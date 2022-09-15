Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over removal of traffic circle and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Here's how to register to vote in Oregon on National Voter Registration DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
‘They’re not moving:’ RV camps grow in NE Portland
Neighbor Dolores Livesay told KOIN 6 News one encampment is near where a school bus picks up and drops off students.
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Downtown Portland Hotels on the Brink of Foreclosure
Last week, WW broke the news that three downtown hotels—Dossier, the Duniway and the Portland Hilton—were on the brink of foreclosure (“Motel Blues,” Sept. 7). (Dossier’s owner, Provenance Hotels, now says it has reached a deal to avert its hotel from being auctioned by its lender.) That news is the cherry on top of a 26% commercial real estate vacancy rate in the downtown core. Readers were divided: Was this the inevitable result of lefty policies coddling protesters, campers and criminals? Or the comeuppance of an outdated hospitality industry that overbuilt and failed to adjust to competition? Here’s what readers had to say:
3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you love pizza but you think you can only have a great one if you travel to Italy or New York, these three amazing pizza spots in Oregon might change your mind. All of them are known for serving truly amazing pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and you can easily confirm that once you have a bite. In fact, once you taste their food you might not want to go somewhere else for pizza because you'll want to keep going back to thees amazing three spots. If you have never been to any of them, make sure you add them to your list and visit them soon.
Portland named ‘most beauty-obsessed’ city in the U.S. in a clearly flawed report
Look, I get a lot of ridiculous press releases. But recently one flew into my inbox with a headline that begged me not to just immediately delete it. It read: “The most beauty-obsessed U.S. cities: Portland ranks #1.”. Uh, really?
stnonline.com
Retired Owner, President of Western Bus Sales in Oregon Dies
Marlan Keith Rohlena, the retired owner and president of Western Bus Sales, passed away on Aug. 24 surrounded by his family. He was 81. The Oregon Pupil Transportation Association announced his death in a newsletter on Monday. Rohlena was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease more than 15 years ago. He...
Snack Fest PDX is coming to Portland food-lovers in October
Snack Fest will also have interactive cocktail classes and a 20-course Omakase sushi experience.
Bye bye Bed Bath & Beyond: Beaverton store to close at end of 2022
The Beaverton Bed Bath & Beyond will close by the end of 2022, according to a list posted to the company’s website in September.
opb.org
As Oregon pushes more electric vehicles, a gap emerges in access
Your browser does not support the audio element. Ellen Valarida spent two years researching her perfect electric vehicle before buying a used 2019 Nissan Leaf in May for about $35,000. The 32-year-old ride-share driver from Salem said owning an EV has been life changing but it hasn’t always been easy.
Channel 6000
Atmospheric river season nears: Portland is waiting for first soaking rain
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Any time now. That may be the feeling boiling up as Portland is waiting for our first soaking rain of the upcoming fall season. It’s about this time of the year when we notice a change in our precipitation. Instead of the spotty summer showers, the more water-invested, mid-latitude cyclones typically start to show up. These systems can bring in a potent cold front, a rush of low-level moisture and an extended period of time where rain is coming down. Most years, it’s around the second or third week of September when we have our first rain event that carries a quarter-of-an inch or more. Some years, our first wetting rain, may even be over an inch.
Engineering firm says its new downtown headquarters is Portland’s first ‘Living Building’
With virtually no fanfare, no ribbon cutting, no politicians and little public money, one of the most environmentally advanced buildings on the planet opened its doors last fall in downtown Portland. Portland-based PAE Consulting Engineers Inc. spent four years planning, designing and constructing the five-story building at 151 S.W. First...
TriMet express to Gresham: 12 things to know about the new FX2-Division bus line
A new bright green bus hit the streets of Portland this weekend. It looks like a caterpillar. But it doesn’t crawl like one. TriMet’s new FX2-Division bus is supposed to be faster than the Line 2 bus it replaced, arriving every 12 minutes along Southeast Division Street between Gresham and downtown.
(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over changes to Tillamook Street, 7th Avenue intersection.
True Crime Tuesday: The disappearance of Josh Applestill
In this week's True Crime Tuesday, the hosts of the Murder in the Rain podcast are looking into the case of Josh Applestill, a man who was last seen in Corbett Oregon in 2019.
The slogan says ‘Don’t Portland my Gladstone,’ but the small city’s turmoil echoes big city problems
When Mark and Leah Brown learned left- and right-wing protesters would face off outside their restaurant in downtown Gladstone last year, they knew they had to close for the day. Two months before, dueling protesters had violently clashed about a mile from their restaurant, and police declared a riot. The...
Driver hits pole, KOs power in Gresham
A driver hit a power pole in Gresham, knocking out two transformers and causing some power outages in the area Sunday night.
idesignarch.com
The Ultimate Private Lakeside Paradise on Oswego Lake
This exclusive private residence in Lake Oswego, Oregon is a luxury transitional style home in a breathtaking lakeside setting. A long driveway leads to the exquisite home which stands out from between the towering trees surrounding it. Designed by The WhiteHouse Collection, the two-story home balances the connection between the...
Channel 6000
Last Sunday of summer in Oregon won’t be too shabby
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As our final weekend of summer drifts, the weather will at least be pretty nice. What do we have going on right now? Well, an elongated trough continues to drop south Sunday, which will fall out of our region for a period of time in the afternoon. This will allow for fewer clouds after mid-day and warmer temperatures. Expect the morning to still be cool with a morning lower in the mid 50s. We then jump to the upper 70s by the afternoon around Portland.
Missing Portland girl, 7, ‘sleeping the whole time’ after family’s car stolen with her in back seat
About 10 minutes after an Amber Alert went out about a missing 7-year-old Portland girl who had been sleeping in her family’s car when it was stolen, police officers doing a grid search found a car matching the description parked less than a block from Laurelhurst Park. When they...
Mass evictions hit North Portland transitional house complex
The 72-unit Argyle Gardens opened in July 2020 with $340,000 in support from Metro's Transit-Oriented Development program.Many residents of a North Portland transitional housing complex are eviction after rental assistance funding has ended from the State of Oregon. Many people relied on emergency rental assistance, a program that ended in the summer, and the funding along with it is drying up. Several people involved with housing and homelessness told KOIN 6 they're worried about a huge increase in homelessness without that money. The 72-unit Argyle Gardens was developed by the nonprofit Transitions Project social service agency. It opened in July...
