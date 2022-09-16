(Santa Ana, CA) – A bat found at a parking lot located at Pickleball Court #1 at the Fountain Valley Tennis Center, 16400 Brookhurst Street in the City of Fountain Valley, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at around 10:30 a.m., has tested positive for rabies. Given the location and circumstance, the OC Health Care Agency (HCA) is urging residents to be on the alert and avoid contact with any bats. Rabid bats are identified routinely each year in Orange County and around the country. Contact with bats should be avoided and any potential bat bite should be discussed with a medical provider.

