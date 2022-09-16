ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keeping Troy kids safe

By James De La Fuente
TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Youth violence in Troy has seen an uptick as of late, but there are other options for kids in Troy. “The violence has been pretty bad. Pretty, pretty bad and it’s getting younger and younger as the years go on you know,” said Chaniece Brown, Site Director at Troy Boys & Girls Club.

With programs like Teen Night Friday nights, teen programs all day and evening on Saturdays, and gun prevention programs, the Boys & Girls Club is giving kids a safe space off the streets. The focus this month is on peer pressure.

Raysheen Griffin said that her program is making a difference with education. “So that they know what not to do or what crowd not to be around to potentially eliminate crime and minimize it,” said Griffin.

When it comes to the success of the Troy Boys & Girls Club, getting the kids involved is key. “We just need to pull the kids in to get them to get them here and I think that we’ve been doing the damn good job doing that here at the Boys & Girls Club.”

But, Brown said parents also need to take an active role. “Parents got to lead by example. You know, get more in tune, to get more involved in the everyday lives of your child,” she said. “Get more involved and know what they’re doing. Get in their business.”

Brown said that violence has a ripple effect on the entire city. “It might not be you personally, but everyone is affected, and you know with the violence of the youth that’s going on,” she said.

When it comes to a fix for the problems of youth violence, Brown has one word: “Love. I know it sounds crazy, but pushing love again. That’s what they need.”

