Food recall news: Voluntary Recall of Certain Colgate Products Sold at Family Dollar Stores Because They Were Stored Outside of Temperature Requirements

Voluntary Recall of Certain Colgate Products Sold at Family Dollar Stores Because They Were Stored Outside of Temperature Requirements

Company Announcement

Family Dollar is initiating a voluntary retail level product recall of certain products regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that were stored and shipped to a limited number of stores in AZ, CA, GA, ID, IN, MT, NM, NV, OR, TX, and UT on or around May 1, 2022 through June 21, 2022 due to product being stored outside of labeled temperature requirements.

To date, Family Dollar is not aware of any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this recall.

Products covered by this retail level recall include:

Family Dollar has notified its affected stores asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product. Customers that may have bought affected product may return such product to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipt.

Customers with questions regarding this recall may contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9am and 5pm EST. Customers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

