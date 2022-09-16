ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

Comments / 16

Who cares
3d ago

RIP...I am so sorry to read this. Prayers for Family and Friends, healing of the ♥

Reply
11
NBC Bay Area

3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report

Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Fatal Collision On Interstate 880 Near David Road

SAN LEANDRO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal collision late Monday on northbound Interstate Highway 880 just south of the Davis Road off-ramp. The CHP received reports beginning at 11:53 p.m. from callers who saw or heard the crash, reportedly involving a black SUV on the right hand side of the highway. The incident caused no reported lane closures.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
pajaronian.com

Robbery suspects caught after chase ends on Highway 17

CENTRAL COAST—A man and a woman were arrested Saturday night following a brazen string of robberies of several CVS stores in multiple counties. Lt. Patrick Dimick of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said Coryeon Wyatt, 18, and Keoinjhanie Russell, 21—both of San Jose—were caught off of Highway 17 in Santa Cruz following a high speed chase with several law agencies.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Man killed in early morning Stockton hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — One man is dead after being struck by a car early Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. According to the police department, officers responded to a report of a person laying on Fruitridge Road around 3:30 a.m. Officers found an adult man with serious...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Tuesday Morning News Roundup

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a trio of strike force groups tasked with expanding the department's ongoing fraud prevention efforts related to COVID-19. The U.S. Attorney's Offices in Sacramento and Los Angeles will collaborate as one team while strike force teams will also operate out of the U.S. Attorney's Offices in the Southern District of Florida and the District of Maryland.
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

1 dead, 5 hurt in suspected DUI crash in central California

KERMAN, Calif. (AP) — A suspected DUI driver was among five people injured in a head-on crash that killed another motorist in central California, authorities said. The 27-year-old suspect was alone in a 2003 Honda that collided with a 2017 Acura shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday near Kerman, west of Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.
KERMAN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man killed in hit-and-run on Fruitridge Road in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A man has died after a hit-and-run along a major Sacramento street early Monday morning.The scene was off of Fruitridge Road, near S. Watt Avenue. Sacramento police say officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person lying in the road. Officers found a man who had apparently been the victim of a hit-and-run. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene, police say. The name of the man has not been released. No suspect information has been released at this point. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Canyon road reopened after car goes over the side

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are on the scene of a car accident on Norris Canyon Road, according to a tweet from San Ramon Valley Fire Department. SRVFD states that Norris Canyon road is currently closed in both directions between Ashbourne Drive and Crow Canyon Road. A photo shared by SRVFD shows a […]
SAN RAMON, CA
SFGate

Possible Road Rage Incident Sunday Evening Ends In Homicide

SAN LORENZO (BCN) A possible road rage dispute ended in homicide on Sunday evening in San Lorenzo, according to the Alameda County Sheriff. The intersection of Hesperian and Lewelling boulevards is currently closed after an altercation there at approximately 4:27 p.m. The suspect's vehicle fled the scene toward Interstate Highway...
SAN LORENZO, CA
NBC Bay Area

East Bay Family Mourns Man Killed During Apparent Road Rage Incident

An East Bay mother says her newlywed son was on his way to the grocery store when he was shot and killed during an apparent road rage incident in San Lorenzo Sunday afternoon. Rienhart Asuncion, 30, was fatally shot just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the area of Hesperian and Lewelling boulevards in San Lorenzo. As of Monday evening, the shooter was still at large.
SAN LORENZO, CA
People

Multiple People Injured After Driver Crashes Car Through Trader Joe's Store in California

"We probably had some lower-leg injuries but everyone we transported was conscious," an Alameda Co. Fire Department official said Several people were injured Thursday when a car crashed into a Trader Joe's store while customers were shopping, according to multiple reports. The Alameda County Fire Department posted photos from the scene on social media, which showed a "vehicle inside Trader Joe's Market on Redwood Road in Castro Valley." In the images, the floor was covered with debris while the vehicle was at a stop by the checkout counters. "Crews...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

3 Kids Still Hospitalized Following Antioch Collision

Three children are still in the hospital after a collision in a neighborhood in Antioch on Friday. Those children included two boys and a girl. They are siblings and are each twelve-years-old. They were walking home from school at around 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon and standing on the sidewalk at the corner of Sycamore Drive and Mansanita Way when a car spun out after a crash, hitting the kids and leaving them all badly hurt.
ANTIOCH, CA
SFGate

SFGate

