Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in KentuckyTravel Maven
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel MavenNew Albany, IN
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
More than 100 area businesses make for fun weekend at Jeffersontown's Gaslight Festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown is full of fun this weekend for the 53rd Annual Gaslight Festival. Events have been held all week leading up to the big celebration on Watterson Trail. What started as a small street party in 1969 is now one of the area's largest festivals. More...
WLKY.com
Swallowtail preschool class held in the heart of nature, rain or shine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the exception of lightning or freezing rain, the 3 to 5 year olds that attend the Swallowtail preschool can be found learning outdoors. Rebecca Minnick, executive director of the Louisville Nature Center where the school is held, said students love being outdoors. Minnick said it's building a successful future for them.
WLKY.com
Louisville Pride Fest draws big crowds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Among the crowded streets of the Highlands Saturday there were plenty of smiles and hugs, but above all, a sense of gratitude. Like a lot of events, the Louisville Pride Festival was put on pause by the pandemic for two years. Fittingly, the theme was 'Welcome Home.'
spectrumnews1.com
Oldham County senior gives back to community that raised her
LA GRANGE, Ky. — Kindness can be found in more ways than one throughout the city of La Grange and Avery Leveritt is living proof. “That is just one thing that I love to do, especially in my community and just anywhere really is just sharing kindness wherever I go,” Leveritt said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
Closure announced for Riverside Drive, Ohio River Greenway
CLARKSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Part of West Riverside Drive in Clarksville will be closed on Monday, Sept. 26 through the evening of Friday, Sept. 30. Cooper Railroad Service was awarded a contract to replace the railroad ties on the L & I Bridge, which is just east of the entrance to the Falls of the Ohio State Park, according to a release from the town of Clarksville.
This event will be Louisville's only trick-or-treat attraction featuring hot air balloons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ultimate Halloween Fest, presented by Louisville Halloween, is moving their Halloween Balloon Glow event from Pope Lick Park to Lynn Family Stadium. Ten hot air balloons will be on site, with two of them offering tethered rides for an additional fee. There will also be a balloon set up in front of the stadium if families would like to take a commemorative photo.
wdrb.com
Louisville church holds memorial service for Queen Elizabeth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A memorial service for Queen Elizabeth was held Sunday morning at Christ Church Cathedral in Louisville. Episcopal congregations gathered at the Old Louisville church to pay their respects. Bells rang out an hour before the service, in accordance with the plan from the Church of England.
953wiki.com
Local News from Monday, September 19th, 2022
The meeting for Trimble Co will take place this Wednesday beginning at 11am. Courtney Penn named director and Courtney Hott named ELAC director. EVERY WEEK TUESDAY 5PM-7PM FRIDAYS MORNINGS 9AM-11AM @ CLEARING HOUSE AT 100 EAST 2ND ST DOWNTOWN MADISON. Madison Pilot Club of Madison presents the Annual Fall Old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana woman marks 50 years working at the same McDonald's
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- We've all found ourselves under the golden arches, hungry. A trip to McDonald's comes with the familiar fries, burgers and soda. But often, an unfamiliar face takes your order. That's not the case at one McDonald's in Seymour. Geraldine VonDielingen — or, as her co-workers call...
WLKY.com
Ramsi's Café on the World closes its Norton Commons location
PROSPECT, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A longstanding restaurant has shut down its East Louisville location,according to Louisville Business First. Ramsi's Cafe on the World, which started in the Highlands, opened a second location at 10639 Meeting St. in Prospect in July 2021. Ramsi's Norton Commons was located in a 4,000-square-foot space previously occupied by the Verbena Cafe.
wdrb.com
New southern Indiana road could give life to long-abandoned site after River Ridge investment
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- The abandoned site of a city's past is set to be transformed. On Monday, the River Ridge Development Board awarded $9.7 million toward constructing an extension of Penny Martin Lane. The first stretch of the road in Charlestown was recently built on the site of the...
leoweekly.com
Louisville Metro Animal Shelters Reach Max Capacity, Adoption Fees Waived For Over 100 Adoptable Pets
The Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) shelter has reached max capacity, with over 330 stray cats and dogs taken in over the past two weeks. To get these animals housed, LMAS is waiving all adoption fees and reclaim fees for unclaimed pets. “Shelters nationwide are struggling and we really need...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
Online town halls focusing on improving Kentucky's foster care system; how to participate
KENTUCKY — A series of online town halls being held this month aim to improve Kentucky's foster care system. The first of four virtual town halls was held on Monday afternoon for residents of Bullitt, Fayette, and Jefferson Counties. Hosted by citizen foster care review boards across the state,...
styleblueprint.com
FACE of Louisville: Emily Heyde of Fork & Barrel + Morning Fork
Emily Heyde knows brunch. Her extensive experience in special events, catering, and management eventually led her down the path to becoming a restaurateur with her husband, Executive Chef Geoffrey Heyde. Today, the couple own Fork & Barrel and Morning Fork; one restaurant serves refined Southern fare, while the other is known for its fun and funky brunch events — and the two merged under one roof earlier this year. Meet our newest FACE of Louisville, Emily Heyde!
wdrb.com
Construction collapse occurs at new fire station in New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A construction collapse occurred at a new fire station being built in New Albany on Monday. Part of the wall collapsed in an accident, causing damage to the frame of the structure that is being built along Charlestown Road. Mayor Jeff Gahan said the damage was...
WLKY.com
Community organizations hold rally to register voters in west Louisville communities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Voters will head to the polls in less than two months and some local organizations are doing what they can to not only get people registered, but familiar with who and what is on the ballot. The local chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority joined Simmons...
wdrb.com
'She was a spitfire' | Family helps unveil statue of famous relative, 'Rosie the Riveter,' in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new statue of an iconic working woman from southern Indiana now sits along the Ohio River. A statue of "Rosie the Riveter" was unveiled in Ashland Park Friday afternoon by the Clarksville Historic Preservation Commission (HPC). The statue celebrates the town of Clarksville's connection to...
WLKY.com
Bourbon and Beyond wraps up final night pumping millions of dollars into the local economy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bourbon and Beyond is wrapping up its fourth and final night after welcoming thousands of people to Louisville at the Kentucky Exposition Center. One of the co-founders of the event said the festival started in 2017, and this year was unlike any other. “It feels so...
WISH-TV
Ascension St. Vincent Dunn in Bedford closing practices on Dec.16
BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — Ascension St. Vincent Dunn and all Lawrence County Ascension Medical Group practices will be closing Dec. 16, according to Ascension St. Vincent Dunn. According to a statement, the news was shared Friday with hospital leadership, providers, and associates as well as external partners. Plans are in place to ensure continuity of care for patients. The plans include discussions with local and regional providers to transition healthcare services.
wdrb.com
'Rough weekend' | Police asking for community support after violence in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After another violent weekend in Louisville, police are asking for the community to help. Four people were killed and another four taken to the hospital after shootings in the last 48 hours around Louisville. On Sunday afternoon, Interstate 264 was shutdown near Southern Parkway for three...
Comments / 0