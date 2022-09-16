ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gators Raving About Rookie RB Trevor Etienne: ‘This Is Going To Be Special’

By Zach Goodall
AllGators
AllGators
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mOG5D_0hySql6h00

Florida Gators true freshman running back Trevor Etienne is "a home run threat."

Photo: Trevor Etienne; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The expectation entering Billy Napier's first campaign as Florida's head coach was that young and inexperienced players would earn plenty of playing time, in some cases learning their responsibilities on the fly due to the state of the UF roster Napier inherited.

Through two weeks, that theory has proven true, including a handful of true freshmen that have cracked the rotation and earned significant snaps against Utah and Kentucky.

One rookie contributor stands above the rest when it comes to production, however, and it's one that outsiders may not have foreseen standing out in 2022.

Although he walked into a position room consisting of three experienced running backs (albeit to varying degrees) as a summer enrollee, Trevor Etienne has quickly taken over an important role in UF's rushing committee and offense as a whole.

"When [Etienne] first got here for workouts over the summer, just watching him run and really seeing how he cuts and stuff like that," wide receiver Justin Shorter recalled on Monday, "I was like, 'Okay, this is going to be special.' "

The early returns suggest that Etienne could, indeed, be a special talent.

31 SEC running backs have posted at least ten rushing attempts through the first two weeks of the 2022 season (keep in mind that Vanderbilt has played three games). Etienne's 14 carries rank tied for 23rd among that group, as well as third within Florida's running back room and fourth in UF's backfield due to Anthony Richardson 's 17 attempts.

Yet, according to Pro Football Focus, Etienne has been one of the conference's most productive and explosive backs despite his limited sample size.

Etienne's 110 rushing yards are good for 13th most in the SEC among the qualifying backs; he ranks third in breakaway percentage (65.5 percent), third in elusiveness rating (269.2), fourth in yards per attempt (7.9), fourth in yards after contact (4.79), eighth in missed tackles forced (nine) and eighth in rushes of 10+ yards (five).

Breakaway percentage is determined by dividing total yards gained on carries of 15+ yards by the back's total yardage output on the season — 72 of Etienne's 110 rushing yards coming from four attempts that ended in gains of 15+. Elusiveness rating measures the success and impact of a runner with the ball independent of the team's blocking and is a signature PFF stat.

Keep in mind that Florida is the only SEC team to have faced two AP Top 25 teams to begin this season. Etienne isn't putting up his big numbers against inferior competition.

"He's a home run threat," fellow running back Montrell Johnson proclaimed about Etienne on Sept. 5.

"I'm looking on film and I'm like, 'This man's good right here,' " left tackle Richard Gouraige added regarding Etienne on Monday. "I'm seeing it face to face, going crazy in the game. It's great to see young players buying into the system and then taking coaching. He's been doing great."

Etienne's looming breakout, however, was first noticed during Florida's fall camp. Etienne routinely impressed during running back individual drills during media viewing periods, seen breaking off on a few huge runs during team drills as media entered and exited the facility throughout August.

Even when reporters couldn't watch, there was a buzz of Etienne consistently making a strong impression in practice. Several teammates confirmed those rumors on numerous occasions.

“I love Trevor. In the scrimmages and practices when he breaks off a run, I tell people. ‘That kid’s gonna be great,’ " quarterback Anthony Richardson said on Aug. 31. "I’m happy we’ve got him on our team.”

Although redshirt junior Nay'Quan Wright , Johnson, redshirt freshman and transfer from Napier's previous school, and two-year Gator redshirt junior Lorenzo Lingard were viewed on the outside as the leaders of Florida's running back committee prior to the season, Etienne's role has quickly been elevated.

While Etienne ranks fourth on the team in rushing attempts, he's only five carries removed from Johnson, the leader of the group with 19. Lingard, who earned first-team reps during the spring before Etienne's arrival and while Wright recovered from a 2021 injury, has yet to earn a carry.

Napier indicated that Etienne's maturity, in addition to his skill-set, allowed him to quickly take the field in a Gators uniform.

“I think Trevor’s a good young player," Napier said after UF's loss to Kentucky on Sept. 10. "I think Trevor’s got great vision, great instincts. I think he’s elusive, he can make people miss, he’s low to the ground. He catches the ball well.

"He’s out there playing as a rookie, but he’s got the intelligence and maturity to do that. He’s in the rotation. Did some good things tonight. I also think there’s some areas he can improve. Excited about Trevor and his future. for sure.”

Of course, as Napier suggested, Etienne is far from a finished product just two games into his college career and will have much to prove moving forward.

But his early production speaks for itself, and considering Napier's known utilization of freshmen running backs — look no further than Johnson's team-leading 162 carries at Louisiana in 2021 — Etienne is going to keep earning the opportunities to do so.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @ AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
State
Kentucky State
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Louisiana State
City
Gainesville, FL
State
Utah State
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
atozsports.com

Comment from Vols senior shows the mindset Tennessee’s players have for the Florida game

There are plenty of Tennessee Vols fans who feel like UT’s players have a “mental block” when it comes to playing the Florida Gators. And honestly, they might be right. Tennessee has lost to some Florida teams that weren’t that good. Over the last 10 years, the Vols should’ve beat Florida at least three more times than they actually have (2014, 2015 and 2017).
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Gator Country

Bowens commits to the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators picked up their second commitment of the Class of 2024 on Sunday morning following Saturday’s win over USF. 2024 running back Chauncey Bowens (5-11, 215, North Palm Beach, FL. The Benjamin School) committed to the Gators after visiting Gainesville on Saturday. “I would like to thank...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators Football#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Uf#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Independent Florida Alligator

Selling in the Swamp: Gators football fuels Gainesville gameday micro-economy

Almost every Florida Gators football home game, William Hatfield stands behind a booth decked out in an array of gator-themed jewelry on West University Avenue. The orange and blue jewelry — created by the 69-year-old Jonesville resident’s wife, Karen Hatfield — has always turned heads, leading them to eventually start selling her pieces out of their booth during football games. They’ve been doing it for 17 years, he said.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Florida Bar Exam scores announced, with UF having second-best passage rate

The Florida Bar announced its passage rate on Monday for the July 2022 bar exam, and the University of Florida Levin College of Law maintained its recent steady scores. At UF a passing rate of 80% has been the standard in the past few cycles. With the most recent test, 78.7% of UF’s students passed the exam, as compared to the statewide average passing rate of 64.4%. Florida International University had the highest mark this round with 81.2%.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Gainesville neighborhoods covered in antisemitic flyers, again

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple neighborhoods in Gainesville were papered with hateful flyers over the weekend in an apparent repeat of an incident earlier this year. Residents found their property littered with bags of corn kernels attached to flyers containing antisemitic messages. Gainesville Police Department officials say they received multiple complaints about the flyers on Saturday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/florida

Comments / 0

Community Policy