Indianapolis, IN

Inside Indiana Business

Indiana Chamber names Dynamic Leader of the Year

The chief executive officer of Fishers-based tech and business advisory firm Trident Systems LLC has been named the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Dynamic Leader of the Year. Rupal Thanawala, who is also a long-time community advocate, will be presented with the honor at the chamber’s annual awards banquet in November.
FISHERS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Sale of former DeHaan estate closes, sets state record at $14.5M

The expansive Indianapolis estate of late businesswoman and philanthropist Christel DeHaan has officially been sold, setting a state record in the process. Residential real estate brokerage Encore Sotheby’s International Realty announced Friday that the sale of the 41,762-square-foot Indianapolis mansion closed Sept. 2 with a purchase price of $14.5 million, topping the previous record listing price by more than $500,000. The price was the highest ever paid for a private estate in Indiana history, Encore Sotheby’s said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Auburn ag tech startup lands $3M in seed funding

An Auburn-based agriculture Software-as-a-Service company has closed on a $3 million seed round of funding. Traction Ag Inc., which has developed a cloud-based financial management platform for farmers, says it will use the funding to further develop the platform and add to its engineering and customer service teams. Don Aquilano,...
AUBURN, IN
Fox 59

IN Focus: Mitch Daniels on Biden cabinet visit, future political plans

INDIANAPOLIS – As cabinet officials from the Biden Administration visit Purdue University, the school’s president Mitch Daniels is touting the Hoosier State as the nation’s next hub for technology, while also responding to questions about his own political future. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Secretary of State...
INDIANA STATE
Indianapolis, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Arlington, IN
California State
Indiana Business
Indiana State
Indianapolis, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Virginia State
Boston, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Big economic deals in Fishers

From auto racing to hockey to a new event center, a billion-dollar business boom is taking off in Fishers. Mayor Scott Fadness breaks it all down.
FISHERS, IN
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana woman marks 50 years working at the same McDonald's

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- We've all found ourselves under the golden arches, hungry. A trip to McDonald's comes with the familiar fries, burgers and soda. But often, an unfamiliar face takes your order. That's not the case at one McDonald's in Seymour. Geraldine VonDielingen — or, as her co-workers call...
SEYMOUR, IN
Inside Indiana Business

IU Ventures’ managing director to step down

The managing director of IU Ventures, Indiana University’s early-stage venture and angel investment arm, is leaving her role, the university announced Wednesday. Teri Willey plans to step down in early November and work at a reduced capacity through the end of the year. Willey joined IU in 2018 to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Current Publishing

Whitestown resident to be inducted into Aviation Hall of Fame

Jack Schweibold’s first flight with his uncle, who flew seaplanes, was at age 12. “He gave me an evaluation at 16 and told me there was no way I’d be coordinated enough to fly,” Schweibold said. “I set out to be a navigator, but it ended up they thought I was coordinated enough to be a pilot.”
WHITESTOWN, IN
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Downtown Carmel Indiana Restaurants

Downtown Carmel, Indiana, is a vibrant cultural hub with year-round festivals and events. Its location is north of Indianapolis. With the combination of music, entertainment, food, and theater offered in this small town environment, from delicious restaurants to family-friendly activities, Downtown Carmel is genuinely one of a kind. The downtown...
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Closest national parks to Indianapolis

Story name: Closest national parks to Indianapolis. Description: Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area. Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Radio Ink

Bob & Tom On The Road

The Bob & Tom Show got out of the studio and took a trip to Louisville, KY. The syndicated morning show visited affiliate WQMF-FM to help the station kick-off two weekends of rock festivals. iHeart’s 95.7 QMF hosted Bob & Tom to mark the two festivals, “Bourbon & Beyond” and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Belgium
Inside Indiana Business

Economic development moving ahead in Muncie

With a series of economic development announcements that is the envy of many communities, Delaware County is on a hot streak. A traditionally industrial and agricultural county with a growing emphasis on technology and modern manufacturing, Muncie and Delaware County are attracting U.S. and international investment with an impressive record of “wins” in the past few months. Delaware County Commissioner James King has more.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Severe storm threat timing for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will arrive in Indiana Sunday into Monday. After a mostly dry weekend, showers and thunderstorms are on the way starting late Sunday night into early Monday morning. You may even wake up to some rumbles of thunder overnight Sunday. Some of these thunderstorms pose a severe threat, especially the closer you get to the Indiana-Illinois border.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

$200,000 in date rape drug ketamine found hidden in shirt boxes shipped through Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Officers with Customs and Border Protection found 28 pounds of ketamine hidden in a shipment of shirts coming through Indianapolis. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the incident happened on Sept. 10. Officers were inspecting a shipment of shirts that originated from Madrid, Spain. At first, it appeared the shipment included nine […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Here’s where to get the ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’

INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at Smokin’ Barrel BBQ in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

