is possible late, so maybe keep your rain gear in the car today, just in case.
wymt.com
Summer sizzle continues, feeling more like Fall by the end of the week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Above-average temperatures stick around into the new work week. However, a cold front looks to bring Fall-like temperatures to the region by the end of the week. Tonight through Monday night. Quiet weather continues across the mountains tonight. We remain dry under a mostly clear sky....
wymt.com
FIRST ALERT: Record heat possible next week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Summer is not over yet. Record high temperatures are possible by the middle of the work week. Take those heat precautions seriously!. Quiet weather continues across the mountains tonight. We stay dry under a mostly clear sky. Patchy fog could be an issue for some, especially late tonight and early Sunday. Low temperatures fall into the lower-60s.
wymt.com
Black Gold Festival brings fun and fellowship to downtown Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 41st Black Gold Festival kicked off in Hazard Thursday, bringing fun and fellowship to downtown. Hundreds of people took to Main Street for funnel cakes, games and live music. Victor Gainer, the owner of Big Daddy’s Barbecue, said the festival is exactly what the community...
harlanenterprise.net
The Anxious Hippy opens in Harlan
Downtown Harlan has been home to many businesses over the years. Still, none have been exactly like the Anxious Hippy, a place for folks interested in offbeat items and ways to improve the quality of life. Heather Caldwell, the proprietor of the shop which follows her successful shop of the...
wymt.com
One Harlan County town without water service
EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Areas of Harlan County are without water Monday evening. Officials tell WYMT that the Evarts Water Plant is facing a shortage of water, which is affecting several hundred people in the area. Chief water plant official Woodrow Fields says that the recent lack of rainfall paired...
Eastern Kentucky flood donations continue to come as temperatures starts to drop
Advocates for flood victims worry the help the region has received will fade away as other news take over the headlines.
wymt.com
Top 5 Plays - September 19, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Week five saw heated rivalries and high-stakes upsets, including our Top 5 Plays sponsored by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services. No. 5 - Belfry’s Caden Woolum hurdling touchdown run. No. 4 - Middlesboro’s Cayden Grigsby QB keeper. No. 3 - Breathitt County...
WKYT 27
Eastern Ky. couple gets married at home post-flood
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Kevin and Teresa Breeding got engaged last Christmas Eve and planned to get married Sept. 10. The ceremony would be held at Kevin Breeding’s house in Isom, and all was going as planned until the flooding on July 28 that surrounded his home. “We didn’t...
wymt.com
‘This is the forgotten America in Appalachia’: Floyd Countians create nonprofit to feed EKY following flood
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What began as an act of kindness for a friend impacted by the flood quickly turned into an organization that has served more than 70,000 meals across the region. “The farther we’d go, the worst we’d see the devastation every day and then we would...
wmky.org
Gov. Beshear Announces Plans to Complete Mountain Parkway
Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to announce plans for the final section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion in Eastern Kentucky – delivering on a decades-old promise to complete a four-lane parkway from Winchester to far Eastern Kentucky. While in Prestonsburg, the Governor also announced that...
wymt.com
Knott County students head back to class Monday
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in Knott County will head back to the classroom tomorrow. The county’s start-date was pushed back after this summer’s historic floods damaged many of its buildings. Superintendent Brent Hoover posted an update for parents on Facebook. He also thanked staff and community...
wymt.com
Governor: Mountain Parkway expansion coming to Magoffin Co.
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear visited Eastern Kentucky to highlight plans to expand the Mountain Parkway. The planned four-lane expansion in Magoffin County would stretch 13 miles from US 460 in Salyersville to Kentucky Highway 404 in Prestonsburg. About 32 miles have been added to the parkway...
wymt.com
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Kiley Gambrel
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kiley Gambrel is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Kiley graduated from Bell County High School with a 3.7 GPA. She played volleyball and tennis for four years. Congratulations, Kiley!
wymt.com
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten 10 - September 19, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - District play is set to begin at football fields across the mountains.
clayconews.com
Three School Districts Slated to Open This Week After Delays Caused by Catastrophic Flooding in Eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, KY - During the September 15th, 2022, meeting with leadership from the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE), superintendents of flood-impacted districts in eastern Kentucky shared how they are working to meet the needs of displaced families and students with issues ranging from internet connectivity to transportation. One of the...
wymt.com
EKY church hosts monthly meal giveaway to help those in need
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With historic flooding, inflation and the other struggles that might plague Eastern Kentuckians, one Eastern Kentucky church is dong what it can to give back to the people of its community. It was following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that pastor Robert Amundsen with...
WSAZ
Eastern Ky. flooding death toll rises again
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The death toll from the devastating eastern Kentucky flooding has risen yet again. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that it has risen to 40 Kentuckians lost. “Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” Beshear said in a release. The governor said...
