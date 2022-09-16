Read full article on original website
Police seized 5 kilos of cocaine from a driver dong burnouts in Garden Grove
Last night, September 18, 2022 at 10:33 PM, as Garden Grove police officers were conducting citywide enforcement of reckless driving/street racing, when they observed a truck doing burnouts on Katella Ave. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle. During a search of the car, Officers located five heavily wrapped...
A driver caused a fatal collision when he ran a red light in Orange this morning
On September 19, 2022, at 9:13 a.m., a pickup truck was traveling south on Lewis Street through a green light at Lampson Avenue. A witness reported a SUV drove west from Metropolitan Drive through a red light and collided into the truck. The truck rolled onto its side and came...
Westminster police pursuit ends in N. Tustin with a felony drug arrest
At approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday morning a Westminster police officer attempted to stop a motorcycle in the area of Brookhurst and McFadden for California Vehicle Code (CVC) violations. The rider failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated, going through different cities eventually ending in North Tustin. A search...
The Anaheim police are looking for a suspect who was caught on video abusing a dog
An animal abuser was caught on a security video camera inside an Anaheim apartment complex as he chased a dog down a hallway then proceeded to punch and kick the poor animal before dragging it away. Now the Anaheim Police are trying to track the suspect down. The incident occurred...
Newport Beach City Manager Update: General Plan Steering Committee, Surf Championships
Looking for a way to contribute to your community?. The City of Newport Beach is inviting residents to apply for the General Plan Advisory Committee, or GPAC, to participate in a comprehensive update of the City’s General Plan. All California cities are required to develop general plans to serve...
Child Passenger Safety Week
During Child Passenger Safety Week Sept. 18-24, the Newport Beach Police Department will help parents and caregivers with installing child safety seats. On Saturday Sept. 24, the Newport Beach Police Department will have certified child passenger safety technicians available to check car seat installations. The technicians will teach parents and caregivers how to install the car seat correctly, as well as educate them on the appropriate seat based on the child’s age and size.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, September 19, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, September 19, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight:. Partly cloudy, with a low around...
Rabid bat found in Fountain Valley
(Santa Ana, CA) – A bat found at a parking lot located at Pickleball Court #1 at the Fountain Valley Tennis Center, 16400 Brookhurst Street in the City of Fountain Valley, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at around 10:30 a.m., has tested positive for rabies. Given the location and circumstance, the OC Health Care Agency (HCA) is urging residents to be on the alert and avoid contact with any bats. Rabid bats are identified routinely each year in Orange County and around the country. Contact with bats should be avoided and any potential bat bite should be discussed with a medical provider.
Los Alamitos Cross County Team collecting clothes and shoes
The Los Al Cross County Team is asking you to search your closets for those unwanted, gently used clothing items and shoes. Once you find them, please collect them in boxes or bags, and bring them to Rush Park on Saturday, October 15 from 10:00 a.m. to Noon. In addition...
Cypress City Council to hold a public hearing to consider a conditional use permit
Project: Conditional Use Permit No. 2022-05 – a request to allow the sale of on-site general alcohol for a new restaurant, located at 5895-B Katella Avenue in the PC-3 Planned Community Business Park Zone. Applicant: Mr. Ivan Flores, Encinal Brands, 7245 Garden Grove Blvd., Suite E, Garden Grove, CA...
Amtrak invites the community to a track safety event in Fullerton
Amtrak, in conjunction with California Operation Lifesaver, BNSF, Caltrans, the Fullerton Train Museum, the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency, Metrolink, and the San Bernardino Railroad Historical Society is hosting a Track Safety Community Event during Rail Safety Week at the Fullerton Train Museum. The free rail safety event will offer local communities the opportunity to meet railroad workers, tour equipment and learn about the importance of rail safety.
COVID-19 Update: Updated CDPH Health Officer Order rescinds mandated testing of unvaccinated workers
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced in a 9/13/22 update to several State Public Health Officer Orders, that mandated testing of the small number of unvaccinated workers will no longer be required. The rescinded Health Officer Orders remove the weekly screening testing requirements for employees in certain high-risk...
Mandated COVID-19 testing of unvaccinated workers rescinded in California
(Santa Ana, CA) – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced in a 9/13/22 update to several State Public Health Officer Orders, that mandated testing of the small number of unvaccinated workers will no longer be required. The rescinded Health Officer Orders remove the weekly screening testing requirements...
UC STEM residential program for middle and high school students extended for five more years
Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) today announced that Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill (SB) 1299. This legislation continues the University of California (UC) California State Summer School for Mathematics & Science residential program, known as COSMOS, offered to middle and high school aged students with an aptitude for careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). COSMOS has had tremendous success in educating young minds who display academic excellence and fostering their skills to better prepare them for the competitive workforce of the 21st century. Under SB 1299, COSMOS will continue to operate at UC campuses for another five more years.
Seven day local weather forecast for September 18 through September 25
Seven day local weather forecast for September 18 through September 25. Details for seven day local weather forecast for September 18 through September 25. Sunday: Patchy drizzle and fog before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Sunday...
Letter to the Editor: We Need the Business and Community Leadership of Joe Stapleton
If the last few years have taught us anything, it is that elections matter! Furthermore, character matters in elected officials. The 2022 elections are in full swing. Signs are popping up around town, mailers are arriving and residents are beginning to ask questions as to which candidates to support for City Council.
Favored The Chosen VRON defeats Big City Lights in E.B. Johnston Stakes race at Los Alamitos Race Course
Back with fellow California breds, The Chosen Vron picked up his first win of 2022, pushing past the previously undefeated Big City Lights in the closing yards to capture the $75,000 E.B. Johnston Stakes Saturday at Los Alamitos. The win was the sixth in 10 starts for the 4-year-old Vronsky...
Cypress Soroptimist seeking donations for Silent Auction at our Wine & Jazz Social Event
Soroptimist International, a global volunteer movement with a vision that Women and girls will achieve their individual and collective potential, realize their aspirations, and have an equal voice in creating strong, peaceful communities worldwide. Soroptimist International of Cypress, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, carries out the mission here locally in Cypress and our immediate surrounding communities.
Former dean of USC’s Social Work School agrees to plead guilty to bribery for funneling $100,000 payment to secure County contract
The former dean of the University of Southern California’s school of social work has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge that she bribed longtime politician Mark Ridley-Thomas by funneling $100,000 he provided from his campaign account through USC to a nonprofit operated by his son to obtain a lucrative county contract, the Justice Department announced today.
Mission Viejo Library 25th Anniversary Gala Oct. 7
Join the Friends of the Library for the Mission Viejo Library 25th Anniversary Gala on Friday, October 7 from 6 to 9 pm at the Mission Viejo Library. This festive event celebrates the library’s first quarter-century and the Friends of the Library’s contributions to our community. The Mission...
