Austin, TX

Downtown hot spot ATX Cocina debuts sister restaurant in Austin's Arboretum

One of downtown Austin's favorite hot spots just welcomed a new sibling: Bulevar Mexican Kitchen is the sister concept to ATX Cocina, and is now open at 9400 Arboretum Blvd. Bulevar is the newest project from Guy + Larry Restaurants, the team behind Roaring Fork, Salty Sow, Tumble 22, J Carver’s, and Red Ash, in addition to ATX Cocina. Sourcing from leading purveyors and utilizing a wood-fired grill, the restaurant celebrates the simple pleasures of premium seafood, prime steaks, organic chicken, and heirloom vegetables — all sourced from leading purveyors and wood-grilled over live coals.
AUSTIN, TX
Former Longhorn and pro football star transforms reading spaces in AISD

There’s much to discover at the library, and now Austin Independent School District kids are getting a specially dedicated space, thanks to the Defend the Dream Foundation. Derrick Johnson, a former Texas Longhorn who played with the Kansas City Chiefs and garnered prestige in both positions, started Defend the Dream in 2012 to connect low-income and inner city youths with better resources and opportunities. He moved back to Austin in 2019, and committed to supporting the nonprofit even further.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin goes cirque for the holidays with new acrobatic 'wonderland' show

The all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland is decking the halls of the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park on Saturday, December 24, as part of its 2022 North American tour. According to a release from TCG Entertainment, Holiday Wonderland is a musical journey that will feature acrobats, aerialists, hijinks, and holiday cheer. The show blends the grace and athleticism of great circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Austin's El Arroyo cooks up Texas expansion, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Austin’s iconic Tex-Mex restaurant El Arroyo cooks up Texas expansion. The iconic Tex-Mex restaurant plans to have five Texas restaurants open or under construction in the next three years.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin bar pops the cork on 2 immersive fairytale cocktail experiences

Falling through a mirror or being held hostage in a castle is, frankly, a lot of commitment. But getting dressed for another casual bar night is, on the other hand, a little boring. Wanderlust Wines is teaming up with local events company Hidden to host two fantastical pop-ups that will turn a simple night out into a celebration of whimsy. And you can’t beat the glassware in these two stories.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Book Festival uncovers full literary lineup for 2022 event

With less than two months before the Texas Book Festival makes its fully in-person return this fall, the anticipation is building like your favorite thriller novel. After announcing the keynotes earlier this summer (including Omar Epps, Angie Cruz, Sandra Brown, David George Haskell, Michaela Goade, and more), the TBF released its full author lineup on Wednesday, September 7.
AUSTIN, TX
