ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

New Sculpted ‘Star Wars’ Bantha and Convor Lightsaber Hilt Caps at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Walt Disney World

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
disneydining.com

Disney’s Newest Attraction Has Empty Queue as Park Attendance Drops

When it comes to taking a Walt Disney World vacation, there are certain times of year that are busier than others. Those times of the year — typically the holiday season and summer — are known as peak season. During that time, crowds are at their highest, lines are at their longest, and no Park would be considered “not busy”. However, certain rides always have a long wait no matter what time of year because they are just that popular — think Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World

If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Galaxy#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Walt Disney World#Bantha Lightsaber#Vacationeer#The Nite Owls#Wdw News
disneytips.com

Disney Shocks Guests by Putting ‘Walt’ Back in Walt Disney World

Grab the tissues! Disney has heard the plea of its fans and has put “Walt” back in Walt Disney World Resort. That’s right, an all-new intro to the Magic Kingdom Park nighttime spectacular “Disney Enchantment” now features the man that began it all, Walter Elias Disney.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disney Theme Park Rival Retires Popular Ride

The permanent closing of a popular theme park ride, which is a rare occurrence, is always disappointing for fans of the ride. For example, Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios Florida and Hollywood had a very popular ride, Back to the Future, which opened in Orlando in 1991 and in Hollywood in 1993. Fans of the ride were disappointed when the ride subsequently closed in March 2007 in Florida and in September 2007 in the Hollywood park, to make way for another favorite ride, The Simpsons.
JACKSON, NJ
disneytips.com

Disneyland Cracks Down on Guests Trying To Bend the Rules For Magic Keys

It seems that some Guests are unhappy with how Disney has been treating them regarding Magic Key Renewals. In the past, Disney has been more lenient in the process, willing to work with Annual Passholders. But, since Magic Keys recently returned to Disneyland Resort, Guests have found the Parks unrelenting in its rules.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Elite Daily

Disney World’s Hocus Pocus Dole Whip Flight Looks Like The Sanderson Sisters

Oh look, another glorious treat has arrived at Walt Disney World just in time for the Halloween season, and “it’s just a bunch of hocus pocus.” Disney’s Hocus Pocus Dole Whip flight has landed in Orlando, and the best part is that you don’t even need a park ticket to order it. That’s right, the Dole Whip Witches’ Flight inspired by the Sanderson sisters is available at Swirls on the Water over at Disney Springs.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Disney World guests complain of ‘broken down’ rides and ‘dirty facilities’ in Orlando as ticket prices soar

Several Disney World guests have complained about “broken down” rides and “dirty facilities” at the Orlando, Florida, resort amid soaring ticket prices.These complaints come as the price of a ticket to Walt Disney World has increased by 3,871 per cent over the past 50 years.Disney fans have been complaining about their experience at the famous resort on various social media platforms.“So sad Disney has fallen so far,” one user wrote on Twitter. “You have shunned so many in the name of profit while offering lower quality of service and experience. “Broken down rides and closed venues. Tourists visiting Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

New Droid Depot Notebook Available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you want to keep track of what’s happening in a galaxy far, far away, or just in your everyday life, this new Droid-themed notebook at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is now available.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Corkcicle Bottle Available

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Corkcicle bottle is available at the hotel. The Corkcicle is aqua blue, with “Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort” on one side. The lettering is slightly debossed and shiny...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

‘Euro Disney’ Retro Ear Headband Arrives at Disneyland

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re a big fan of retro-themed Disney merchandise and can’t make it out to Walt Disney World for the Vault Collection, you can pop into the Emporium at Disneyland now to pick up these new “Euro Disney 1992” ears we found!
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Walt Disney World Starbucks Tumbler Available

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you like to start your day off with a side of Disney magic, Starbucks locations inside Walt Disney World have a new tumbler available. Walt Disney World Starbucks Tumbler – $27.99. The tumbler is clear...
TRAVEL
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Off Nezuko's Full Demon Form

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently working on the next phase of the anime series, but one awesome cosplay is celebrating how far the anime has come thus far by showing off Nezuko Kamado's full demon transformation! The second season of the series took on the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and with it kicked off the fiercest fights in the anime to date. Tanjiro and the others were pushed beyond the brink, and even Nezuko got into the thick of the action as she brought her demonic powers to a terrifying new level to help her brother.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy