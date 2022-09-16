Read full article on original website
USS Harrisburg naval ship expected to launch in 2024
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The USS Harrisburg, a $2 billion naval ship currently being constructed in Pascagoula, Mississippi, is expected to be completed in 2024 and put into service in 2025. House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee majority chairman Rep. Karen Boback (R-Wyoming) and Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams...
Fundraiser for Ukraine held in Mechanicsburg church
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A dinner fundraiser was held on Saturday in hopes of helping Ukraine. The fundraiser was held at the Mechanicsburg Brethren in Christ Church. All of the proceeds that were collected will be donated to two charitable foundations. People also go to learn about Ukrainian cuisine and the country’s history.
Midstate faith leaders commit to ending gun violence
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Trying to end gun violence — that’s the commitment from faith leaders in Harrisburg. But with the problem only seeming to get worse, what are they trying now? The short answer: anything and everything they can think of. “This is intolerable,” Amy Welin,...
York Police hold monthly community forum on crime
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York City Police Department hosted their monthly community forum, where residents can discuss crime directly with the department, on Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. The event allows people to ask the police department how crime is being reduced in their neighborhoods. Because of...
Josh Shapiro makes campaign stop in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — We are getting closer to the November election and the candidates are out campaigning, hoping to rally their base and sway undecided voters. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was in Chambersburg on Saturday afternoon. This was one of several stops around different counties in the Commonwealth.
Annual Fort Hunter Day held in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A celebration to bring in the autumn season was held on Sunday in Harrisburg. Fort Hunter Day was held at the Fort Hunter Museum and Park along Front Street. The free celebration celebrates the old-time ways of life with entertainment and activities for all ages.
Body donors commemorated by Penn State Medicine
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State’s College of Medicine thanked families who donated the most personal, but vital, resources. Medical students commemorated those who donated their bodies to medical education and research, as well as to the families who allowed the facilities to use the bodies of their deceased loved ones.
Carlisle Barracks undergoes $5 million renovation
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new shopping experience for active duty service members, their families, and retirees is now available at the Carlisle Barracks in Cumberland County. Thanks to the U.S. Army, the Carlisle Barracks’ exchange recently underwent a $5 million renovation. Eligible customers will be able to...
Juniata County community raises money for Midstate foundation
JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Seven years ago, Amber Foose-Miller and her husband lost their baby, Harper early in pregnancy. “When she came out, she had praying hands. I think it means mommy and daddy, I’m not here but wait until you see what God can do through my name,” Amber Foose-Miller said, founder of Harper’s Warriors Foundation.
Sit back and relax: A view from Samuel Lewis Park
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Here’s a view looking south from the summit of Mount Pisgah at Samuel S. Lewis State Park, located in York County. There are actually two Mount Pisgahs in Pennsylvania, and both are located in state parks. One is at Mount Pisgah State Park, located in the Endless Mountains of northern Pennsylvania, near Troy Borough in Bradford County.
CLEARED: Crash closes portion of US 322 Westbound
CHAMBERS HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down US 322 Westbound near the Walmart Supercenter in Harrisburg. According to PennDOT, there is a Multi-vehicle crash on US 322 westbound between Mushroom Hill Road and Penhar Drive. All lanes are closed. No word on what caused the accident...
Missing York City boy found safe
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say Alejandro Martinez has been found safe after a Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued on Sunday night. The advisory was issued at 7:57 p.m. and by 8:47 p.m. State Police say Martinez was located. Prior to being located Martinez had last...
York County husband charged in wife’s stabbing death
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged with criminal homicide after a woman was found dead in her home in York County and the county coroner ruled her stabbing death a homicide. On Friday, Sept 16, police charged 55-year-old Long Nguyen with one count of criminal...
Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing teen in Dauphin County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy last seen by his mother at a Dauphin County grocery store. State Police say Zane Gray was last seen at Karns Foods on S. Union Street in Middletown around 1 p.m. on Sept. 17. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, pink beanie, and red sweatpants with Jordan printed on the left leg. He’s also believed to have a bruised left eye.
Victim of fatal York County crash identified
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man has died after a crash occurred on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 17 in Jackson Township, York County. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s office, the multi-vehicle crash occurred with entrapment in the 1000 block of Hanover Road. The coroner’s office was dispatched at 7:16 p.m.
Waynesboro Police investigating park vandalism caught on camera
WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Waynesboro are investigating a vandalism case at a local park. Police shared video appearing to show an individual tackling a tree at Memorial Park, which police say left the tree damaged beyond repair. The video shows a group of people walking through the...
Gabriel Iglesias is coming to Pa. on his new tour
READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is coming to Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m. as part of his new tour. The tour kicked off on Sept. 22, 2022 and will conclude on May 6, 2023. To buy tickets...
Carlisle man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter in deadly 2020 crash
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County Judge has sentenced a Carlisle man to serve a minimum sentence of one year after he crashed into an oncoming vehicle that killed the passenger in that vehicle back in August of 2020. According to a release from the Cumberland County...
Multiple cars, dashboards stolen from Lancaster County dealerships
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are investigating the thefts of multiple vehicles and vehicle parts at area car dealerships. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say they are numerous ongoing investigations into the thefts. At one dealership police say three vehicles were reported stolen on September...
Ephrata Cloister apple dumpling sale returning
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Ephrata Cloister’s annual apple dumpling sale is returning next month. The pastry-wrapped apples covered in sweet cinnamon syrup are sold every year to help raise funds for the Back to the Cloister Fund, which allows the Cloister to purchase original items made at the Cloister.
