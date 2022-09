BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Random Games, a new studio reinventing the videogame business through a combination of community empowerment and blockchain, raised a $7.6 million seed round of funding. This multi-million-dollar round was co-led by Resolute Ventures and Asymmetric, with participation from IGNIA, 2 Punks Capital, ID345, Polygon and notable game-developer David Jones. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005500/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)

VIDEO GAMES ・ 26 MINUTES AGO