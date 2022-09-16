ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

USS Harrisburg naval ship expected to launch in 2024

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The USS Harrisburg, a $2 billion naval ship currently being constructed in Pascagoula, Mississippi, is expected to be completed in 2024 and put into service in 2025. House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee majority chairman Rep. Karen Boback (R-Wyoming) and Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Fundraiser for Ukraine held in Mechanicsburg church

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A dinner fundraiser was held on Saturday in hopes of helping Ukraine. The fundraiser was held at the Mechanicsburg Brethren in Christ Church. All of the proceeds that were collected will be donated to two charitable foundations. People also go to learn about Ukrainian cuisine and the country’s history.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Midstate faith leaders commit to ending gun violence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Trying to end gun violence — that’s the commitment from faith leaders in Harrisburg. But with the problem only seeming to get worse, what are they trying now? The short answer: anything and everything they can think of. “This is intolerable,” Amy Welin,...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

York Police hold monthly community forum on crime

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York City Police Department hosted their monthly community forum, where residents can discuss crime directly with the department, on Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. The event allows people to ask the police department how crime is being reduced in their neighborhoods. Because of...
YORK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Harrisburg, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Society
abc27.com

Josh Shapiro makes campaign stop in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — We are getting closer to the November election and the candidates are out campaigning, hoping to rally their base and sway undecided voters. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was in Chambersburg on Saturday afternoon. This was one of several stops around different counties in the Commonwealth.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Annual Fort Hunter Day held in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A celebration to bring in the autumn season was held on Sunday in Harrisburg. Fort Hunter Day was held at the Fort Hunter Museum and Park along Front Street. The free celebration celebrates the old-time ways of life with entertainment and activities for all ages.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Body donors commemorated by Penn State Medicine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State’s College of Medicine thanked families who donated the most personal, but vital, resources. Medical students commemorated those who donated their bodies to medical education and research, as well as to the families who allowed the facilities to use the bodies of their deceased loved ones.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Carlisle Barracks undergoes $5 million renovation

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new shopping experience for active duty service members, their families, and retirees is now available at the Carlisle Barracks in Cumberland County. Thanks to the U.S. Army, the Carlisle Barracks’ exchange recently underwent a $5 million renovation. Eligible customers will be able to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prisoner Of War#Local Life#Localevent#Vietnam War#Prisoners Of War#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Iran#Russia#The State Capitol Complex#Air National Guard#Americans
abc27.com

Juniata County community raises money for Midstate foundation

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Seven years ago, Amber Foose-Miller and her husband lost their baby, Harper early in pregnancy. “When she came out, she had praying hands. I think it means mommy and daddy, I’m not here but wait until you see what God can do through my name,” Amber Foose-Miller said, founder of Harper’s Warriors Foundation.
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Sit back and relax: A view from Samuel Lewis Park

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Here’s a view looking south from the summit of Mount Pisgah at Samuel S. Lewis State Park, located in York County. There are actually two Mount Pisgahs in Pennsylvania, and both are located in state parks. One is at Mount Pisgah State Park, located in the Endless Mountains of northern Pennsylvania, near Troy Borough in Bradford County.
WRIGHTSVILLE, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash closes portion of US 322 Westbound

CHAMBERS HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down US 322 Westbound near the Walmart Supercenter in Harrisburg. According to PennDOT, there is a Multi-vehicle crash on US 322 westbound between Mushroom Hill Road and Penhar Drive. All lanes are closed. No word on what caused the accident...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Missing York City boy found safe

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say Alejandro Martinez has been found safe after a Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued on Sunday night. The advisory was issued at 7:57 p.m. and by 8:47 p.m. State Police say Martinez was located. Prior to being located Martinez had last...
YORK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
abc27.com

York County husband charged in wife’s stabbing death

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged with criminal homicide after a woman was found dead in her home in York County and the county coroner ruled her stabbing death a homicide. On Friday, Sept 16, police charged 55-year-old Long Nguyen with one count of criminal...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing teen in Dauphin County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy last seen by his mother at a Dauphin County grocery store. State Police say Zane Gray was last seen at Karns Foods on S. Union Street in Middletown around 1 p.m. on Sept. 17. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, pink beanie, and red sweatpants with Jordan printed on the left leg. He’s also believed to have a bruised left eye.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Victim of fatal York County crash identified

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man has died after a crash occurred on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 17 in Jackson Township, York County. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s office, the multi-vehicle crash occurred with entrapment in the 1000 block of Hanover Road. The coroner’s office was dispatched at 7:16 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Waynesboro Police investigating park vandalism caught on camera

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Waynesboro are investigating a vandalism case at a local park. Police shared video appearing to show an individual tackling a tree at Memorial Park, which police say left the tree damaged beyond repair. The video shows a group of people walking through the...
WAYNESBORO, PA
abc27.com

Gabriel Iglesias is coming to Pa. on his new tour

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is coming to Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m. as part of his new tour. The tour kicked off on Sept. 22, 2022 and will conclude on May 6, 2023. To buy tickets...
READING, PA
abc27.com

Multiple cars, dashboards stolen from Lancaster County dealerships

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are investigating the thefts of multiple vehicles and vehicle parts at area car dealerships. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say they are numerous ongoing investigations into the thefts. At one dealership police say three vehicles were reported stolen on September...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Ephrata Cloister apple dumpling sale returning

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Ephrata Cloister’s annual apple dumpling sale is returning next month. The pastry-wrapped apples covered in sweet cinnamon syrup are sold every year to help raise funds for the Back to the Cloister Fund, which allows the Cloister to purchase original items made at the Cloister.
EPHRATA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy