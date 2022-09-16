Read full article on original website
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her True Thoughts About Kravis Nickname with Travis Barker
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Call Each Other 'Kravis'. Kourtney Kardashian has some thoughts on her unofficial couple name with Travis Barker. Since making their relationship Instagram official in February 2021, the pair has become better known by fans as "Kravis." How does the eldest Kardashian sibling really feel about the nickname, though? "I love the name Kravis," Kourtney exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes at her Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker event at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13.
Why Sharna Burgess Wants to Show Off Her Body Even More After Becoming a Mom
Watch: Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Welcome BABY BOY!. Motherhood won't stop Sharna Burgess from dressing exactly how she wants to. Less than three months after welcoming her first child with Brian Austin Green, the Dancing With the Stars professional is trying to get used to her new body and the fashion that comes with it.
Why Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Were "Mortified" When Barbie Photos Went Viral
Watch: Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic. It looks like life in plastic isn't always fantastic. During the Sept. 19 episode of The Tonight Show, Margot Robbie recalled feeling totally embarrassed after she and Ryan Gosling were photographed in their matching neon rollerblading outfits while filming a scene for their new movie Barbie.
Gigi Hadid celebrates daughter’s 2nd birthday amid Leonardo DiCaprio romance
Gigi Hadid celebrated her daughter Khai’s 2nd birthday amid her blossoming romance with Leonardo DiCaprio. The model, 27, posted a zoomed-in photo via Instagram Stories Monday of a triple-tiered cake covered in “Peppa Pig” characters. “Our angel girl turned 2 today,” she captioned the social media upload. Hadid tagged Buddy Valastro’s bakery as well as her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, who is Khai’s father. The birthday party comes nearly two weeks after the Guest in Residence founder sparked dating rumors with DiCaprio, 47, following his breakup with Camila Morrone. The new couple are “taking it slow,” a source told Page Six last week, adding that Hadid...
Boy Meets World Cast Mends Years-Long Rift With Trina McGee
Watch: Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Was Almost Fired By Show Creator. Boy Meets World alum Trina McGee, who played Angela Moore for seasons five through seven, finally knows the truth about why she wasn't included in the series finale, which aired on ABC in 2000. As McGee explained in...
Grimes Seemingly Undergoes Procedure After Sharing Interest In Elf Ear Surgery
Grimes may be one step closer to becoming what she called the "post-human" character she desires. One month after expressing interest in transforming her ears into what she described as "elf ears," the Canadian musician (real name: Claire Elise Boucher) shared a post-operative photo on Twitter on Twitter Sept. 17.
Jason Derulo Reveals How His Lowest Moments Push Him Forward
Watch: Jason Derulo OPENS UP About Reinventing Himself & Fatherhood. Sometimes, what motivates you to succeed isn't a goal, but a person. Such is the case for platinum-selling artist Jason Derulo. During E!'s digital series DRIVE!, the "Ridin' Solo" singer revealed who keeps him going today is none other than his 16-month-old son, Jason King Derulo, who he shares with ex Jena Frumes.
John Travolta "So Proud" of Daughter Ella's New York Fashion Week Debut
Watch: Olivia Newton-John & John Travolta's LAST E! Interview. John Travolta took to social media to praise his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta, who walked the runway for the first time at the Karl Lagerfeld show during New York Fashion Week. Sharing a photo of the 22-year-old strutting her stuff in...
Love Is Blind’s Kyle Abrams Reveals He’s in New Relationship After Deepti Vempati Split
Watch: Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati's Strong BOND with Kyle Abrams. Kyle Abrams wasn't single for long. The Love Is Blind star has moved on following his surprising split from co-star Deepti Vempati. Months after season two aired, the couple finally confirmed their off-screen romance during the After the Altar,...
Olivia Wilde Shines in Mermaid Green Halter Dress at Don't Worry Darling Premiere
Watch: Shia LaBeouf DENIES Being Fired by Olivia Wilde. Olivia Wilde brought the drama—with her style that is. The Don't Worry Darling director lit up the red carpet during the San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain, where the thriller premiered at the Victoria Eugenia Theatre on Sept. 17.
Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten Marries Ben McGrath
Surprise! Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten is married. More than two years after her breakup with Mark Cuevas on the debut season of the Netflix reality show, Jessica has eloped with her partner Dr. Ben McGrath, a podiatrist. The pair tied the knot in a courtyard at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif. in front of just two other couples, they told Brides in comments posted Sept. 16.
A cult classic fantasy thriller that flopped at the box office returns with a vengeance on streaming
One of the trickiest aspects of the release of a fresh cinematic project is the chance that it will fall below expectations when it comes to the massive pressure of the box office. And while some of these films allow lackluster box-office performance to tarnish their reputation forever, other movies have been championed during later years to re-emerge as a bona fide cult classic, which is precisely the case for 1993’s Hocus Pocus.
Love Is Blind’s Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams Secretly Broke Up
Watch: Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati's Strong BOND with Kyle Abrams. Love is no longer in the air for Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams. Kyle announced that he and Deepti have called it quits just days after the pair confirmed their relationship during Love Is Blind's After the Altar episodes, which dropped Sept. 16.
Maya Hawke Reveals the Character She Wished Survived Stranger Things
Watch: Maya Hawke's Famous Parents Are "Stranger Things" Fans. The truth is setting Maya Hawke free. The Stranger Things star, who plays Robin on the Netflix drama, revealed her honest thoughts about the show's many characters while taking a lie detector test for Vanity Fair. And, like many viewers who tuned in for season four, Maya shared that she wished that Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn, made it out alive in the season finale.
