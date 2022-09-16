Visitors flocked to the Lehigh Gap Nature Center on Saturday for the 21st Annual Migration Festival. “This is a really nice gathering of people who come out and check out the nature center and learn a little bit about what we do here,” said Brian Birchak, co-director and director of communications at the center in Slatington. “The main purpose is to highlight that amazing feat that these birds do to travel down south. It’s not because of the cold; it’s because they are looking for food.”

SLATINGTON, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO