ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

Related
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

As UCF moves to Big 12, possible armistice ahead of War on I-4 rises

Every rivalry weekend, UCF football fans scream “Horns down!” while turning the University of South Florida’s bull hand gesture upside down, but will this tradition remain beyond this season?. Beginning on July 1, 2023, UCF will enter the Big 12 Conference. As a member of the Power...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Boca Raton, FL
Football
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
City
Boca Raton, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Sports
Boca Raton, FL
College Sports
Orlando, FL
Sports
torquenews.com

Is Tesla Planning a Giga Factory in Florida?

Tesla could be planning a giga factory in Orlando, Florida. Here's one person's opinion on why this is a good idea. Elon Musk said that Tesla would most likely announce a new giga factory later in 2022. According to Warren Redlich, here's why a giga factory in Orlando, FL makes sense.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Taggart
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roaches, rodent droppings, food not ‘in a wholesome, sound condition’: See which 5 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Rodent droppings near the kitchen stove, flies landing on a coffee pot and inside a to-go container and roaches crawling near the front counter led state inspectors to temporarily close four South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Boca Raton 2022

People think it is easy to get a joint that makes the most delicious Sushi, especially when they are away from home. The truth is that this is not the case. We all agree that California rolls are easy to make, but it takes the best restaurants to make a quality sushi roll. Recently, Boca Raton has become the home of fantastic food with an extensive collection of Japanese restaurants. Unlike other places, sushi lovers will enjoy their stay in Boca Raton as there are amazing restaurants that make the best of this Japanese cuisine.
BOCA RATON, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you simply like to travel there often, then you are in good hands because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. All of them are amazing choices for both casual meals with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special occasion so make sure to add these places to your list.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Florida

All of us have a favorite comfort food and if yours is a good, nice, and juicy burger and some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you also happen to live in Florida or you like to travel to this beautiful state often, even better, because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Florida that you should visit if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ucf#Louisville Cardinals#American Football#The Florida Atlantic Owls#Fau#Fbs#Cbs Sports Network#Knights#Caesars Sportsbook#Sportsline#Cfb
theapopkavoice.com

Once a retiree’s paradise, Florida’s getting pricey

Ah, Florida, where average temps and ages are both in the 80s. For decades, the state’s been American retirees’ destination of choice. Between 1945 and 2000, a quarter of older Americans who moved between states went to Florida. From April 2020 to April 2021, 300k+ people moved to...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy