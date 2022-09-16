ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlestown, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Swallowtail preschool class held in the heart of nature, rain or shine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the exception of lightning or freezing rain, the 3 to 5 year olds that attend the Swallowtail preschool can be found learning outdoors. Rebecca Minnick, executive director of the Louisville Nature Center where the school is held, said students love being outdoors. Minnick said it's building a successful future for them.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville Pride Fest draws big crowds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Among the crowded streets of the Highlands Saturday there were plenty of smiles and hugs, but above all, a sense of gratitude. Like a lot of events, the Louisville Pride Festival was put on pause by the pandemic for two years. Fittingly, the theme was 'Welcome Home.'
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Oldham County senior gives back to community that raised her

LA GRANGE, Ky. — Kindness can be found in more ways than one throughout the city of La Grange and Avery Leveritt is living proof. “That is just one thing that I love to do, especially in my community and just anywhere really is just sharing kindness wherever I go,” Leveritt said.
LA GRANGE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Charlestown, IN
Charlestown, IN
Government
Wave 3

Closure announced for Riverside Drive, Ohio River Greenway

CLARKSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Part of West Riverside Drive in Clarksville will be closed on Monday, Sept. 26 through the evening of Friday, Sept. 30. Cooper Railroad Service was awarded a contract to replace the railroad ties on the L & I Bridge, which is just east of the entrance to the Falls of the Ohio State Park, according to a release from the town of Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WHAS11

This event will be Louisville's only trick-or-treat attraction featuring hot air balloons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ultimate Halloween Fest, presented by Louisville Halloween, is moving their Halloween Balloon Glow event from Pope Lick Park to Lynn Family Stadium. Ten hot air balloons will be on site, with two of them offering tethered rides for an additional fee. There will also be a balloon set up in front of the stadium if families would like to take a commemorative photo.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville church holds memorial service for Queen Elizabeth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A memorial service for Queen Elizabeth was held Sunday morning at Christ Church Cathedral in Louisville. Episcopal congregations gathered at the Old Louisville church to pay their respects. Bells rang out an hour before the service, in accordance with the plan from the Church of England.
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Local News from Monday, September 19th, 2022

The meeting for Trimble Co will take place this Wednesday beginning at 11am. Courtney Penn named director and Courtney Hott named ELAC director. EVERY WEEK TUESDAY 5PM-7PM FRIDAYS MORNINGS 9AM-11AM @ CLEARING HOUSE AT 100 EAST 2ND ST DOWNTOWN MADISON. Madison Pilot Club of Madison presents the Annual Fall Old...
MADISON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Volunteers#Street Parking#The Fabulous Hickbilly
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana woman marks 50 years working at the same McDonald's

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- We've all found ourselves under the golden arches, hungry. A trip to McDonald's comes with the familiar fries, burgers and soda. But often, an unfamiliar face takes your order. That's not the case at one McDonald's in Seymour. Geraldine VonDielingen — or, as her co-workers call...
SEYMOUR, IN
WLKY.com

Ramsi's Café on the World closes its Norton Commons location

PROSPECT, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A longstanding restaurant has shut down its East Louisville location,according to Louisville Business First. Ramsi's Cafe on the World, which started in the Highlands, opened a second location at 10639 Meeting St. in Prospect in July 2021. Ramsi's Norton Commons was located in a 4,000-square-foot space previously occupied by the Verbena Cafe.
PROSPECT, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Music
styleblueprint.com

FACE of Louisville: Emily Heyde of Fork & Barrel + Morning Fork

Emily Heyde knows brunch. Her extensive experience in special events, catering, and management eventually led her down the path to becoming a restaurateur with her husband, Executive Chef Geoffrey Heyde. Today, the couple own Fork & Barrel and Morning Fork; one restaurant serves refined Southern fare, while the other is known for its fun and funky brunch events — and the two merged under one roof earlier this year. Meet our newest FACE of Louisville, Emily Heyde!
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Construction collapse occurs at new fire station in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A construction collapse occurred at a new fire station being built in New Albany on Monday. Part of the wall collapsed in an accident, causing damage to the frame of the structure that is being built along Charlestown Road. Mayor Jeff Gahan said the damage was...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WISH-TV

Ascension St. Vincent Dunn in Bedford closing practices on Dec.16

BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — Ascension St. Vincent Dunn and all Lawrence County Ascension Medical Group practices will be closing Dec. 16, according to Ascension St. Vincent Dunn. According to a statement, the news was shared Friday with hospital leadership, providers, and associates as well as external partners. Plans are in place to ensure continuity of care for patients. The plans include discussions with local and regional providers to transition healthcare services.
BEDFORD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy