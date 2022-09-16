ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez Defeats Gennadiy Golovkin!

By Ken Hissner: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez successfully defended his titles defeating Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin. In the co-main Event, WBC Super Fly champ Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez made his second defense defeating No. 13 ranked Israel “Jiga” Gonzalez. In the Main Event Saul “Canelo”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo vs. Golovkin – live results from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Canelo dominated the first seven rounds, outworking and outboxing the 40-year-old Golovkin, who looked like he was gunshy. However, in the championship rounds from eight to twelve, Canelo gassed out, and Golovkin took over the fight to finish strong. Unfortunately for Golovkin, he started too late to make up the difference from the earlier rounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV tonight

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will look to settle their rivalry once and for all on Saturday night, as they return to the scene of their first two clashes.In September 2017, Canelo and “GGG” fought to a controversial split draw at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with many observers believing that Golovkin had been robbed of a victory. One year later, in the same venue, Canelo won a majority decision against the Kazakh in another disputed decision, the fight going down as an instant classic in any case.Both fighters will hope the result of their main event...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Batyr Akhmedov
Person
Jose Zepeda
Daily Mail

'It's wholly true': Deontay Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel admits he avoided a 'big' offer from Eddie Hearn for a showdown with Anthony Joshua because of his fight with Robert Helenius... with Brit now in talks to face Tyson Fury instead

Shelly Finkel, manager of Deontay Wilder, has responded to Eddie Hearn's claims that he ignored the offer of a fight against Anthony Joshua. Finkel admitted that he ignored Hearn's approach to organise a mouth-watering clash between Wilder and Joshua, instead choosing to focus on the American's upcoming fight with Finland's Robert Helenius.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Canelo vs. GGG 3 Results & Highlights

The highly anticipated trilogy between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin went down on Sep.17, and MMA News is here to provide the live results. Canelo vs. GGG 3 took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire card streamed live on DAZN. While having a subscription to DAZN, boxing fans had to buy the main card for $64.99.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting tonight?

There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.In 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a majority-winner decision after the closest of contests.Following those middleweight...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wbc#Combat#Location For Title Fight#Marvnation Promotions#Southern#Tgb Promotions#Boxingscene Com
Boxing Scene

Bam Rodriguez Decisions Israel Gonzalez, Retains Title in Tougher Than Expected Fight

LAS VEGAS – Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez’s third fight of 2022 was his most difficult. Israel Gonzalez was a huge underdog Saturday night, but the determined Mexican gave Rodriguez more trouble than either of the two former WBC super flyweight champions provided in his previous pair of fights. Rodriguez unanimously out-pointed the game Gonzalez, but Gonzalez proved to be tough and durable throughout their 12-round fight for Rodriguez’s WBC 115-pound championship.
COMBAT SPORTS
NBC Sports

Canelo Álvarez could earn upwards of $65M from Triple G fight

The trilogy has come to a close with Saul "Canelo" Álvarez beating Gennady "Triple G" Golovkin in the third fight between the two boxers Saturday night. It's reported that the undisputed super middleweight champ could see a total of close to $65 million dollars, with a guaranteed $45 million for the long-awaited bout and pay-per-view bonuses. But Álvarez wasn't the only one to walk away with a large amount of money, Golovkin snagged a guaranteed of $20 million despite his loss.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Lomachenko thinks Golovkin had “health” problem for Canelo fight

By Craig Daly: Vasyl Lomachenko suspects that Gennadiy Golovkin fought Canelo Alvarez with a “health” problem with his right hand last Saturday night because he ONLY used his left hand throughout the 12-round bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. To be sure, the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-2-1,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Hearn: I Would Back 'Bam' Rodriguez To Beat 'Chocolatito' And Estrada Right Now

LAS VEGAS – Eddie Hearn doesn’t think there is any active 115-pound boxer Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez couldn’t beat. That includes Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez. In fact, if Rodriguez defeats Israel Gonzalez on the Canelo Alvarez-Gennadiy Golovkin undercard Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, he’ll make a relatively quick return against an undetermined opponent on the Estrada-Roman Gonzalez undercard December 3 at a venue to be announced.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Canelo vs GGG 3 time: When do ring walks start in UK and US tonight?

September 2017, September 2018, September 2022; on Saturday night, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will complete their trilogy at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where they have already squared off twice in the last five years.The rivals’ first in-ring meeting ended in great controversy, the result being a split draw when most felt that Golovkin had clearly done enough to emerge victorious. The rematch 12 months later was not free of controversy either, as Canelo was crowned a majority-decision winner after the closest of contests.Following those storied middleweight clashes, the pair will go head to head at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Wilder on Joshua: 'They Made Anthony Joshua … They Gave Him Everything'

For Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua is as synthetic as they get. (photo by Ryan Hafey) The former WBC heavyweight titlist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, suggested in a recent interview that he believes the achievements in the career of London’s Joshua have largely been manufactured, saying, in essence, that there is more hype than substance to Joshua’s name. In the interview, Wilder repeatedly said that Joshua’s backers had “given him everything.”
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Amanda Serrano Confident of Being Undisputed: No One Beats Me at 126

Amanda Serrano is in top form for her upcoming showdown with Sarah Mahfoud - as they will battle in an undisputed featherweight fight for the titles of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), the World Boxing Council (WBC), the International Boxing Organization (IBO ) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF). The...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Wilder Manager Open to Negotiations for Joshua, Usyk Fights

Shelly Finkel, the manager of former heavyweight titlist Deontay Wilder, insists he is all ears for making a fight between his charge and Anthony Joshua. (photo by Ryan Hafey) Finkel recently acknowledged that Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, had indeed reached out to him via email about discussing a potential fight between the two high-profile heavyweights prior to Joshua’s rematch with unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk last month in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. But Finkel said he did not confirm receipt at the time because Wilder had already signed a contract to face Robert Helenius Oct. 15 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Finkel said he conferred with Wilder and Wilder’s advisor Al Haymon of Premier Boxing Champions about the offer and they all decided it was premature to discuss it before Wilder’s Oct. 15 fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

With Trilogy Clinched, Canelo Can Pick From Myriad Challenges

Ladies and gentlemen, Canelo Alvarez is back in the building. And now that he's capped his Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy with an intermittently impressive unanimous decision victory, the cinnamon-haired Mexican can get back to his other vocation. Matchmaking. The pay-per-view stalwart has his pick of the litter when it comes to...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Ra'eese Aleem On Stephen Fulton: "Style Wise, He Doesn't Want To Fight Me"

Stephen Fulton has built both his brand and name by fighting the best fighters that the super bantamweight division has to offer. With the WBC and WBO titles dangling from his proud shoulders, the Philadelphia native has openly taken on all comers. However, even with Fulton defeating the likes of Daniel Roman, Brandon Figueroa, and Angelo Leo, Ra’eese Aleem is convinced that the unified champion is running scared from him.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy