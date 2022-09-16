ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YSU Moot Court argues constitutional issues before Ohio Supreme Court justice

By Dave Sess
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TGG3F_0hySrLO800

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Constitution Day honors the 39 delegates who signed the document in 1787.

Youngstown State University uses the day by having its Moot Court Team argue a constitutional issue in front of a distinguished panel of attorneys and judges, including state Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine.

Mahoning County indictments: Sept. 15, 2022

Friday, the constitutional issues in the fake case they argued involved police searches using drones and life sentences for juveniles convicted of attempted murder.

“And doing something like this as an undergraduate really helps you prepare for law school, and hopefully be admitted to law schools. We’ve seen Youngstown State student students being admitted to top Ivy League law schools all over the country since we’ve been doing moot court,” said Paul Sracic, chair of YSU’s pre-law program.

The YSU Moot Court team has been ranked as high as sixth nationally. Right now, the team is ranked 16th.

