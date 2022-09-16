SACRAMENTO – A man has died after a hit-and-run along a major Sacramento street early Monday morning.The scene was off of Fruitridge Road, near S. Watt Avenue. Sacramento police say officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person lying in the road. Officers found a man who had apparently been the victim of a hit-and-run. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene, police say. The name of the man has not been released. No suspect information has been released at this point.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO