spectrumlocalnews.com
Maine child advocate warns that too many children are being exposed to drugs
Vulnerable children being exposed to legal and illegal drugs and a lack of mental health services for older youth are the top concerns of the state’s child welfare ombudsman. “Unfortunately, the strain on all of the systems affecting child welfare remains considerable,” Christine Alberi told the Legislature’s Health and...
newscentermaine.com
Maine school district to vote on second proposed book ban
"Gender Queer: A Memoir" is a story of a nonbinary person finding identity. Some MSAD 6 community members say the book is inappropriate for children.
WMTW
Maine school district to discuss possible book ban
BUXTON, Maine — The MSAD 6 school board is expected to discuss and vote on a proposal to ban a book. Just two weeks after the board voted to keep 'It's Perfectly Normal', the board is now considering a challenge to 'Gender Queer'. According to the American Library Association,...
New Hampshire and Maine Rank Among Worst States to Teach in
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Teaching is a selfless profession. These days, teachers get into the profession fully aware of the salary and sacrifices they are about to make. For a...
WMTW
Paul LePage unveils Maine education plan with a parents bills of rights
Maine’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage, seeking a return to the office he held for eight years, has unveiled his plan to improve public school education, and it begins with what he calls a Parents Bill of Rights. At a news conference in Augusta on Monday, LePage said school...
newscentermaine.com
Family Dollar voluntarily recalls toothpaste stored 'outside' of temperature requirement
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Family Dollar has issued a voluntary recall of several Colgate products, including toothpaste and mouthwash, after they were improperly stored outside of temperature requirements. The affected products were shipped to stores in 11 states -- Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas...
These Are the 10 Most Common Last Names in Maine
According to the US Census there are over 1.33 million Mainers. So out of all of us, who has the most popular surname? According to forebears.com it's a pretty simple one....Smith. In fact, there are 11,717 people named Smith in the Pine Tree State. See how your surname stacked up....
New report outlines financial impact of lower Kennebec River dams
WATERVILLE, Maine — Leaders with the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce are hoping to provide regulators and politicians with new information highlighting the economic impact of multiple dams and mills along the Kennebec River. According to a report released by the MMCC, four dams and two mills in the lower-Kennebec...
wabi.tv
316 newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
Maine (WABI) - There are 316 newly recorded coronavirus cases and 3 new deaths according to the latest data released from the Maine CDC. COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly . The Maine CDC is reporting 160 people are in the hospital with the virus, down one from...
NHPR
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of
Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
wabi.tv
347 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 more deaths
Maine (WABI) - There are 347 newly recorded coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. One resident that died was from Penobscot County, another from Waldo County and a third from York County. This information coming from the Maine CDC. COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly . 161 people...
WMTW
50 years later: See the gemstone discovery that put Maine mining on the map
BETHEL, Maine — Even half a century later, no find of Maine Tourmaline has ever come close to matching the two tons worth found in Newry in October of 1972. Karen Webber is among the preeminent experts on the big find, with a handful of its specimens on display inside the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum.
Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road
Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
wabi.tv
Maine leaders urge retailers to continue buying Maine lobster
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Congressional Delegation and Gov. Janet Mills are urging retailers to continue buying Maine lobster after a seafood watchdog group “red-listed” it. Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch alleges Maine lobster fishing practices pose a risk for endangered species like the Atlantic right whale,...
Ridiculous Questions Drivers Ask Toll Collectors on the Maine Turnpike
There are 90 million vehicle trips on the Maine Turnpike each year. Many of those people are from away. The Maine Turnpike Authority posted a great throwback post from 2000 where they told us some of the incredible and hilarious questions people ask the wonderful toll operators working the tolls on the turnpike. There are some real doozies.
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-October
Catholic Charities of Maine is planning to welcome 20 refugees to the city of Bangor by the middle of October. Federal approval was granted last December to resettle up to 50 refugees in Bangor. The refugees will be coming from Central America, the Middle East, and Africa, from countries like Somalia, Iraq, Syria, and Ukraine. Catholic Charities will help them find housing, jobs, food, clothing, and more. In the past, refugees to Maine have been resettled in the cities of Portland and Lewiston.
Did you Know the Owner That Just Donated the Entire Patagonia Company was a Mainer?
Before I even get into the good stuff, did you know the owner of Patagonia is from Maine?!. You truly learn something new every day and this was a big one for me today. I guess it does make sense that a company dedicated to outdoor activities would be from the Pine Tree State. Sort of reminds me of another big company here in Maine that sells outdoor gear…
NECN
New ‘Medical Safety Zone' Law in Effect in Maine
A new law protecting medical facilities including abortion clinics is in effect and visibly in use in Maine. It creates a "medical safety zone" around "a building in which patients receive health services" in an 8-foot area from the center of that building’s entrance. If a person knowingly physically...
The Highest Level of ‘Stress Inflation’ is in Aroostook County, Maine
We are all feeling higher levels of stress in our daily lives. The pandemic has been extremely hard and inflation is making everything so much more expensive. We’re paying more at the gas station to fill up, food costs have skyrocketed and electricity is off the charts. We’ll really feel the impact when heating costs factor in this winter.
