List of upcoming fall festivals, events across Central Pa.

( WTAJ ) — With fall right around the corner, so begins fall festivals and other events in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Elk, Huntingdon, Jefferson and Somerset counties.
Towns across the area are inviting visitors to come celebrate fall as they start releasing their lineup of autumn-inspired events. If you’re looking for a hay ride, some apple cider, craft fairs… or even launching pumpkins from catapults, this list will guide you on when and where to go.
Note: this list will continue to be updated as more festivities pop up. To have your event added to the list, please email information to digitalnews@wtajtv.com .
BEDFORD COUNTY
Fall Time on the Farm
When: Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 7 and 8
Where: Hospitality Spring Farm, Bedford
2022 Bedford Fall Foliage Festival
When: Oct. 1 – 2 and 8 – 9
Where: Downtown Bedford
Pumpkin Fest
When: Oct. 15 – 16
Where: Old Bedford Village
Apple Fest & Craft Show
When: Oct. 15
Where: Friendship Village
BLAIR COUNTY
Pumpkin Fest 2022
When: Sept. 16 until Oct. 30
Where: Mitchell Farms
Italian Food and Heritage Festival
When: Sept. 18
Where: DelGrosso’s Amusement Park
Hollidaysburg Community Fair
When: Sept. 19 – 22
Where” Hollidaysburg
Harvestfest
When: Sept. 24 – 25
Where: DelGrosso’s Amusement Park
CAMBRIA COUNTY
PotatoFest
When: Sept. 24
Where: Downtown Ebensburg
2nd Annual Fright Fest
When: Month of October
Where: State Theater of Johnstown
Lorain/Stonycreek Hiking Trails Fall Festival
When: Oct. 1
Where: Lorain Borough Park
Apple Cider Festival
When: Oct. 2
Where: Prince Gallitzin State Park
Cresson Area Heritage Days
When: Oct. 2 and Oct. 3 – 4
Where: Front Street Cresson
ARToberFEST
When: Oct. 15
Where: Community Arts Center of Cambria County
CAMERON COUNTY
TBA
CENTRE COUNTY
Wasson Farm Fall Fest 2022
When: Oct. 1
Where: Wasson Farm Market
The Arboretum at Penn State
When: Oct. 8
Where: H.O. Smith Botanic Gardens in The Arboretum
Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival
When: Oct. 22
Where: Bald Eagle State Park
Way Fruit Farm – multiple events
When: Events range from Sept. 23 to Oct. 22
Where: Way Fruit Farm
Talleyrand Fall Fest & Annual Halloween Parade
When: Oct. 29
Where: Talleyrand Park
CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Harmony Grange Fair
When: Sept. 20 – 24
Where: Westover
First Day of Autumn Hike
When: Sept. 22
Where: Parker Dam State Park
Halloween at the Lake
When: Oct. 8
Where: Curwensville Lake
Clearfield Fall Festival
When: Oct. 8
Where: Downtown Clearfield
CenClear Family Fall Festival
When: Oct. 8
Where: CenClear Farm
Halloween Howl Wine Walk
When: Oct. 28
Where: 2nd Street in Clearfield
Ghostwalk
When: Oct. 28 – 29
Where: Lakeview Lodge at Treasure Lake
ELK COUNTY
TBA
HUNTINGDON COUNTY
Fall Foliage Sightseeing Cruise
When: Sept. 7 to Oct. 30
Where: Lake Raystown Resort
Cassville Oktoberfest
When: Sept. 23 – 25
Where: Cassville
Autumn Fest
When: Sept. 24
Where: Tuckaway Tree Farm
Huntingdon Oktoberfest
When: Oct. 1
Where: Downtown Huntingdon
46th Annual Hartslong Heritage Day
When: Oct. 8
Where: Main Street, Alexandria
39th Annual Ghost and Goblins Family Tours
When: Oct. 8 – 29
Where: Lincoln Caverns
Peanuts Great Pumpkin Patch
When: Oct. 22 – 23 and 29 – 30
Where: East Broad Top Railroad
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Pumpkin Patch Festival
When: Oct. 1
Where: Rathmel Run Farms
SOMERSET COUNTY
PumpkinFest
When: Oct. 7 – 9
Where: Confluence Town Park
AutumnFest
When: Oct. 8 – 9, 15 – 16, 22 – 23
Where: Seven Springs
Laurel Arts Halloween Fun
When: Oct. 29
Where: Somerset
Relay for Life Fall Fest Vendor/Craft Show
When: Nov. 5
Where: Somerset Area Jr. High School
SURROUNDING AREA
Phantom Fall Fest
When: Sept. 24 – Oct. 30
Where: Kennywood Park
HALLOWBOO
When: Sept. 24 – Oct. 30
Where: Idlewild and SoakZone
ZooBoo
When: Oct. 22 – 23 and 29 – 30
Where: Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium
