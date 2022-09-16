FBI Police officer charged with felony soliciting minor via computer by Bridgeport, West Virginia, detective

Read full article on original website
Police: Grant County pair had drugs, about $4,200 in cash during Clarksburg, West Virginia, traffic stop
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Grant County residents are facing drug charges in Harrison County after a traffic stop by Clarksburg police. Ralph Thomas Lloyd, 44, and Tanya Lynn Miller, 43, both of Mount Storm, were charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy by Clarksburg Patrol Officer T.A. Hill.
Crash on Interstate 79 northbound between Lost Creek and Quiet Dell, West Virginia, closes one lane
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A vehicle crash on Interstate 79 northbound near Quiet Dell has one lane closed this morning, according to Harrison Sheriff's Capt. Rob Waybright. The crash occurred shortly prior to 7:45 a.m. at the 112 mile marker.
Robert C. Byrd JROTC welcomes West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — On Friday the U.S. Army JROTC program at Robert. C Byrd High School conducted an Honor Guard and Color Guard to welcome West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner to the school. Warner served in the U.S. Army and is a graduate of the...
Heritage Christian sets Little Lambs Closet consignment sale in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Heritage Christian School has announced its fall / winter children’s consignment sale will be held from Sept. 30 through Oct. 1 in the gymnasium. Little Lambs Closet children’s consignment resale event is a pop-up 2-day event where moms sell and buy gently used...
WVU Medicine Children's gets $50,000 donation from Fairmont Federal Credit Union
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Federal Credit Union presented WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital with a $50,000 check on Monday. The hospital is grateful for the donation, which will support the hospital’s school intervention program, said Mary Fanning, vice president for nursing clinical services and associate chief nursing officer.
Tristan Lynn Wiant
JANE LEW- Tristan Lynn Wiant, 25, beloved father, son, brother, and friend, of Camden, went Home to be with the Lord on September 17, 2022. Tristan was born on October 30, 1996, in Marietta, OH, and blessed the lives of his parents, Kevin Lynn Wiant and Trista Dawn Paugh.
Linda DeWitt
TERRA ALTA — Linda June “Jake” DeWitt, 72, of Terra Alta died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, with family by her side at Mon General Hospital, Morgantown. A daughter of the late George Baldwin and Kathleen Josephine Holly Fitchett, she was born Feb. 28, 1950 in Terra Alta.
Getty Keefer
FRIENDSVILLE — Getty Wayne Keefer, 79, of Friendsville, passed away at his home. He was born Jan. 16, 1943 in Kingwood, W.Va. Getty was the son of the late Getty R. and Nina P. Keefer.
Gary Wayne McVay
JANE LEW- Gary Wayne McVay, 57, of Weston, passed away at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Gary was born in Weston on March 15, 1965, a son of Clarence “Bill” William McVay of Weston and the late Icie Marie Walker McVay. In addition to his mother, Gary was also preceded in death by four siblings: Terri Gail Rohrbough, Joseph Paul Hitt, William Charles McVay, and Randel Lynn Jack McVay; and his beloved K-9 companion, Sampson.
BHE GT&S awards $115,000 in grants to North Central West Virginia charities at 25th annual golf invitational
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Berkshire Hathaway Energy Gas Transmission and Storage donated $115,000 total in grants to 10 local charities at the 25th annual BHE GT&S Golf Invitational. BHE GT&S is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, but has operational headquarters in White Oaks.
Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - Towson Tigers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Just like the Mountaineer football team, we're on a short week of preparation, which left an abbreviated amount of time for a trip to the film room. Even though there weren't a lot of schematic items to look at from West Virginia's rolling of Towson, there were enough teaching points to help WVU build for the tougher games to come.
Harrison County Commission meets for brief special session Monday afternoon
The Harrison County Commission met for a brief special session on Monday afternoon to complete some unfinished business from last week's regular meeting. The commission approved a new janitorial contract with Enviroclean, approved the travel expenses for a training in Charleston and approved the appointment of election officials and alternates.
Lewis County hosts Liberty, Calhoun; picks up sweep
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County hosted Calhoun County and Liberty for a tri-match in Weston on Monday night and came away with a pair of wins, downing the Red Devils in three sets while taking out the Mountaineers in two. In the opening match, Lewis County faced...
Bailey Miller spikes WVU honors; Mountaineer sports roundup
After being named the Mountaineer Invitational MVP last week, freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller of the West Virginia University volleyball team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments. Miller began the invitational by tallying five aces, good for her collegiate-best, in the first match...
'Video game' run by Webster garners Play of Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Philip Barbour’s Deshawn Webster was credited with 55 yards on a fourth-quarter quarter touchdown run against the Liberty Mountaineers, but he covered a lot more ground than that. Webster took a pitch from quarterback Kaden Humphreys on the right side, cut back towards...
Philip Barbour explodes for 7-2 win over Lincoln
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) – Philip Barbour can do a lot in a little bit of time. The Colts proved it again on Monday at BC Bank Park, scoring four goals in four minutes to break open a tight match against the Lincoln Cougars and beat their sectional foe, 7-2.
Short workweek for WVU prior to its Thursday night clash at Virginia Tech
West Virginia is dealing with a condensed workweek, as it prepares for Thursday night’s showdown at Virginia Tech (7:30 p.m. on ESPN). “On a short week, everything is hurried,” noted WVU coach Neal Brown, whose 1-2 squad will face off with the 2-1 Hokies in Blacksburg. “As coaches, you like to get into a routine, so we’re out of our routine.”
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Jordan Lesley 9/19/22
West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley discusses the status of the secondary, its growing pains and his outlook for its improvement. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
The top 10 moments in the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy
Virginia Tech and West Virginia will meet for the 54th time this Thursday and in a series that has been tight (WVU leads 29-23-1) and with a trophy, the Black Diamond Trophy, going to the winner, plenty of memories come flooding back for fans of both schools every time the two old rivals get together.
