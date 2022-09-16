Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
300 pounds of methamphetamine seized in 2 traffic stops north of Tucson
PHOENIX — Arizona troopers seized nearly 300 pounds of methamphetamine in two traffic stops north of Tucson in early September. Carlos Celaya of Tucson, 23, was arrested after a trooper initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Red Rock on Sept. 7 and found narcotics, according to an Arizona Department of Public Safety press release.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Approximately 400,000 Fentanyl Pills, 152 Pounds of Meth Seized at Arizona Border Over the Weekend
ARIZONA - Over the weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Nogales, AZ Point of Entry seized approximately 400,000 fentanyl pills and 152 pounds of meth. According to Port Director Michael W. Humphries, the narcotics were concealed using various methods, including in the back wall of a truck cab and in the side walls of a vehicle. In total, the drugs were found in five loads attempting to cross the border into the U.S.
Arizona Cops Chase Human Smuggling Dodge Charger
Then another vehicle tried running a deputy off the road…. Back on September 16 in Arizona, a Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputy tried stopping a Dodge Charger which was driving erratically on I-10 near Casa Grande. The deputy was unable to catch the speeding Charger, thanks in part to a Hyundai which tried running the law enforcement agent off the road twice. Unable to catch the Dodge, the sheriff’s department instead chased the Hyundai, which tried running over deputies who were setting up Stop Sticks on the interstate.
L.A. Weekly
Devi Marie Stubblefield Arrested after Pedestrian Crash on Grant Road [Tucson, AZ]
25-Year-Old Woman Arrested after Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Stone Avenue. The incident happened on September 9th, just before 7:00 p.m. in the area of North Stone Avenue and East Grant Road. According to reports, the crash involved a pedestrian and a 2007 Cadillac SRX. The Cadillac was driven by 25-year-old...
4 dead after fatal semi-truck and car crash on I-17 near Flagstaff, victims not yet identified
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Arizona DPS is investigating a fatal crash between a semi-truck and a car that erupted into flames on Interstate 17 near Flagstaff on Sunday, leaving four people dead. New information from DPS says that impairment didn't play a part in the crash. The driver of the...
KOLD-TV
No, the pandemic is not over, Pima County officials say
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team said Adum Mahamat, 25, was fatally shot by an officer after he refused to drop a firearm. A group of Belgian firefighters traveled to the Old Pueblo to train with the Tucson Fire Department. Former girlfriend of accused child killer Christopher Clements’ continues testimony...
Authorities ID couple killed in an Arizona plane crash
SELIGMAN, Ariz. — Authorities on Monday identified a Texas couple who died last week in the crash of a small plane in a remote area of northwestern Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said Chad Wilson and his wife Brandi were flying from Wichita Falls to Las Vegas on Sept. 13 when the single-engine Piper PA-46 went off the radar in a remote area of Seligman, which is between Kingman and Flagstaff.
CBS News
Jeep recovered after tumble off cliff that killed tour driver, 2 Arizona women
A 2022 Jeep Gladiator was lifted by a heavy duty tow truck from the canyon floor back to Camp Bird Road on Tuesday afternoon, the day after it slid from the road in an accident that killed its local driver and two women from Arizona who were on a commercial tour.
KOLD-TV
Two hikers rescued following bee attack in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two hikers were rescued following a bee attack in Pima County early Saturday, Sept. 17. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed two people had to be flown off Pontatoc Ridge Trail after being stung. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to PCSD. Arizona...
fox10phoenix.com
Alleged DUI crash on I-10 in east Phoenix injures 4, including Arizona trooper
PHOENIX - A woman has been detained on suspicion of driving under the influence after she reportedly caused a crash on Interstate 10 at 40th Street that left four people injured, including two kids and an Arizona state trooper. The eastbound lanes of the freeway had been shut down at...
KOLD-TV
Young child injured in shooting in Tucson parking lot
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young child was injured in a shooting in Tucson around 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The Tucson Police Department said a 4-year-old was shot in the hand in a parking lot in the 1500 block of South Columbus Boulevard. The child’s injuries are...
KGUN 9
French bulldog thief arrested in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety helped rescue a stolen French bulldog named Bruno. Troopers say on September 07, 2022, they pulled over a car on Interstate 10 in San Simon, Arizona. Bruno was found inside the car and taken into trooper's custody. The driver...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman leads Arizona deputies on high speed I-10 chase with 2 babies, 2 migrants in car
PHOENIX - A 19-year-old woman is in custody after reportedly leading Arizona authorities on a high-speed pursuit through the Phoenix metropolitan area - and deputies say she had her babies and a pair of undocumented immigrants in the car. The incident began after a Pinal County sheriff's deputy tried to...
KOLD-TV
University of Arizona Police investigating early morning shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona Police is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Police were called to the Hub Tucson Park Avenue apartments on North Park Avenue. UAPD said, a person of interest is in custody. Details are very limited at this time. Copyright...
PCSO investigating human remains discovered outside of Eloy
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were discovered outside of Eloy.
Over $700k worth of fentanyl found in Utah traffic drug bust
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested after police discovered over $700k worth of fentanyl hidden inside a pillow in a traffic drug bust. According to authorities, an officer was conducting work on I-15 northbound at the Utah-Arizona state line. While being parked in the median, the officer observed a minivan traveling […]
UA police investigating shooting at Yugo Apartments
The University of Arizona Police is investigating a shooting at Yugo Apartments' Tucson campus. Officers say the shooting happened around 3 a.m.
KOLD-TV
Man missing from Sahuarita found dead
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita Police Department has informed KOLD News 13 that 70-year-old Leonard Baker was found deceased. They said there are no suspicious circumstances with his death. He was located by Pima County Sheriff’s deputies last night near Box Canyon and Flordia Canyon Road. Baker...
Tucson street "takeovers" kick into higher gear
So-called “car meet-ups” or “side-shows” are happening more often in Tucson this year, according to law enforcement.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer
A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty on Sept. 15 to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
