Theater & Dance

E! News

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend

Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her True Thoughts About Kravis Nickname with Travis Barker

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Call Each Other 'Kravis'. Kourtney Kardashian has some thoughts on her unofficial couple name with Travis Barker. Since making their relationship Instagram official in February 2021, the pair has become better known by fans as "Kravis." How does the eldest Kardashian sibling really feel about the nickname, though? "I love the name Kravis," Kourtney exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes at her Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker event at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13.
E! News

Why Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Were "Mortified" When Barbie Photos Went Viral

Watch: Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic. It looks like life in plastic isn't always fantastic. During the Sept. 19 episode of The Tonight Show, Margot Robbie recalled feeling totally embarrassed after she and Ryan Gosling were photographed in their matching neon rollerblading outfits while filming a scene for their new movie Barbie.
Page Six

Gigi Hadid celebrates daughter’s 2nd birthday amid Leonardo DiCaprio romance

Gigi Hadid celebrated her daughter Khai’s 2nd birthday amid her blossoming romance with Leonardo DiCaprio. The model, 27, posted a zoomed-in photo via Instagram Stories Monday of a triple-tiered cake covered in “Peppa Pig” characters. “Our angel girl turned 2 today,” she captioned the social media upload. Hadid tagged Buddy Valastro’s bakery as well as her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, who is Khai’s father. The birthday party comes nearly two weeks after the Guest in Residence founder sparked dating rumors with DiCaprio, 47, following his breakup with Camila Morrone. The new couple are “taking it slow,” a source told Page Six last week, adding that Hadid...
E! News

Boy Meets World Cast Mends Years-Long Rift With Trina McGee

Watch: Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Was Almost Fired By Show Creator. Boy Meets World alum Trina McGee, who played Angela Moore for seasons five through seven, finally knows the truth about why she wasn't included in the series finale, which aired on ABC in 2000. As McGee explained in...
E! News

Jason Derulo Reveals How His Lowest Moments Push Him Forward

Watch: Jason Derulo OPENS UP About Reinventing Himself & Fatherhood. Sometimes, what motivates you to succeed isn't a goal, but a person. Such is the case for platinum-selling artist Jason Derulo. During E!'s digital series DRIVE!, the "Ridin' Solo" singer revealed who keeps him going today is none other than his 16-month-old son, Jason King Derulo, who he shares with ex Jena Frumes.
E! News

Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten Marries Ben McGrath

Surprise! Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten is married. More than two years after her breakup with Mark Cuevas on the debut season of the Netflix reality show, Jessica has eloped with her partner Dr. Ben McGrath, a podiatrist. The pair tied the knot in a courtyard at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif. in front of just two other couples, they told Brides in comments posted Sept. 16.
wegotthiscovered.com

A cult classic fantasy thriller that flopped at the box office returns with a vengeance on streaming

One of the trickiest aspects of the release of a fresh cinematic project is the chance that it will fall below expectations when it comes to the massive pressure of the box office. And while some of these films allow lackluster box-office performance to tarnish their reputation forever, other movies have been championed during later years to re-emerge as a bona fide cult classic, which is precisely the case for 1993’s Hocus Pocus.
E! News

Love Is Blind’s Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams Secretly Broke Up

Watch: Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati's Strong BOND with Kyle Abrams. Love is no longer in the air for Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams. Kyle announced that he and Deepti have called it quits just days after the pair confirmed their relationship during Love Is Blind's After the Altar episodes, which dropped Sept. 16.
E! News

Maya Hawke Reveals the Character She Wished Survived Stranger Things

Watch: Maya Hawke's Famous Parents Are "Stranger Things" Fans. The truth is setting Maya Hawke free. The Stranger Things star, who plays Robin on the Netflix drama, revealed her honest thoughts about the show's many characters while taking a lie detector test for Vanity Fair. And, like many viewers who tuned in for season four, Maya shared that she wished that Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn, made it out alive in the season finale.
