State police at Bethlehem

Erica Rosado, 37, of Bethlehem, was uninjured in a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 30 on Route 309 in North Whitehall Township, according to police. State police at the Bethlehem barracks said she was driving an Acura RDX that was involved in the crash with an unknown vehicle. Police did not provide any other details of the incident.
Times News

State police list data on enforcement

State police at Bethlehem have released crash and enforcement data relating to their Labor Day safety initiative that took place between Sept. 2-5. The Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement Education Program targeted drivers who aggressively operated their motor vehicle in a manner which was dangerous to members of the public. During...
Times News

Lehigh Gap Nature Center Migration Festival

The Lehigh Gap Nature Center in Slatington held their 21st Annual Migration Festival Saturday at the center. People of all ages had the opportunity to go on Bird Walks, an Insect Safari and Monarch Butterfly Tagging, a Native Garden Walk, a Live Bird Presentation, and an Autumn Migration Nature Walk.
Times News

Letter to the editor: Water Authorities and Taxes

County commissioners, township supervisors, and school directors should say a little prayer of thanks every night for water authority land in Carbon County. Land owned by the Bethlehem Water Authority will not raise your property tax. The Authority has no roads that need tar and chips, no garbage to pick up, no people complaining after a snowstorm that their roads weren’t plowed, no students to increase school taxes, no need for municipal police patrols.
Times News

Visitors flock to nature center’s migration festival

Visitors flocked to the Lehigh Gap Nature Center on Saturday for the 21st Annual Migration Festival. “This is a really nice gathering of people who come out and check out the nature center and learn a little bit about what we do here,” said Brian Birchak, co-director and director of communications at the center in Slatington. “The main purpose is to highlight that amazing feat that these birds do to travel down south. It’s not because of the cold; it’s because they are looking for food.”
SLATINGTON, PA

