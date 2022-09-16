New Sculpted ‘Star Wars’ Bantha and Convor Lightsaber Hilt Caps at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Walt Disney World

Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
Disney’s Newest Attraction Has Empty Queue as Park Attendance Drops
When it comes to taking a Walt Disney World vacation, there are certain times of year that are busier than others. Those times of the year — typically the holiday season and summer — are known as peak season. During that time, crowds are at their highest, lines are at their longest, and no Park would be considered “not busy”. However, certain rides always have a long wait no matter what time of year because they are just that popular — think Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
disneytips.com
Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World
If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
WDW News Today
More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it's hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
WDW News Today
New Haunted Mansion Door Knocker, Toasting Flutes, Ball Cap, and Headband at Walt Disney World
A new Haunted Mansion door knocker, toasting flutes, ball cap, and headband are available throughout Walt Disney World Resort. Haunted Mansion Door Knocker – $14.99. This door knocker resembles a spiked mace, with "The Haunted Mansion"...
disneytips.com
Disney Shocks Guests by Putting ‘Walt’ Back in Walt Disney World
Grab the tissues! Disney has heard the plea of its fans and has put “Walt” back in Walt Disney World Resort. That’s right, an all-new intro to the Magic Kingdom Park nighttime spectacular “Disney Enchantment” now features the man that began it all, Walter Elias Disney.
disneytips.com
SOLD OUT! Walt Disney World’s Popular Seasonal Event Is Officially Out of Tickets
Fall at Walt Disney World is packed with special events all around each of the Parks and Resorts. The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is underway (followed by the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays) and Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining runs through October 2, 2022. One of the...
Disney Theme Park Rival Retires Popular Ride
The permanent closing of a popular theme park ride, which is a rare occurrence, is always disappointing for fans of the ride. For example, Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios Florida and Hollywood had a very popular ride, Back to the Future, which opened in Orlando in 1991 and in Hollywood in 1993. Fans of the ride were disappointed when the ride subsequently closed in March 2007 in Florida and in September 2007 in the Hollywood park, to make way for another favorite ride, The Simpsons.
disneytips.com
Disneyland Cracks Down on Guests Trying To Bend the Rules For Magic Keys
It seems that some Guests are unhappy with how Disney has been treating them regarding Magic Key Renewals. In the past, Disney has been more lenient in the process, willing to work with Annual Passholders. But, since Magic Keys recently returned to Disneyland Resort, Guests have found the Parks unrelenting in its rules.
Elite Daily
Disney World’s Hocus Pocus Dole Whip Flight Looks Like The Sanderson Sisters
Oh look, another glorious treat has arrived at Walt Disney World just in time for the Halloween season, and “it’s just a bunch of hocus pocus.” Disney’s Hocus Pocus Dole Whip flight has landed in Orlando, and the best part is that you don’t even need a park ticket to order it. That’s right, the Dole Whip Witches’ Flight inspired by the Sanderson sisters is available at Swirls on the Water over at Disney Springs.
Disney World guests complain of ‘broken down’ rides and ‘dirty facilities’ in Orlando as ticket prices soar
Several Disney World guests have complained about “broken down” rides and “dirty facilities” at the Orlando, Florida, resort amid soaring ticket prices.These complaints come as the price of a ticket to Walt Disney World has increased by 3,871 per cent over the past 50 years.Disney fans have been complaining about their experience at the famous resort on various social media platforms.“So sad Disney has fallen so far,” one user wrote on Twitter. “You have shunned so many in the name of profit while offering lower quality of service and experience. “Broken down rides and closed venues. Tourists visiting Orlando...
WDW News Today
New Droid Depot Notebook Available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
If you want to keep track of what's happening in a galaxy far, far away, or just in your everyday life, this new Droid-themed notebook at Disney's Hollywood Studios is now available.
WDW News Today
Disney Admonishes Lawsuit Over Deadly Fall Allegedly at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
Disney is defending itself against a lawsuit stemming from a lethal fall that allegedly happened at Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort, according to Florida Politics' Gabrielle Russon. The lawsuit, currently in Orange Circuit Court, was filed by the family of Jessica Straub, a travel agent who died on December...
CNET
D23 Everything Announced: Marvel, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Avatar, Disney Parks and More
Disney fans flocked to California last weekend to check out D23 Expo 2022, the first D23 convention since 2019 -- the year the Disney Plus streaming service launched. The event also marked the company's 100th anniversary (which is next year, but it's hard to blame Disney for getting its centennial celebrations started early).
WDW News Today
New Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Corkcicle Bottle Available
A new Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort Corkcicle bottle is available at the hotel. The Corkcicle is aqua blue, with "Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort" on one side. The lettering is slightly debossed and shiny...
WDW News Today
‘Euro Disney’ Retro Ear Headband Arrives at Disneyland
If you're a big fan of retro-themed Disney merchandise and can't make it out to Walt Disney World for the Vault Collection, you can pop into the Emporium at Disneyland now to pick up these new "Euro Disney 1992" ears we found!
WDW News Today
New Walt Disney World Starbucks Tumbler Available
If you like to start your day off with a side of Disney magic, Starbucks locations inside Walt Disney World have a new tumbler available. Walt Disney World Starbucks Tumbler – $27.99. The tumbler is clear...
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Off Nezuko's Full Demon Form
Universal Orlando Trolls Disney World Once More After Tron Coaster’s Release Date Announcement
Disney World's Tron Coaster is taking its time getting here, and Universal Orlando Resort has noticed.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary ‘Dream-Go-Round’ Celebration, New ‘Disney Harmony in Color’ Daytime Parade Starting April 15, 2023
At long last, Tokyo Disney Resort has finally revealed the theme of its 40th Anniversary celebration, set to take place from April 15, 2023! This time, the celebration will be called "Dream Go Round". The celebration is set to take place from April 15, 2023 to March 31, 2024,...
WDW News Today
Anna and Elsa’s Castle Nears Completion in Arendelle: World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland
During the D23 Expo, which took place last weekend, many projects throughout all Disney Parks were given a timeline, including Arendelle: World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland. Today, the Hong Kong Main Street Gazette shared a tweet, showing progress on the new land. The roof and spires are complete...
