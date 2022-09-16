ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
300 pounds of methamphetamine seized in 2 traffic stops north of Tucson

PHOENIX — Arizona troopers seized nearly 300 pounds of methamphetamine in two traffic stops north of Tucson in early September. Carlos Celaya of Tucson, 23, was arrested after a trooper initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Red Rock on Sept. 7 and found narcotics, according to an Arizona Department of Public Safety press release.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Approximately 400,000 Fentanyl Pills, 152 Pounds of Meth Seized at Arizona Border Over the Weekend

ARIZONA - Over the weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Nogales, AZ Point of Entry seized approximately 400,000 fentanyl pills and 152 pounds of meth. According to Port Director Michael W. Humphries, the narcotics were concealed using various methods, including in the back wall of a truck cab and in the side walls of a vehicle. In total, the drugs were found in five loads attempting to cross the border into the U.S.
Motorious

Arizona Cops Chase Human Smuggling Dodge Charger

Then another vehicle tried running a deputy off the road…. Back on September 16 in Arizona, a Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputy tried stopping a Dodge Charger which was driving erratically on I-10 near Casa Grande. The deputy was unable to catch the speeding Charger, thanks in part to a Hyundai which tried running the law enforcement agent off the road twice. Unable to catch the Dodge, the sheriff’s department instead chased the Hyundai, which tried running over deputies who were setting up Stop Sticks on the interstate.
KOLD-TV

No, the pandemic is not over, Pima County officials say

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team said Adum Mahamat, 25, was fatally shot by an officer after he refused to drop a firearm. A group of Belgian firefighters traveled to the Old Pueblo to train with the Tucson Fire Department. Former girlfriend of accused child killer Christopher Clements’ continues testimony...
12 News

Authorities ID couple killed in an Arizona plane crash

SELIGMAN, Ariz. — Authorities on Monday identified a Texas couple who died last week in the crash of a small plane in a remote area of northwestern Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said Chad Wilson and his wife Brandi were flying from Wichita Falls to Las Vegas on Sept. 13 when the single-engine Piper PA-46 went off the radar in a remote area of Seligman, which is between Kingman and Flagstaff.
KOLD-TV

Two hikers rescued following bee attack in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two hikers were rescued following a bee attack in Pima County early Saturday, Sept. 17. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed two people had to be flown off Pontatoc Ridge Trail after being stung. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to PCSD. Arizona...
KOLD-TV

Young child injured in shooting in Tucson parking lot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young child was injured in a shooting in Tucson around 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The Tucson Police Department said a 4-year-old was shot in the hand in a parking lot in the 1500 block of South Columbus Boulevard. The child’s injuries are...
KGUN 9

French bulldog thief arrested in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety helped rescue a stolen French bulldog named Bruno. Troopers say on September 07, 2022, they pulled over a car on Interstate 10 in San Simon, Arizona. Bruno was found inside the car and taken into trooper's custody. The driver...
KOLD-TV

University of Arizona Police investigating early morning shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona Police is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Police were called to the Hub Tucson Park Avenue apartments on North Park Avenue. UAPD said, a person of interest is in custody. Details are very limited at this time. Copyright...
ABC4

Over $700k worth of fentanyl found in Utah traffic drug bust

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested after police discovered over $700k worth of fentanyl hidden inside a pillow in a traffic drug bust. According to authorities, an officer was conducting work on I-15 northbound at the Utah-Arizona state line. While being parked in the median, the officer observed a minivan traveling […]
KOLD-TV

Man missing from Sahuarita found dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita Police Department has informed KOLD News 13 that 70-year-old Leonard Baker was found deceased. They said there are no suspicious circumstances with his death. He was located by Pima County Sheriff’s deputies last night near Box Canyon and Flordia Canyon Road. Baker...
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer

A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty on Sept. 15 to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
