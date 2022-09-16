Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Frances “Delores” Burch
Frances Delores Burch (Gibson), 73, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away on September 11, 2022 in Callaway, Maryland. Delores was born on September 19, 1948 to John D. Gibson and Mary Dora (Morris) Gibson in Leonardtown, Maryland. She graduated with the first graduating class of Chopticon High School in 1966. After...
Bay Net
Kelly Marie Lea
Kelly Marie Lea, 57 of Lexington Park, MD passed away on September 5, 2022, at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on September 20, 1964, in Phillipsburg, N.J., and moved with her family to Lexington Park, MD, in 1968. Kelly married Davis Lea in 1993 in Lexington Park,...
Bay Net
Ann Genevieve Hunt
Ann Genevieve Hunt, 84 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on September 8, 2022 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center, Leonardtown. Genevieve was born on February 16, 1938 in Leonardtown, MD to the late John Freeman Mattingly and Agnes Elizabeth (Bowles) Mattingly. Genevieve is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County....
Bay Net
James William Grusholt, Jr.
We mournfully announce the passing of James William Grusholt, Jr., 64, of Mechanicsville, MD. James passed away on September 3, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. James, born to James and Mary Grusholt, took his first breath on April 11, 1958. He later graduated from Bladensburg High School in 1977. While...
Bay Net
Stolen Motorcycles In Mechanicsville Under Investigation
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of two stolen motorcycles. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m. suspects stole two motorcycles from a shed in the 38000 block of Harding Way in Mechanicsville. The stolen motorcycles, a...
Bay Net
Daniel Joseph Coleman
Daniel Joseph Coleman, 78 of California, MD passed away on September 12, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD with his loving family at his side. He was born on September 12, 1944 in Jersey City, NJ to the late John Francis Coleman and Rose Carey, immigrants from Ireland and Scotland respectively.
UPDATE – Alligator “PATUXSEY” likely the creature Lurking in Lusby, Maryland Beach
UPDATE September 19, 2022: As exclusively reported by the Southern Maryland Chronicle, the Chronicle reached out to Maryland’s DNR for confirmation of a sighting thought to be an alligator lurking in a Lusby, MD beach. While such matters are very difficult to confirm, a biologist with DNR did respond and stated that it is […]
Bay Net
IID Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Anne Arundel County
UPDATE – The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General has identified the decedent and involved officers in the fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred on September 17 in Anne Arundel County. The decedent has been identified as 48-year-old Anthony Hopkins, Sr., of Harwood, Maryland. The involved...
Bay Net
Two Students Charged After Threats At Leonardtown High School
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On September 19, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., police were dispatched to Leonardtown High School for threats being made between two students. A spokesperson for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement to thebaynet.com:. “Cpl. Jaime Davis, School Resource Officer, was...
MDOT SHA Set To Begin Md 228 Intersection Improvements In Charles County
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has begun a $1.5 million safety and access improvement project at the MD 228 (Berry Road) and Western Parkway intersection in the Waldorf area of Charles County. Preliminary work began this week, and the project is expected to be complete in December. Crews will work […]
Bay Net
DNR Secretary’s Message – September 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan proclaimed Sept. 11 a day of service and remembrance across the state of Maryland in memory of those lost in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The proclamation is part of an initiative that Governor Hogan, the Governor’s Office of Service and Volunteerism,...
Bay Net
Sharon Louise Cora
Sharon Louise Cora, 70, of Upper Marlboro, MD, passed away on September 12, 2022. Sharon was born on March 7, 1952, to Archie and Mary Rogers. After graduation, she landed a career in nursing. She loved nursing and was proud of what she did. Sharon went on to have two...
WMDT.com
Cambridge officer competes in Ironman race
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Over the weekend, Ironman held one of their races right here in Maryland. One of our local police officers, Private First Class Christine Lamonica of the Cambridge Police Department, competed in the race. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life
Charles County leaders to press MDOT officials at annual meeting, set for Tuesday The post For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life appeared first on Maryland Matters.
proptalk.com
Upcoming Maryland Seafood Festivals
Make your way to one of these fine Maryland seafood festivals for delicious crabs, oysters, and other delicacies. Maryland Seafood Festival: Held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis September 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to p.m., this family- friendly event features a crab picking contest, live music, and craft beer. General admission tickets cost $15; military and seniors pay $10; children under age 12 are free. Due to the limited availability of crabs, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is taking pre-orders for steamed crabs. A limited number of steamed crabs will be available without pre-orders. Learn more at abceventsinc.com/maryland-seafood-festival.
fredericksburg.today
Stafford Sheriff’s Office rescues unattended infant
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says deputies comforted an infant and ensured she was cared for after an incident in South Stafford Saturday evening. On September 17th at 5:50 p.m. deputies responded to a medical emergency in the area of Ferry Road and Randolph Road. As the investigation unfolded, deputies linked a vehicle at the nearby White Oak 7-Eleven at 552 White Oak Road to the incident.
Man stabbed in fight involving 30 people at Maryland soccer game
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said someone stabbed a man in a fight that involved dozens of people at an adult soccer game Sunday night. The Montgomery County Department of Police said it happened around 6:50 p.m. at Argyle Middle School in Silver Spring. Despite the location, the game was neither a […]
Bay Net
Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspect At Wawa Store In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On July 31, 2022, at 2:22 a.m. the pictured suspect utilized a stolen credit card to make purchases at the Wawa located in the 22500 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to...
Creature Lurking in Lusby, MD Beach in the Patuxent River
Southern Maryland Chronicle’s photojournalist, Sal Icaza, spotted and photographed what may appear to be an alligator at a beach in Lusby, Maryland, this past Thursday, September 15, 2022. While alligator sightings have been reported in the past in the Patuxent River near the Hollywood, MD area in St. Mary’s County, such reports have been […]
NBC Washington
Officers Responding to Maryland Domestic Violence Call Fatally Shoot Man
Police in Maryland responding to a domestic violence incident fatally shot a man early Saturday after he pointed a firearm at officers, authorities said. No officers were injured during the incident in Harwood, according to a news release from the office of Attorney General Brian Frosh. The office's Independent Investigations Division is handling the probe.
