Seal Beach, CA

localocnews.com

Westminster police pursuit ends in N. Tustin with a felony drug arrest

At approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday morning a Westminster police officer attempted to stop a motorcycle in the area of Brookhurst and McFadden for California Vehicle Code (CVC) violations. The rider failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated, going through different cities eventually ending in North Tustin. A search...
WESTMINSTER, CA
localocnews.com

Child Passenger Safety Week

During Child Passenger Safety Week Sept. 18-24, the Newport Beach Police Department will help parents and caregivers with installing child safety seats. On Saturday Sept. 24, the Newport Beach Police Department will have certified child passenger safety technicians available to check car seat installations. The technicians will teach parents and caregivers how to install the car seat correctly, as well as educate them on the appropriate seat based on the child’s age and size.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, September 19, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, September 19, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight:. Partly cloudy, with a low around...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Rabid bat found in Fountain Valley

(Santa Ana, CA) – A bat found at a parking lot located at Pickleball Court #1 at the Fountain Valley Tennis Center, 16400 Brookhurst Street in the City of Fountain Valley, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at around 10:30 a.m., has tested positive for rabies. Given the location and circumstance, the OC Health Care Agency (HCA) is urging residents to be on the alert and avoid contact with any bats. Rabid bats are identified routinely each year in Orange County and around the country. Contact with bats should be avoided and any potential bat bite should be discussed with a medical provider.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
localocnews.com

Los Alamitos Cross County Team collecting clothes and shoes

The Los Al Cross County Team is asking you to search your closets for those unwanted, gently used clothing items and shoes. Once you find them, please collect them in boxes or bags, and bring them to Rush Park on Saturday, October 15 from 10:00 a.m. to Noon. In addition...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Amtrak invites the community to a track safety event in Fullerton

Amtrak, in conjunction with California Operation Lifesaver, BNSF, Caltrans, the Fullerton Train Museum, the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency, Metrolink, and the San Bernardino Railroad Historical Society is hosting a Track Safety Community Event during Rail Safety Week at the Fullerton Train Museum. The free rail safety event will offer local communities the opportunity to meet railroad workers, tour equipment and learn about the importance of rail safety.
FULLERTON, CA
localocnews.com

COVID-19 Update: Updated CDPH Health Officer Order rescinds mandated testing of unvaccinated workers

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced in a 9/13/22 update to several State Public Health Officer Orders, that mandated testing of the small number of unvaccinated workers will no longer be required. The rescinded Health Officer Orders remove the weekly screening testing requirements for employees in certain high-risk...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Mandated COVID-19 testing of unvaccinated workers rescinded in California

(Santa Ana, CA) – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced in a 9/13/22 update to several State Public Health Officer Orders, that mandated testing of the small number of unvaccinated workers will no longer be required. The rescinded Health Officer Orders remove the weekly screening testing requirements...
CALIFORNIA STATE
localocnews.com

UC STEM residential program for middle and high school students extended for five more years

Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) today announced that Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill (SB) 1299. This legislation continues the University of California (UC) California State Summer School for Mathematics & Science residential program, known as COSMOS, offered to middle and high school aged students with an aptitude for careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). COSMOS has had tremendous success in educating young minds who display academic excellence and fostering their skills to better prepare them for the competitive workforce of the 21st century. Under SB 1299, COSMOS will continue to operate at UC campuses for another five more years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
localocnews.com

Seven day local weather forecast for September 18 through September 25

Seven day local weather forecast for September 18 through September 25. Details for seven day local weather forecast for September 18 through September 25. Sunday: Patchy drizzle and fog before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Sunday...
ENVIRONMENT
localocnews.com

Cypress Soroptimist seeking donations for Silent Auction at our Wine & Jazz Social Event

Soroptimist International, a global volunteer movement with a vision that Women and girls will achieve their individual and collective potential, realize their aspirations, and have an equal voice in creating strong, peaceful communities worldwide. Soroptimist International of Cypress, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, carries out the mission here locally in Cypress and our immediate surrounding communities.
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

Former dean of USC’s Social Work School agrees to plead guilty to bribery for funneling $100,000 payment to secure County contract

The former dean of the University of Southern California’s school of social work has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge that she bribed longtime politician Mark Ridley-Thomas by funneling $100,000 he provided from his campaign account through USC to a nonprofit operated by his son to obtain a lucrative county contract, the Justice Department announced today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localocnews.com

Mission Viejo Library 25th Anniversary Gala Oct. 7

Join the Friends of the Library for the Mission Viejo Library 25th Anniversary Gala on Friday, October 7 from 6 to 9 pm at the Mission Viejo Library. This festive event celebrates the library’s first quarter-century and the Friends of the Library’s contributions to our community. The Mission...
MISSION VIEJO, CA

