Read full article on original website
Related
WIS-TV
SC Attorney General joins effort to reduce robocalls impacting residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said officials are asking the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) to require telephone providers to increase their efforts to reduce the robocalls impacting residents around the country. These efforts to reduce robocalls were explained in a letter signed by Wilson,...
WIS-TV
$5M grant from Google.org to help underserved SC children
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A $5 million grant from Google.org to the National 4-H Council will go in part to helping underserved children in South Carolina with access to technology. 4-H is an education and development program facilitated by more than 100 public universities and 3,000 local extension offices...
WIS-TV
South Carolinians demand repeal of program that allows garnishments of tax refunds and wages
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - More than 150 South Carolinians have reached out to the WBTV Investigates Team about their tax refunds or paychecks being garnished to offset unpaid medical debt at hospitals. More than one-third of them said they received no advanced warning of the upcoming garnishment, as required by state law.
WIS-TV
Broadband expansion project by Midlands co-op delivers high speed internet to more than 18k in rural areas
ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. (WIS) - More than 18,000 people in rural parts of the Midlands now have access to high-speed internet for the first time. This is made possible through the locally-owned Tri-County Electric Cooperative and its subsidiary, TriCoLink. The $50 million project delivers high-speed internet to all of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIS-TV
DHEC confirms rabies positive raccoon
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has announced that a raccoon tested positive for rabies. According to the DHEC, the raccoon was submitted for testing on Sept. 14 and the results came back positive for rabies on Sept. 15. Please report all animal...
WIS-TV
S.C. gas prices fall more than 6 cents over past week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina fell 6.2 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon down to $3.20, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.84 on Sunday while...
WIS-TV
Missing high schoolers found dead with gunshot wounds on NC trail
MEBANE, N.C. (WRAL) - Authorities in North Carolina are investigating the deaths of two missing high schoolers as homicides after bodies believed to be theirs were found on a trail in the woods. A red cross with flowers surrounding it marks the site where 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Time to plant your winter garden
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Despite it being a toasty warm day today, now is the time to start preparing your winter garden. There are steps to take before the seeds or plants go into the ground. Sal Sharpe of Sal’s Ol’ Timey Feed and Seed joined Soda City Live with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV
Sumter Co. deputies investigating deadly drive-by shooting
WEDGEFIELD, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a man in Wedgefield. The incident happened on Glade Drive on Sunday around 10:30 p.m., according to deputies. Deputies said details are limited at this time. However, they noted that they have responded...
Comments / 0