Gresham, OR

Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Downtown Portland Hotels on the Brink of Foreclosure

Last week, WW broke the news that three downtown hotels—Dossier, the Duniway and the Portland Hilton—were on the brink of foreclosure (“Motel Blues,” Sept. 7). (Dossier’s owner, Provenance Hotels, now says it has reached a deal to avert its hotel from being auctioned by its lender.) That news is the cherry on top of a 26% commercial real estate vacancy rate in the downtown core. Readers were divided: Was this the inevitable result of lefty policies coddling protesters, campers and criminals? Or the comeuppance of an outdated hospitality industry that overbuilt and failed to adjust to competition? Here’s what readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you love pizza but you think you can only have a great one if you travel to Italy or New York, these three amazing pizza spots in Oregon might change your mind. All of them are known for serving truly amazing pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and you can easily confirm that once you have a bite. In fact, once you taste their food you might not want to go somewhere else for pizza because you'll want to keep going back to thees amazing three spots. If you have never been to any of them, make sure you add them to your list and visit them soon.
OREGON STATE
stnonline.com

Retired Owner, President of Western Bus Sales in Oregon Dies

Marlan Keith Rohlena, the retired owner and president of Western Bus Sales, passed away on Aug. 24 surrounded by his family. He was 81. The Oregon Pupil Transportation Association announced his death in a newsletter on Monday. Rohlena was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease more than 15 years ago. He...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

As Oregon pushes more electric vehicles, a gap emerges in access

Your browser does not support the audio element. Ellen Valarida spent two years researching her perfect electric vehicle before buying a used 2019 Nissan Leaf in May for about $35,000. The 32-year-old ride-share driver from Salem said owning an EV has been life changing but it hasn’t always been easy.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Atmospheric river season nears: Portland is waiting for first soaking rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Any time now. That may be the feeling boiling up as Portland is waiting for our first soaking rain of the upcoming fall season. It’s about this time of the year when we notice a change in our precipitation. Instead of the spotty summer showers, the more water-invested, mid-latitude cyclones typically start to show up. These systems can bring in a potent cold front, a rush of low-level moisture and an extended period of time where rain is coming down. Most years, it’s around the second or third week of September when we have our first rain event that carries a quarter-of-an inch or more. Some years, our first wetting rain, may even be over an inch.
PORTLAND, OR
idesignarch.com

The Ultimate Private Lakeside Paradise on Oswego Lake

This exclusive private residence in Lake Oswego, Oregon is a luxury transitional style home in a breathtaking lakeside setting. A long driveway leads to the exquisite home which stands out from between the towering trees surrounding it. Designed by The WhiteHouse Collection, the two-story home balances the connection between the...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Channel 6000

Last Sunday of summer in Oregon won’t be too shabby

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As our final weekend of summer drifts, the weather will at least be pretty nice. What do we have going on right now? Well, an elongated trough continues to drop south Sunday, which will fall out of our region for a period of time in the afternoon. This will allow for fewer clouds after mid-day and warmer temperatures. Expect the morning to still be cool with a morning lower in the mid 50s. We then jump to the upper 70s by the afternoon around Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Mass evictions hit North Portland transitional house complex

The 72-unit Argyle Gardens opened in July 2020 with $340,000 in support from Metro's Transit-Oriented Development program.Many residents of a North Portland transitional housing complex are eviction after rental assistance funding has ended from the State of Oregon. Many people relied on emergency rental assistance, a program that ended in the summer, and the funding along with it is drying up. Several people involved with housing and homelessness told KOIN 6 they're worried about a huge increase in homelessness without that money. The 72-unit Argyle Gardens was developed by the nonprofit Transitions Project social service agency. It opened in July...
PORTLAND, OR

