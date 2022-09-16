Florida man arrested for traveling to meet 14-year-old girl for sex

Polk County, FL - A South Florida man is accused of driving to central Florida to meet what he thought was a 14-year-old girl for sex.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, 39-year-old Juan Carlos Guzman was arrested by deputies during a sting to arrest online predators.

Judd says Guzman was one of 13 men arrested in the sting.

Officials say Guzman began an online conversation on a social networking site with an undercover detective who posed as a 14-year-old girl.

The Sheriff's Office says "Guzman asked the undercover detective if she was looking for a ‘sugar daddy.' The conversation continued for three days and numerous times discussed her being a 14-year-old. He also sent her a lewd photograph of himself.”

Deputies say Guzman arranged to meet the girl, telling her he wanted to have sex and would teach her how to use a condom.

Guzman faces four felony charges of traveling to meet a minor for sex, transmitting harmful material to a minor, use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony and one count of attempted lewd battery.