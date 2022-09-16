List of upcoming fall festivals, events across Central Pa.

( WTAJ ) — With fall right around the corner, so begins fall festivals and other events in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Elk, Huntingdon, Jefferson and Somerset counties.

Towns across the area are inviting visitors to come celebrate fall as they start releasing their lineup of autumn-inspired events. If you’re looking for a hay ride, some apple cider, craft fairs… or even launching pumpkins from catapults, this list will guide you on when and where to go.

BEDFORD COUNTY

Fall Time on the Farm

When: Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 7 and 8

Where: Hospitality Spring Farm, Bedford

2022 Bedford Fall Foliage Festival

When: Oct. 1 – 2 and 8 – 9

Where: Downtown Bedford

Pumpkin Fest

When: Oct. 15 – 16

Where: Old Bedford Village

Apple Fest & Craft Show

When: Oct. 15

Where: Friendship Village

BLAIR COUNTY

Pumpkin Fest 2022

When: Sept. 16 until Oct. 30

Where: Mitchell Farms

Italian Food and Heritage Festival

When: Sept. 18

Where: DelGrosso’s Amusement Park

Hollidaysburg Community Fair

When: Sept. 19 – 22

Where” Hollidaysburg

Harvestfest

When: Sept. 24 – 25

Where: DelGrosso’s Amusement Park

CAMBRIA COUNTY

PotatoFest

When: Sept. 24

Where: Downtown Ebensburg

2nd Annual Fright Fest

When: Month of October

Where: State Theater of Johnstown

Lorain/Stonycreek Hiking Trails Fall Festival

When: Oct. 1

Where: Lorain Borough Park

Apple Cider Festival

When: Oct. 2

Where: Prince Gallitzin State Park

Cresson Area Heritage Days

When: Oct. 2 and Oct. 3 – 4

Where: Front Street Cresson

ARToberFEST

When: Oct. 15

Where: Community Arts Center of Cambria County

CAMERON COUNTY

CENTRE COUNTY

Wasson Farm Fall Fest 2022

When: Oct. 1

Where: Wasson Farm Market

The Arboretum at Penn State

When: Oct. 8

Where: H.O. Smith Botanic Gardens in The Arboretum

Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival

When: Oct. 22

Where: Bald Eagle State Park

Way Fruit Farm – multiple events

When: Events range from Sept. 23 to Oct. 22

Where: Way Fruit Farm

Talleyrand Fall Fest & Annual Halloween Parade

When: Oct. 29

Where: Talleyrand Park

CLEARFIELD COUNTY

Harmony Grange Fair

When: Sept. 20 – 24

Where: Westover

First Day of Autumn Hike

When: Sept. 22

Where: Parker Dam State Park

Halloween at the Lake

When: Oct. 8

Where: Curwensville Lake

Clearfield Fall Festival

When: Oct. 8

Where: Downtown Clearfield

CenClear Family Fall Festival

When: Oct. 8

Where: CenClear Farm

Halloween Howl Wine Walk

When: Oct. 28

Where: 2nd Street in Clearfield

Ghostwalk

When: Oct. 28 – 29

Where: Lakeview Lodge at Treasure Lake

ELK COUNTY

HUNTINGDON COUNTY

Fall Foliage Sightseeing Cruise

When: Sept. 7 to Oct. 30

Where: Lake Raystown Resort

Cassville Oktoberfest

When: Sept. 23 – 25

Where: Cassville

Autumn Fest

When: Sept. 24

Where: Tuckaway Tree Farm

Huntingdon Oktoberfest

When: Oct. 1

Where: Downtown Huntingdon

46th Annual Hartslong Heritage Day

When: Oct. 8

Where: Main Street, Alexandria

39th Annual Ghost and Goblins Family Tours

When: Oct. 8 – 29

Where: Lincoln Caverns

Peanuts Great Pumpkin Patch

When: Oct. 22 – 23 and 29 – 30

Where: East Broad Top Railroad

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Pumpkin Patch Festival

When: Oct. 1

Where: Rathmel Run Farms

SOMERSET COUNTY

PumpkinFest

When: Oct. 7 – 9

Where: Confluence Town Park

AutumnFest

When: Oct. 8 – 9, 15 – 16, 22 – 23

Where: Seven Springs

Laurel Arts Halloween Fun

When: Oct. 29

Where: Somerset

Relay for Life Fall Fest Vendor/Craft Show

When: Nov. 5

Where: Somerset Area Jr. High School

SURROUNDING AREA

Phantom Fall Fest

When: Sept. 24 – Oct. 30

Where: Kennywood Park

HALLOWBOO

When: Sept. 24 – Oct. 30

Where: Idlewild and SoakZone

ZooBoo

When: Oct. 22 – 23 and 29 – 30

Where: Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium

