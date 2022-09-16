ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food recall news: Voluntary Recall of Certain Over-the-Counter Products Sold at Family Dollar Stores Because They Were Stored Outside of Temperature Requirements

Company Announcement

Family Dollar is initiating a voluntary retail level product recall of certain products regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that were stored and inadvertently shipped to certain stores on or around May 1, 2022 through June 10, 2022 due to product being stored outside of labeled temperature requirements.  This notice covers the recall of Over-the-Counter Medical Devices. An earlier notice issued July 21, 2022 covered a related recall of Over-the-Counter Pharmaceutical Products.

To date, Family Dollar has not received any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this recall.  This recall is being conducted out of an abundance of caution.

A list of the recalled products is attached. This recall goes to the retail store level. Not all of the products listed were sent to all stores.

Family Dollar has notified its affected stores asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product. Customers that may have bought affected product may return such product to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipt.  This recall does not apply to Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Alaska, or Hawaii as Family Dollar does not have any stores in Alaska or Hawaii and no Family Dollar stores in any of the other states received any products subject to this recall.

Customers with questions regarding this recall may contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9am and 5pm EST. Customers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

