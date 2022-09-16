ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

#Friendship#Grandpa#Missed Connection#Grandma
Newsweek

Teen Backed for Making Half-Siblings Cry: 'Heartless Brat'

Commenters backed a teenager for hurting her half-siblings' feelings after they went into her room and discovered that her scrapbooks did not include any pictures of them or their mom. The Original Poster (OP), known as u/Comfortable_Emu_6000, posted about the situation in Reddit's popular "Am I The A**hole" forum where...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The List

King Charles' Abnormal Grieving Process Is Raising Concern Online

When average citizens lose a beloved parent, they generally take some time to grieve the loss. It's customary for the bereft to take at least a few days off from work to care for themselves and their loved ones, and to grieve privately with those closest to the deceased. In fact, Cleveland Clinic, one of the utmost respected authorities on health and wellness in the United States, says that some of the best ways to cope with a loss so great that it results in grief is to take time for yourself, get extra rest, choose those you spend your grieving time with carefully, and embrace and express all emotions that may come up.
WORLD
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
SheKnows

This Stepmother is in Hot Water With Her Whole Family After Making This Parenting Choice & Reddit is Backing Her Up

A stepmother took to Reddit to pose one big question: did she do wrong by her stepkids and partner? Recently, she explained, they all traveled together for the first time. It felt like a big step and she’s also been feeling “extra scrutiny” from the family lately. At one point during the trip, they visited the swimming pool. Her partner said he was going to go upstairs to get his swimsuit and was gone for 40 minutes. The kids, who are 9 and 13, continued playing in the pool while their stepmother watched them. It was a small pool, she wrote,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tracey Folly

Man refuses to eat daughter-in-law's home-cooked food after accepting an invitation to dinner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My paternal grandfather was an unpleasant man. He never had a good thing to say about anything or anyone. My mother dreaded going to his house for any reason; unfortunately for her, he may have been her father-in-law, but he was also her tenant. So he called her whenever anything went wrong in the house.
Lefty Graves

Woman horrified when she finds out landlord is sneaking into her house and playing with her underwear

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and I were both single moms living in a small town. When a quaint house opened up for rent, my friend jumped at the opportunity to put in her application. When she was called to tell her that she qualified to rent the house, I helped her pack her things up and move into her new home.
