CNET
New PS5 Rumored to Slim Down, Come with Detachable Disc Drive
Sony's PlayStation 5 shed weight in its latest iteration, released earlier this month, and a new rumor says the console will slim down even more next year. A slimmer PS5 will arrive in September 2023, according to a report from Insider Gaming on Monday. The new console is rumored to come without a built-in disc drive. Instead, it will have a detachable disc drive that connects via USB-C in order to keep the aesthetics skinny. Internally, the console will otherwise have the same hardware.
The Verge
The PS Vita’s time is now, again
Every couple of weeks, I exhume my gadget graveyard from underneath my bed. I look at my iPods, old phones, and some other stuff. Most of it doesn’t stir me anymore, but the PS Vita is another story. It’s the device that I pull out most frequently, charging it up to, well, just to feel like it’s a part of the modern world.
The Verge
GTA 6 gameplay leaks online in 90 videos
The massive leak lines up with some earlier reporting on GTA VI, showing a female playable character in some clips. Bloomberg reported earlier this year that GTA VI would include a female protagonist influenced by Bonnie and Clyde. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier says he has verified the leak is real through sources at Rockstar Games.
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
Engadget
Fan-made mod turns ‘Half-Life 2’ into a fully playable VR game
If left you with an itch to revisit its seminal 2004 predecessor, now you can do so in virtual reality. On Friday, a group of fans known as the Source VR Mod Team released Half-Life 2: VR Mod. As long as you own the original, you can download and play the mod free .
Developers offer Rockstar sympathy as the internet goes wild over GTA 6 leak
GTA 6—which will likely become the biggest game of the decade—leaked a scale we haven't seen since Half-Life 2.
Engadget
Watch shows outside your region with $138 off Windscribe VPN
Digital Trends
iPhone Flip: what we know about Apple’s foldable plan
Over the past few years, Samsung’s annual August Galaxy Unpacked events have raised the same question among iPhone fans: When will Apple give us something like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Galaxy Z Fold 4?. Contents. Rumors of Apple’s work on foldable iPhone technology have been making the...
The Verge
Sony’s first major PS5 redesign will reportedly have a detachable disc drive
The next revision of the PlayStation 5 could include a removable disc drive, potentially letting you play games using a drive connected via USB-C, according to Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming. The report says that we could see this new model of PS5 around September 2023. The PS5 currently comes...
Engadget
Microsoft confirms its recent Series X update lets Xbox One discs be played offline
Xbox's online DRM has been one of the biggest issues with Xbox Series X consoles, as outages and other issues have left players with no access to purchased games. Another big complaint is that cross-platform Xbox One disc games have been inaccessible offline, even with games that don't require a connection. Now, a new update means you won't be forced to do an internet check or download from an Xbox One disc anymore, engineering lead Eden Marie confirmed in a tweet.
Engadget
The iPhone 14 Pro camera is shaking and rattling when certain third-party apps are used
Apple released its latest iPhone lineup last week. While many folks were excited to get their hands on a new device, their elation may have been tempered by some problems with the camera system. It seems that several prominent third-party apps have compatibility issues with the iPhone 14 Pro's rear camera unit. Users have reported problems including shaking, rattling and mechanical noises emanating from the device when using apps like Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, as 9to5 Mac reports. It seems there are problems with autofocus and focus too.
Engadget
'Cyberpunk 2077' is a hit on Steam again thanks to its Netflix anime spinoff
CD Projekt Red has managed to catch lightning in a bottle twice. With nearly 80,000 concurrent Steam players at the moment, Cyberpunk 2077 is enjoying a resurgence in popularity. While it’s a far cry from the more than one million people that played the game on PC following its troubled launch, it’s still more interest than the game has seen in more than a year.
Engadget
Google's 'Nest WiFi Pro 6E' pricing leaks on retail site
There's no indication it includes the 'Point' network extender. Google's next WiFi 6E router may have been revealed prematurely via a B&H Photo Video listing, 9to5Mac has reported. The "Google Nest WiFi Pro 6E" is shown available for pre-order at $199.99 in multiple colors, or $299.99 and $399.99 in 2- and 3-packs. No images or other details are shown, including whether it will ship with the "Point" network extenders.
Engadget
EVGA is exiting the GPU market and parting ways with NVIDIA
The next time you build a gaming PC, you probably won't be adding an EVGA GPU to your list of possible components. The company, which is best known for manufacturing NVIDIA GeForce-based video cards, is getting out of the GPU-making business. As Tom's Hardware and Ars Technica report, company CEO Andrew Han sat down with YouTubers JayZTwoCents and Gamers Nexus in a closed-door interview to reveal EVGA's decision. He also talked about his grievances with NVIDIA.
TechCrunch
iOS 16 users are getting creative with the new background removal feature for photos
For folks who don’t know about this feature, iOS 16 lets you “pick” any object from a photo and save it as a separate transparent image — just like a background removal tool. The feature is present in the system in various contexts, assisted by Apple’s CoreML tech.
Electronic Arts CEO kinda hopes Call of Duty will become an Xbox exclusive
Uncertainty about the future of Call of Duty is "a tremendous opportunity" for Battlefield. Possibly the biggest potential obstacle to the biggest videogame industry acquisition of all time—Microsoft's proposed takeover of Activision-Blizzard (opens in new tab)—is Call of Duty, and specifically the possibility that Microsoft could one day make it a console exclusive, thereby denying it to Sony. Microsoft has repeatedly said it won't (opens in new tab)—at least, not anytime soon—while Sony says the actual on-paper guarantees fall far short (opens in new tab) of public representations.
Engadget
Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro are on sale ahead of launch day
They're currently $10 less than MSRP. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
