Investigation into Vision Home Builders ongoing
SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New developments in an ongoing I-Team investigation into a Columbia County home building business that abruptly closed in April. Customers of Vision Home Builders near Berwick say they are out tens of thousands of dollars with unfinished or never started homes. They reached out to the I-Team to […]
Palmerton, Jim Thorpe mayors help food pantries
Palmerton Area High School students assist Jim Thorpe Mayor Michael Sofranko, far left, and Palmerton Mayor Don Herrmann, far right, in collecting canned goods before the Palmerton-Jim Thorpe football game Friday night. The canned goods will be distributed between the food pantries in both communities. As a result of the 54-29 Blue Bomber victory in the game, Sofranko will have to wear Palmerton attire at Jim Thorpe’s next council meeting, Oct. 13, to pay off a friendly wager he made with Herrmann. JARRAD HEDES/TIMES NEWS.
Williamsport authority to bill property owners an additional fee
Williamsport, Pa. — Sewer customers of Williamsport will see a rate increase starting in October. The City of Williamsport has transferred ownership of the Stormwater System to the Williamsport Sanitary Authority (WSA). According to WSA, this transfer of ownership required a rate increase for necessary upgrades. Residential properties will be billed a flat rate of $10/month. ...
Major recognition for local police department
DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northeastern Pennsylvania Police Department was recognized for its commitment to maintaining police excellence. The Dallas Township Police Department achieved Premier Agency Status under the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Program of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association. Dallas Township is one of only 24 police departments statewide to meet […]
Letter to the editor: Water Authorities and Taxes
County commissioners, township supervisors, and school directors should say a little prayer of thanks every night for water authority land in Carbon County. Land owned by the Bethlehem Water Authority will not raise your property tax. The Authority has no roads that need tar and chips, no garbage to pick up, no people complaining after a snowstorm that their roads weren’t plowed, no students to increase school taxes, no need for municipal police patrols.
Carbon gets broadband direction
A broadband study that would provide insight on the needs of Carbon County showed that money will be available for the county to partner with existing internet service providers to help improve underserved areas. On Thursday, Dr. Andrew Cohill, president and CEO of Design Nine Inc. of Blackburg, Virginia, the...
I-80 bridge in Carbon to be replaced
A bridge along Interstate 80 in Carbon County that was originally part of a tolling plan is slated to be replaced next year. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation released its plans for the I-80 bridge replacement project, which will take 2-3 years to complete at a cost estimated between $60 to $75 million.
Mahoning Valley fire company holds celebration
The 17th annual Celebration of Community held Saturday on the grounds of Mahoning Valley Fire Company had some ancillary purposes. Mahoning Valley Assistant Fire Chief Jay Michalik said the main reason was to say thank you to the Mahoning Valley community for its support. Michalik said it also:. • Served...
Outdoor veterans group opens center in Parryville
Ryan Bowman started the Pennsylvania Outdoor Veterans nonprofit group in 2015 as a response to the tragic number of suicides among combat veterans. On Friday, the group took a major step forward, opening its first physical operations center next to the Rock Hill Concrete plant in Parryville. “We’re really pushing...
$1 million lottery winner sold in Carbon County
LANSFORD, Pa. — A store in Carbon County sold a $1 million-winning $1,000,000 Cash King Scratch-Off. The Boyer’s Food Markets store in Lansford gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. $1,000,000 Cash King is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Watch live...
Emergency department closed for services in Berwick
BERWICK, Pa. — A sign on the emergency room entrance reads closed at Berwick Hospital Center. "I think it's a shame. I really do there are a lot of people who depend on the Berwick hospital," said Keith Knight, Mifflin. The sign at the hospital owned by Priyam Sharma...
Car dealership catches fire in Monroe County
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews battled flames in a fully engulfed car dealership fire in Monroe County, Monday afternoon. Officials say calls came in for the fire just after 3:00 p.m., on Monday at Gray Service Center in the 1800 block of West Main Street in Stroud Township. According to Kelly Felker, the Assistant […]
Monroe County crashes
State police at Stroudsburg released information on Monroe County crashes:. • George Dunbar, 62, of Jeannette, escaped injuries in a one-vehicle crash Aug. 30 on Interstate 80 westbound in Tunkhannock Township. Police said he was driving a Chrysler 300 when he lost control of the vehicle and it went off...
Schuylkill Co. prison gives update
The number of Schuylkill County prison inmates housed in out-of-county jails increased in September. Warden David J. Wapinsky said at a public meeting Wednesday that the county sent 47 inmates to prisons in other counties in August to alleviate overcrowding. As of Wednesday, 50 inmates were in other prisons at...
Palmerton children meet local heroes
Saturday was a special day in Palmerton for both kids and first responders. The third annual Heroes Day was held at the Grove Pavilion at the Palmerton Pool, with kids turning out to meet some of the community’s heroes. “We brought in the firefighters, the ambulance drivers, EMT’s, and...
Schuylkill historical society upcoming events
The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville on four consecutive Saturdays, Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29. A tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets, will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8, 15 and 22 and at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Tamaqua to vote on cameras
Tamaqua Area School District is considering adding smart surveillance cameras using funds from a state grant. Next week school board members will vote on purchasing 115 door sensors and an undisclosed number of cameras made by Verkada Inc., a tech company which makes surveillance systems for schools and businesses. The...
Pa. waived its basic skills requirement for educators. Will it attract more teachers?
Emma Lambert easily passed the writing portion of the basic skills test required of Pennsylvania teaching candidates. The math section took a few more attempts. As for reading? She failed 12 times before hiring a tutor. At lucky 13, she finally passed the test. The declining pipeline of educators-to-be has...
Carbon County property transfers
Ercole J. Macianca to 195 N Short Dr., LLC, Chevy Chase, Maryland, Lot 415, Section C, Indian Mountain Lakes, $191,000. Belleve, Inc., to Anna L. Ricciardi, 111 Milton Lane, Saylorsburg, Lot 211, Denise Court, Valley View Estates, $29,000. Stephen J. Kittle to Samuel Everett, 56 Ash Drive, Jim Thorpe, property...
John Fetterman hosts rally in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— With less than two months left until the election, Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman held a rally in Scranton Saturday evening. More than 1,000 people stood in line outside of Riverfront Sports in Scranton ahead of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman’s rally Saturday afternoon. The event marks the Lieutenant Governor’s second […]
