Palmerton, Jim Thorpe mayors help food pantries
Palmerton Area High School students assist Jim Thorpe Mayor Michael Sofranko, far left, and Palmerton Mayor Don Herrmann, far right, in collecting canned goods before the Palmerton-Jim Thorpe football game Friday night. The canned goods will be distributed between the food pantries in both communities. As a result of the 54-29 Blue Bomber victory in the game, Sofranko will have to wear Palmerton attire at Jim Thorpe’s next council meeting, Oct. 13, to pay off a friendly wager he made with Herrmann. JARRAD HEDES/TIMES NEWS.
Car dealership catches fire in Monroe County
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews battled flames in a fully engulfed car dealership fire in Monroe County, Monday afternoon. Officials say calls came in for the fire just after 3:00 p.m., on Monday at Gray Service Center in the 1800 block of West Main Street in Stroud Township. According to Kelly Felker, the Assistant […]
Mahoning Valley fire company holds celebration
The 17th annual Celebration of Community held Saturday on the grounds of Mahoning Valley Fire Company had some ancillary purposes. Mahoning Valley Assistant Fire Chief Jay Michalik said the main reason was to say thank you to the Mahoning Valley community for its support. Michalik said it also:. • Served...
Palmerton children meet local heroes
Saturday was a special day in Palmerton for both kids and first responders. The third annual Heroes Day was held at the Grove Pavilion at the Palmerton Pool, with kids turning out to meet some of the community’s heroes. “We brought in the firefighters, the ambulance drivers, EMT’s, and...
Basket raffle benefits Weatherly library
The Weatherly Area Community Library basket raffle is Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Packer Township Municipal building, 2234 Hudson Drive, Weatherly. Drawing begins at 1 p.m. Preview Night is Friday, Sept. 30 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at that time. Winners need not be present.
Investigation into Vision Home Builders ongoing
SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New developments in an ongoing I-Team investigation into a Columbia County home building business that abruptly closed in April. Customers of Vision Home Builders near Berwick say they are out tens of thousands of dollars with unfinished or never started homes. They reached out to the I-Team to […]
I-80 bridge in Carbon to be replaced
A bridge along Interstate 80 in Carbon County that was originally part of a tolling plan is slated to be replaced next year. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation released its plans for the I-80 bridge replacement project, which will take 2-3 years to complete at a cost estimated between $60 to $75 million.
Letter to the editor: Water Authorities and Taxes
County commissioners, township supervisors, and school directors should say a little prayer of thanks every night for water authority land in Carbon County. Land owned by the Bethlehem Water Authority will not raise your property tax. The Authority has no roads that need tar and chips, no garbage to pick up, no people complaining after a snowstorm that their roads weren’t plowed, no students to increase school taxes, no need for municipal police patrols.
Major recognition for local police department
DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northeastern Pennsylvania Police Department was recognized for its commitment to maintaining police excellence. The Dallas Township Police Department achieved Premier Agency Status under the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Program of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association. Dallas Township is one of only 24 police departments statewide to meet […]
Drug dealers not welcome tenants in Sunbury
SUNBURY, Pa. — In Sunbury, the city council plans to crack down on convicted drug dealers looking to rent a home. About 60 percent of properties in Sunbury are rentals. Sunbury City Council is looking to revamp several ordinances that would create new guidelines for renters. One of those ordinances has to do with renting to convicted drug dealers.
Visitors flock to nature center’s migration festival
Visitors flocked to the Lehigh Gap Nature Center on Saturday for the 21st Annual Migration Festival. “This is a really nice gathering of people who come out and check out the nature center and learn a little bit about what we do here,” said Brian Birchak, co-director and director of communications at the center in Slatington. “The main purpose is to highlight that amazing feat that these birds do to travel down south. It’s not because of the cold; it’s because they are looking for food.”
Police: Man tries to break into home, light it on fire in front of cops
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is in jail on felony charges after police said they watched him trying to break into a home and light it on fire at the 1000 block of Bedford Street in Johnstown. On Sept. 16, Johnstown police were called to the area around 9:30 p.m. for a report […]
Water main break clogs Tamaqua traffic
Water flowed freely. Traffic did not. Delays on Route 309 in Tamaqua were longer than usual this week because of a water main break on the north end of town which leaked water at a rate of about 1 million gallons per day. The town also put a boil water advisory in place.
Tamaqua library announces events
• The Tamaqua Public Library announces its new hours. Monday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. • The library will offer...
Carbon County property transfers
Ercole J. Macianca to 195 N Short Dr., LLC, Chevy Chase, Maryland, Lot 415, Section C, Indian Mountain Lakes, $191,000. Belleve, Inc., to Anna L. Ricciardi, 111 Milton Lane, Saylorsburg, Lot 211, Denise Court, Valley View Estates, $29,000. Stephen J. Kittle to Samuel Everett, 56 Ash Drive, Jim Thorpe, property...
PA Restaurant From ‘The Office’ Suing Customer Who Took Back Server’s $3K Tip: Report
A Pennsylvania restaurant known for being named on NBC comedy series, “The Office,” has filed a lawsuit against a customer who left a $3,000 tip and later took it back, NYPost reports. The manager of Alfredo’s Pizza Cafe in Scranton, an eatery mentioned in an episode of the...
Lehigh Gap Nature Center Migration Festival
The Lehigh Gap Nature Center in Slatington held their 21st Annual Migration Festival Saturday at the center. People of all ages had the opportunity to go on Bird Walks, an Insect Safari and Monarch Butterfly Tagging, a Native Garden Walk, a Live Bird Presentation, and an Autumn Migration Nature Walk.
Drought emergency issued in Hazleton area
HAZLETON, Pa. — A drought emergency has been issued in Hazleton and the surrounding areas. The Hazleton City Authority has prohibited nonessential water use for customers. That means no more using water for things like watering your lawn or washing your car. These restrictions are now mandatory for Hazleton...
Schuylkill historical society upcoming events
The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville on four consecutive Saturdays, Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29. A tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets, will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8, 15 and 22 and at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 29.
State police at Bethlehem
Erica Rosado, 37, of Bethlehem, was uninjured in a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 30 on Route 309 in North Whitehall Township, according to police. State police at the Bethlehem barracks said she was driving an Acura RDX that was involved in the crash with an unknown vehicle. Police did not provide any other details of the incident.
