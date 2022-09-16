Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez Defeats Gennadiy Golovkin!
By Ken Hissner: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez successfully defended his titles defeating Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin. In the co-main Event, WBC Super Fly champ Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez made his second defense defeating No. 13 ranked Israel “Jiga” Gonzalez. In the Main Event Saul “Canelo”...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo vs. Golovkin – live results from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Canelo dominated the first seven rounds, outworking and outboxing the 40-year-old Golovkin, who looked like he was gunshy. However, in the championship rounds from eight to twelve, Canelo gassed out, and Golovkin took over the fight to finish strong. Unfortunately for Golovkin, he started too late to make up the difference from the earlier rounds.
Canelo vs GGG 3 LIVE RESULTS: Stream, TV channel as Alvarez faces Golovkin in Las Vegas – latest updates
CANELO ALVAREZ takes on Gennady Golovkin tonight for the third time at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. The first bout ended in a draw, the second in an Alvarez win, and tonight, Golovkin will be looking to settle the score in style. JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH...
Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV tonight
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will look to settle their rivalry once and for all on Saturday night, as they return to the scene of their first two clashes.In September 2017, Canelo and “GGG” fought to a controversial split draw at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with many observers believing that Golovkin had been robbed of a victory. One year later, in the same venue, Canelo won a majority decision against the Kazakh in another disputed decision, the fight going down as an instant classic in any case.Both fighters will hope the result of their main event...
Canelo Álvarez ends Gennady Golovkin rivalry with unanimous victory in trilogy fight
Canelo Álvarez ended his long rivalry with Gennady Golovkin with a clear victory in their trilogy fight on Saturday.
'It's wholly true': Deontay Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel admits he avoided a 'big' offer from Eddie Hearn for a showdown with Anthony Joshua because of his fight with Robert Helenius... with Brit now in talks to face Tyson Fury instead
Shelly Finkel, manager of Deontay Wilder, has responded to Eddie Hearn's claims that he ignored the offer of a fight against Anthony Joshua. Finkel admitted that he ignored Hearn's approach to organise a mouth-watering clash between Wilder and Joshua, instead choosing to focus on the American's upcoming fight with Finland's Robert Helenius.
mmanews.com
Canelo vs. GGG 3 Results & Highlights
The highly anticipated trilogy between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin went down on Sep.17, and MMA News is here to provide the live results. Canelo vs. GGG 3 took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire card streamed live on DAZN. While having a subscription to DAZN, boxing fans had to buy the main card for $64.99.
Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting tonight?
There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.In 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a majority-winner decision after the closest of contests.Following those middleweight...
Boxing Scene
Warren on Fury-Joshua Network Dilemma: Everybody Is Going To Have a Grownup Conversation, Make It Work
Promoter Frank Warren is confident that one of the biggest hurdles in modern-day boxing business negotiations will be surmounted as it concerns the negotiations for a British super fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Barely a week after Joshua’s team told Warren’s Queensberry Promotions that their charge had agreed...
Boxing Scene
Bam Rodriguez Decisions Israel Gonzalez, Retains Title in Tougher Than Expected Fight
LAS VEGAS – Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez’s third fight of 2022 was his most difficult. Israel Gonzalez was a huge underdog Saturday night, but the determined Mexican gave Rodriguez more trouble than either of the two former WBC super flyweight champions provided in his previous pair of fights. Rodriguez unanimously out-pointed the game Gonzalez, but Gonzalez proved to be tough and durable throughout their 12-round fight for Rodriguez’s WBC 115-pound championship.
NBC Sports
Canelo Álvarez could earn upwards of $65M from Triple G fight
The trilogy has come to a close with Saul "Canelo" Álvarez beating Gennady "Triple G" Golovkin in the third fight between the two boxers Saturday night. It's reported that the undisputed super middleweight champ could see a total of close to $65 million dollars, with a guaranteed $45 million for the long-awaited bout and pay-per-view bonuses. But Álvarez wasn't the only one to walk away with a large amount of money, Golovkin snagged a guaranteed of $20 million despite his loss.
