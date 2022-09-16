ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southsidepride.com

What’s happening on Selby Avenue in St. Paul

St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood was the center of the Black community in the Minneapolis–St. Paul region for much of the 20th century. The intact Rondo neighborhood was economically active, social and self-supportive. The core of Rondo was demolished between 1956 and 1968 to make way for the construction of the I-94 freeway. At least 650 families were displaced from the neighborhood, as well as many businesses and community locations.
SAINT PAUL, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Where to Find Bouja This Fall in Central Minnesota

We are now transitioning from summer to fall, and with it comes bouja season in Central Minnesota. A thick stew, believed to have originated in Belgium, and made throughout the Upper MidwesternUnited States. Booyah can require up to two days and multiple cooks to prepare; it is cooked in specially designed "booyah kettles" and usually meant to serve hundreds or even thousands of people.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Barn Quilt Trails are Pretty Common in Minnesota, Have you Heard of Them?

Was looking around for a new fun fall activity and happened to stumble across this on Facebook from Jenny Foster Boldt:. Never have I ever heard of Barn Quilt Trails or Barn Quilts until now. I am 41 and grew up small town, in the country, in Minnesota and have just learned about this. Where have I been? If you are just learning about this like me according to Explore Minnesota:
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Saint Paul, MN
Ultimate Unexplained

Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore

A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
TWO HARBORS, MN
fox9.com

3 pedestrians struck in deadly weekend on Minnesota roads

Three pedestrians were struck in two different crashes over the weekend, including a crash on Saturday following the Gopher football game that left a couple in their 70s hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. A man was killed after being struck by a car in rural Sibley County Saturday night.
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
MIX 108

Minnesota Girl Hit by Car While Bending Over to Tie Shoes in Parking Lot

I'm always extra cautious walking in parking lots, especially if my kids are with me, they can be dangerous places for little humans, as proven by this story. On Sunday, September 18th at around 1:45 PM, the Brooklyn Park Police Department got a call about an accident involving an injury, Brooklyn Park is a suburb of Minneapolis and is the state's sixth largest city.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Band
Y-105FM

Can Minnesotans Get a Ticket for Honking Their Horn?

We've all tooted our own horn from time to time, but are there instances in Minnesota where doing that is against the law?. Yesterday afternoon I pulled up to Coborn's on Cooper in St. Cloud just as one of my co-workers was walking along the sidewalk in front of my car. What did I do? I honked my horn to scare the crap out of him of course. Turns out, that may be against the law in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

St. Cloud police investigating 2 separate Sunday shootings at same intersection

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Police in St. Cloud are investigating two shooting incidents that happened in the same area of the city Sunday.The first incident happened at about 4 a.m. near 11th Street South and 6th Avenue South. Police responded to a number of reports of shots fired. Officers said they did not immediately see any evidence of damage or victims, but upon daybreak did find a number of spent shell casings.Sunday evening, at about 7:45 p.m., officers were summoned to the same intersection. It appear shots had been fired from a moving vehicle, but no victim was found at the scene.Later in the evening, a 21-year-old Richfield man arrived at the St. Cloud Hospital's emergency room. He had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his lower leg.Police don't believe this was a random incident, and are looking for a black SUV that was seen leaving the intersection heading west.Investigators are working to find out how the two separate shootings might be connected. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Y-105FM

One Killed, Two Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash in Twin Cities

White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Twin Cities area Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Ford Expedition was traveling south on Highway 61 south of Leibel Street in White Bear Lake when it rear-ended a Dodge Dart attempting a left turn onto 5900 US Trunk Highway 61. The Expedition pushed the Dodge Dart into the northbound lanes of Highway 61 and was then struck head-on by a Volvo XC90 around 8:20 a.m.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

300 Mile Fairytale Drive Through Minnesota Begins in St. Cloud

There is a very scenic drive that you can take through Minnesota that takes you to some "fairytale" like places throughout Central to Southeastern Minnesota. This trip begins in St. Cloud. Quarry Park is the first stop, or beginning point, so actually it begins in Waite Park. From there you will drive to Munsinger/Clemens Gardens. These are both places that seem pretty magical. Fairytale-like. Great places to take pictures. I've seen so many people take their graduation, engagement, wedding, family, etc pictures in both of these spots. Or, if you just want some really picturesque scenes to frame - both of these places have those opportunities.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
boreal.org

Greater Minnesota suicides were majority of gun deaths in 2021

A map shows the location of gun deaths in Minnesota in 2021. The purple pins represent suicides. The red pins represent homicides. Find an interactive version of the map, including demographic details for the deceased, below. Data provided by Protect Minnesota. Graphic: Megan Burks | MPR News. Gunshots on the...
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy