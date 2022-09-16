ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, PA

List of upcoming fall festivals, events across Central Pa.

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

( WTAJ ) — With fall right around the corner, so begins fall festivals and other events in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Elk, Huntingdon, Jefferson and Somerset counties.

Towns across the area are inviting visitors to come celebrate fall as they start releasing their lineup of autumn-inspired events. If you’re looking for a hay ride, some apple cider, craft fairs… or even launching pumpkins from catapults, this list will guide you on when and where to go.

Note: this list will continue to be updated as more festivities pop up. To have your event added to the list, please email information to digitalnews@wtajtv.com .

BEDFORD COUNTY

Fall Time on the Farm
When: Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 7 and 8
Where: Hospitality Spring Farm, Bedford
Click here for more info

2022 Bedford Fall Foliage Festival
When: Oct. 1 – 2 and 8 – 9
Where: Downtown Bedford
Click here for more info

Pumpkin Fest
When: Oct. 15 – 16
Where: Old Bedford Village
Click here for more info

Apple Fest & Craft Show
When: Oct. 15
Where: Friendship Village
Click here for more info

BLAIR COUNTY

Pumpkin Fest 2022
When: Sept. 16 until Oct. 30
Where: Mitchell Farms
Click here for more info

Italian Food and Heritage Festival
When: Sept. 18
Where: DelGrosso’s Amusement Park
Click here for more info

Hollidaysburg Community Fair
When: Sept. 19 – 22
Where” Hollidaysburg
Click here for more info

Harvestfest
When: Sept. 24 – 25
Where: DelGrosso’s Amusement Park
Click here for more info

CAMBRIA COUNTY

PotatoFest
When: Sept. 24
Where: Downtown Ebensburg
Click here for more info

2nd Annual Fright Fest
When: Month of October
Where: State Theater of Johnstown
Click here for more info

Lorain/Stonycreek Hiking Trails Fall Festival
When: Oct. 1
Where: Lorain Borough Park
Click here for more info

Apple Cider Festival
When: Oct. 2
Where: Prince Gallitzin State Park
Click here for more info

Cresson Area Heritage Days
When: Oct. 2 and Oct. 3 – 4
Where: Front Street Cresson
Click here for more info

ARToberFEST
When: Oct. 15
Where: Community Arts Center of Cambria County
Click here for more info

CAMERON COUNTY

TBA

CENTRE COUNTY

Wasson Farm Fall Fest 2022
When: Oct. 1
Where: Wasson Farm Market
Click here for more info

The Arboretum at Penn State
When: Oct. 8
Where: H.O. Smith Botanic Gardens in The Arboretum
Click here for more info

Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival
When: Oct. 22
Where: Bald Eagle State Park
Click here for more info

Way Fruit Farm – multiple events
When: Events range from Sept. 23 to Oct. 22
Where: Way Fruit Farm
Click here for more info

Talleyrand Fall Fest & Annual Halloween Parade
When: Oct. 29
Where: Talleyrand Park
Click here for more info

CLEARFIELD COUNTY

Harmony Grange Fair
When: Sept. 20 – 24
Where: Westover
Click here for more info

First Day of Autumn Hike
When: Sept. 22
Where: Parker Dam State Park
Click here for more info

Halloween at the Lake
When: Oct. 8
Where: Curwensville Lake
Click here for more info

Clearfield Fall Festival
When: Oct. 8
Where: Downtown Clearfield
Click here for more info

CenClear Family Fall Festival
When: Oct. 8
Where: CenClear Farm
Click here for more info

Halloween Howl Wine Walk
When: Oct. 28
Where: 2nd Street in Clearfield
Click here for more info

Ghostwalk
When: Oct. 28 – 29
Where: Lakeview Lodge at Treasure Lake
Click here for more info

ELK COUNTY

TBA

HUNTINGDON COUNTY

Fall Foliage Sightseeing Cruise
When: Sept. 7 to Oct. 30
Where: Lake Raystown Resort
Click here for more info

Cassville Oktoberfest
When: Sept. 23 – 25
Where: Cassville
Click here for more info

Autumn Fest
When: Sept. 24
Where: Tuckaway Tree Farm
Click here for more info

Huntingdon Oktoberfest
When: Oct. 1
Where: Downtown Huntingdon
Click here for more info

46th Annual Hartslong Heritage Day
When: Oct. 8
Where: Main Street, Alexandria
Click here for more info

39th Annual Ghost and Goblins Family Tours
When: Oct. 8 – 29
Where: Lincoln Caverns
Click here for more info

Peanuts Great Pumpkin Patch
When: Oct. 22 – 23 and 29 – 30
Where: East Broad Top Railroad
Click here for more info

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Pumpkin Patch Festival
When: Oct. 1
Where: Rathmel Run Farms
Click here for more info

SOMERSET COUNTY

PumpkinFest
When: Oct. 7 – 9
Where: Confluence Town Park
Click here for more info

AutumnFest
When: Oct. 8 – 9, 15 – 16, 22 – 23
Where: Seven Springs
Click here for more info

Laurel Arts Halloween Fun
When: Oct. 29
Where: Somerset
Click here for more info

Relay for Life Fall Fest Vendor/Craft Show
When: Nov. 5
Where: Somerset Area Jr. High School
Click here for more info

SURROUNDING AREA

Phantom Fall Fest
When: Sept. 24 – Oct. 30
Where: Kennywood Park
Click here for more info

HALLOWBOO
When: Sept. 24 – Oct. 30
Where: Idlewild and SoakZone
Click here for more info

ZooBoo
When: Oct. 22 – 23 and 29 – 30
Where: Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium
Click here for more info

Community Policy