BoxingNews24.com
Lomachenko thinks Golovkin had “health” problem for Canelo fight
By Craig Daly: Vasyl Lomachenko suspects that Gennadiy Golovkin fought Canelo Alvarez with a “health” problem with his right hand last Saturday night because he ONLY used his left hand throughout the 12-round bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. To be sure, the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-2-1,...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: I Would Back 'Bam' Rodriguez To Beat 'Chocolatito' And Estrada Right Now
LAS VEGAS – Eddie Hearn doesn’t think there is any active 115-pound boxer Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez couldn’t beat. That includes Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez. In fact, if Rodriguez defeats Israel Gonzalez on the Canelo Alvarez-Gennadiy Golovkin undercard Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, he’ll make a relatively quick return against an undetermined opponent on the Estrada-Roman Gonzalez undercard December 3 at a venue to be announced.
Canelo vs GGG 3 time: When do ring walks start in UK and US tonight?
September 2017, September 2018, September 2022; on Saturday night, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will complete their trilogy at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where they have already squared off twice in the last five years.The rivals’ first in-ring meeting ended in great controversy, the result being a split draw when most felt that Golovkin had clearly done enough to emerge victorious. The rematch 12 months later was not free of controversy either, as Canelo was crowned a majority-decision winner after the closest of contests.Following those storied middleweight clashes, the pair will go head to head at...
Boxing Scene
Wilder on Joshua: 'They Made Anthony Joshua … They Gave Him Everything'
For Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua is as synthetic as they get. (photo by Ryan Hafey) The former WBC heavyweight titlist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, suggested in a recent interview that he believes the achievements in the career of London’s Joshua have largely been manufactured, saying, in essence, that there is more hype than substance to Joshua’s name. In the interview, Wilder repeatedly said that Joshua’s backers had “given him everything.”
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano Confident of Being Undisputed: No One Beats Me at 126
Amanda Serrano is in top form for her upcoming showdown with Sarah Mahfoud - as they will battle in an undisputed featherweight fight for the titles of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), the World Boxing Council (WBC), the International Boxing Organization (IBO ) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF). The...
Boxing Scene
Wilder Manager Open to Negotiations for Joshua, Usyk Fights
Shelly Finkel, the manager of former heavyweight titlist Deontay Wilder, insists he is all ears for making a fight between his charge and Anthony Joshua. (photo by Ryan Hafey) Finkel recently acknowledged that Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, had indeed reached out to him via email about discussing a potential fight between the two high-profile heavyweights prior to Joshua’s rematch with unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk last month in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. But Finkel said he did not confirm receipt at the time because Wilder had already signed a contract to face Robert Helenius Oct. 15 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Finkel said he conferred with Wilder and Wilder’s advisor Al Haymon of Premier Boxing Champions about the offer and they all decided it was premature to discuss it before Wilder’s Oct. 15 fight.
Boxing Scene
With Trilogy Clinched, Canelo Can Pick From Myriad Challenges
Ladies and gentlemen, Canelo Alvarez is back in the building. And now that he's capped his Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy with an intermittently impressive unanimous decision victory, the cinnamon-haired Mexican can get back to his other vocation. Matchmaking. The pay-per-view stalwart has his pick of the litter when it comes to...
Boxing Scene
Ra'eese Aleem On Stephen Fulton: "Style Wise, He Doesn't Want To Fight Me"
Stephen Fulton has built both his brand and name by fighting the best fighters that the super bantamweight division has to offer. With the WBC and WBO titles dangling from his proud shoulders, the Philadelphia native has openly taken on all comers. However, even with Fulton defeating the likes of Daniel Roman, Brandon Figueroa, and Angelo Leo, Ra’eese Aleem is convinced that the unified champion is running scared from him.
