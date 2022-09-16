Read full article on original website
Roman Reigns on His Plans to Smash Logan Paul, Triple H Taking Over for Vince McMahon in WWE
– Following yesterday’s press conference in Las Vegas to announce Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Roman Reigns spoke to SecondsOut’s Radio Rahim on the upcoming title matchup. Below are some highlights:. Reigns on how a matchup like this happens: “Well, I...
TK Cooper On Sunshine Machine’s PROGRESS Tag Team Title Reign, Possible Singles Run
TK Cooper is one of the PROGRESS Tag Team Champions as part of Sunshine Machine, and he recently discussed their title reign and more. Cooper spoke with PW Mania for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On bring PROGRESS Tag Team Champions: “It’s great. It’s...
Spoilers On Early Plans For Tonight’s WWE RAW
Fightful Select had several notes on the backstage plans for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, including some spoilers. The previously announced matches include:. * WWE United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Seth Rollins. * Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens. – As of last night, the match between Lashley...
Six Classic Canadian WWE Live Events Added To Peacock
PWInsider reports that WWE added several live events from the Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto and the Copps Coliseum in Ontario to Peacock today. All of the shows are from 1988. The lineups include:. 3/13/88 – at Copps Coliseum in Hamilton:. *SD Jones vs. Johnny Valiant. *The Killer Bees...
Jimmy Korderas On WWE Putting Logan Paul Against Roman Reigns At Crown Jewel
Speaking on his latest Reffin Rant clip, Jimmy Korderas offered his opinion on why the fan-dividing match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul is a good idea (via Wrestling Inc). Citing characteristics regarding the wrestlers and the venue, Korderas thinks the upcoming event is a largely positive force. You can read a couple of highlights and see the full clip below.
Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli Are Now Engaged
In a post on Instagram, Mandy Rose revealed that she and former NXT wrestler Tino Sabbatelli are now engaged. While she didn’t say so outright, her hand, wearing an engagement ring, is shown prominently in the photos. She wrote: “My heart is so full.”
FOX Reportedly Airing WWE’s Top Ten Most Extreme Moments Special in October
FOX is getting extreme with WWE next month with a new special set to be aired, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the network will air WWE’s Top Ten Most Extreme Moments on the first weekend in October. The special will air in different timeslots in particular markets; the New York and Los Angeles airings are below:
Various News: WOW – Women of Wrestling Taping Three Days In LA This Week, Missy Hyatt Files Trademark, Sting and Jerry Lawler Set For Stand Alone Wrestling Event
– WOW – Women of Wrestling will tape for three days this week at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. They will tape on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Each night has a 7 PM bell time, with tickets starting at $30 each. You can find more information here. –...
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 9.19.22
Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We are less than three weeks away from Extreme Rules and much like we have seen in recent weeks, there is a title match as Bobby Lashley is defending the United States Title. Other than that, we should be getting some build to the pay per view, which is needing some matches added. Let’s get to it.
All Star Wrestling Complete Results 09.17.2022: Battle Royal & More
An All-Star Wrestling event was held on September 17 in Russellville, AL. Full results (via Cabana Man Dan) can be found below. *Action Mike Jackson & Tommy Dreamer def. Antonio Garza & Greg Dotson. *Cabana Man Dan def. Adam Priest. *Battle Royal: Thundercat wins.
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
Two matches are on the books for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw the following bouts set for next week, which airs live Monday on USA Network:. * Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy. * Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest.
Various News: Kurt Angle Announced For The Gathering 2023, Deranged Takes New Ring Name
– Kurt Angle is headed to T-Mart Promotion’s The Gathering next year. PWInsider reports that Angle is the first talent announced for The Gathering IV, which takes place next year in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tickets for the convention will go on sale next month. – ROH alumnus Deranged has...
Updated WWE Extreme Rules Card
WWE has an updated lineup for Extreme Rules following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs on October 8th on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Smackdown Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey. * Fight...
Mission Pro Wrestling Welcome To The Jungle Results 9.17.22: MPW Championship Changes Hands, More
Mission Pro Wrestling held their latest event, Welcome To The Jungle, on Saturday with a title change and more. You can see the full results from the show, which took place in San Antonio, Texas, below per Cagematch.net:. * Contenders Tournament First Round Match: KiLynn King def. Kaitland Alexis. *...
Various News: Updated Lineup for Tomorrow’s MLW Super Series, Tonight’s NJPW Strong Lineup, Updated Lineup for UWN Weekend TV
– MLW Super Series 2022 is set for tomorrow (Sept. 18) at the Space Event Center in Norcross, Georgia. Here’s the updated lineup:. * Laredo Kid & Komander & Microman vs. Gino Medina & Black Taurus & Mini Abismo Negro. * MLW Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (c) vs. Shun...
STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 17 Results: Utami Hayashishita Battles SAKI
STARDOM held day 17 of their 5STAR Grand Prix on Monday, with Utami Hayashishita taking on SAKI and more. You can check out the full results below, per Fightful:. * God’s Eye def. Queen’s Quest and Black Desire. * Red Stars Block: Maika (14) def. Mai Sakurai (9)
NJPW News: Burning Spirit Tour Returns Wednesday, G1 Climax Semifinals On AXS TV This Week
– NJPW is currently set to return to live events after cancelling several due to Typhoon Nanmadol. As was reported over the weekend, the company canceled two of their Burning Spirit Tour events due to the typhoon. As of now, they are set to return on Wednesday with a show in Mashiki, Kumamoto, Japan followed by events on Friday and Sunday.
Dwight Howard Tells Instagram to ‘Acknowledge’ Him, Mentions The Bloodline (Video)
– NBA player Dwight Howard took part in an Instagram where he started using Roman Reigns’ catchphrase to “acknowledge” him and also said “Instagram, acknowledge me! The Bloodline is here!” You can view the shorter clip and Howard’s extended Instagram video below.
Chris Jericho On Working With Nick Gage in AEW, Recalls Dominos Pizza Cutter Controversy
Chris Jericho’s match with Nick Gage in AEW was memorable not just for the match but also the Dominos Pizza controversy, and Jericho recently looked back on the whole thing. Jericho battled the GCW star as one of the “Labors of Jericho” during his feud with MJF, and Gage’s use of a pizza cutter at an inopportune moment caused some controversy when the Dominos ad aired right after it.
