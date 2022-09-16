Read full article on original website
Family with infant are rescued after three days stranded in canyon at Tahoe National Forest
A family hiking with an infant was rescued after spending three days stranded in a steep canyon in a remote California forest, officials said.The parents, along with their 10-year-old, a nine-month-old infant and a dog were hiking in Tahoe National Forest in Northern California when they became stuck.Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said the area, 225 miles northeast of San Francisco, is some of the steepest in the county, which backs onto the Sierra Nevada mountain range.Authorities said the mother came down with heat exhaustion and could not hike out of the remote area to safety.So, the father left the children...
California's Mosquito Fire destroys 46 structures before pushing deeper into forested areas, sending smoke into Nevada
Burning intensely and choking the air with smoke, California's raging Mosquito Fire has destroyed 46 structures and continues its unrelenting spread through dry forests in the Sierra Nevada mountains.
California Man Refuses Evacuation, Feeds Deer Amid Growing Mosquito Fire
As the Mosquito Fire blazes on in Northern California, evacuation orders continue to be passed down by Governor Gavin Newsom. The wildfire, which first sparked on September 6, has now burned through more than 60,000 acres in the Tahoe and Eldorado National Forests in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, fueled by southwest winds.
California’s Mosquito Fire Grows to More Than 73,000 Acres
The California Mosquito Fire became the state’s largest wildfire of the year last week. Already, it has forced tens of thousands of residents to flee their homes with the little they could carry with them. Now, the blaze has grown to more than 73,000 acres. It currently holds at 21% contained, but new weather reports suggest the fire might hit a “speed bump” over the weekend.
